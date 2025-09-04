I eat at Dundee’s Taza Indian Buffet as threat from incoming rival looms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle Food & Drink

I eat at Dundee’s Taza Indian Buffet as threat from incoming rival looms

Hot World Cuisine plans to open a 386-seat world buffet restaurant on Taza’s doorstep.

Vaseem Salimi, general manager of Taza Indian Buffet.
Vaseem Salimi is the general manager of Taza Indian Buffet. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson
By Jacob Smith

The news that a competitor might be setting up in town is enough to make any business owner sweat.

But learning that they plan on opening a stone’s throw from your own business is a nightmare of a whole different magnitude.

This nightmare has been a daily reality for Vaseem Salimi – general manager of Taza Indian Buffet – since February when Hot World Cuisine filed plans to transform the abandoned Arnold Clark centre on Dundee’s East Dock Street into a 386-seat world buffet restaurant.

Plans to transform the former East Dock Street car showroom into a restaurant.
The former Arnold Clark car showroom on East Dock Street. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“It does make me nervous,” Vaseem tells me. We are seated in his restaurant and have a lovely view over the quay. The bright, sunny surroundings seem at odds with such a stressful topic.

“In a place like Dundee, there’s very limited resources, and there’s a limited amount of clientele, which we’re all sharing,” he continues.

“It’s not like the existing buffet restaurants are so overwhelmingly busy that, you know, they can see a surplus of customers available to them.”

A tough nut to crack

February was made even worse for Vaseem when news came through that another world buffet restaurant was opening just a few doors down.

City Quay World Buffet opened at 3-4 Camperdown Street, less than a one-minute walk from Taza. However, it did not last long. After opening in March, the buffet concept closed less than six months into operation.

When I passed it on the penultimate week of August, a sign on the window declared: “We are extremely sorry to inform you that, Our Buffet services is [sic] closed”

The sign on the window of City Quay World Buffet.
The sign on the window of City Quay World Buffet. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

From Vaseem’s perspective, this proves how difficult it is to run a successful buffet in the area, something he has done for some 20 years.

“I think it’s a very risky move for them,” he says, referring to Hot World Cuisine.

Vaseem Salimi, smiling.
Vaseem thinks the proposed development is ‘risky’. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

“Some people turn their nose up at a buffet restaurant. They don’t want that experience, so there’s only a certain number of customers they’re going to have.

“And everybody’s overheads at the moment, especially with energy prices, are phenomenal. So, a huge place like that, it’s a big risk.”

What makes Taza Indian Buffet a success?

“I think our strengths here are that as a family-run business, we have a lot of family members in key areas, which obviously helps us to control quality,” Vaseem explains.

“We can all cook, so we don’t have a situation where chefs can come in and try and pull the wool over our eyes.”

This is apparent from the moment I spy the food. While the team serve popular British Indian dishes – such as tikka masala – they also offer more ‘authentic’ options.

These include chicken-on-the-bone, golgappa and lamb achari.

Trays of food on offer at Taza Indian Buffet.
At lunchtime, the team at Taza serve 14 starters. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

“We started doing an authentic menu for Indian and Pakistani shopkeepers during Covid,” Vaseem tells me. He proudly adds: “Now many local Scots are huge fans of these dishes.”

Another aspect of Taza Indian Buffet that Vaseem is proud of is the service.

The lamb achari from Taza Indian Buffet.
Vaseem is proud of his restaurant’s food. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

“If look at Google reviews for Taza, one of the things you’ll consistently see is how people appreciate our customer service,” he says.

“We don’t have a miserable member of staff here. Everybody gets treated well, and they treat us back well, but more importantly, they treat our customers well.”

What is the food like at Taza Indian Buffet?

I visit the restaurant during lunchtime when the team have 14 starters and 10 mains on. These are served alongside salads, naan and an array of other sides.

For starters, I try the aloo achari – parboiled and fried potatoes coated with a spice mix – fish pakora, onion bhaji and nargisi kebab.

All are excellent; the fried foods boast a light crisp batter while the potatoes present a well-balanced flavour.

The fried starters from Taza Indian Buffet.
The fried starts were light and crisp. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

The real highlight, however, are the golgappa. I fill the fried shells with a pre-prepared mixture of potatoes and chickpeas before pouring in some tamarind sauce.

I then place the entire thing in my mouth and bite down, releasing an explosion of textures and flavours. It’s refreshing, complex and downright fun to eat.

A golgappa in a bowl.
The golgappa were a lot of fun. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

My mains are thoroughly enjoyable too. The lamb achari features tender pieces of meat immersed in a fragrant sauce that boasts cumin, fenugreek and nigella seeds. There is also some heat here, the gentle, sweet kind that’d suggest Kashmiri chillies were used.

The chicken-on-the-bone is another lovely curry. Although it is more subtle than the lamb achari, the meat is just as succulent.

The chicken-on-the-bone from Taza Indian Buffet.
The chicken-on-the-bone is one of Taza’s ‘authentic’ dishes. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

I also load my plate with pilau rice and garlic naan, but I don’t feel the need to eat loads just to get my money’s worth. This, I believe, speaks to the quality of the food.

Is City Quay big enough for both businesses?

The news that Hot World Cuisine might be opening in Dundee was well received by many people. Some pointed out the role it could play in reviving the city.

The approximately 50 jobs it could create would also be welcome.

Hot World Cuisine also seem to be on a bit of an expansion mission at the moment. The company had plans to develop a buffet in the West End of Edinburgh approved in March despite their being 19 objections.

Hot World Cuisine in Glasgow
The Hot World Cuisine restaurant in Glasgow. Image: Google Street View

For all it might bring to Dundee, the impact such a large buffet could have on established City Quay restaurants including Taza and Porter’s is considerable.

In an ideal world, the new business will slip seamlessly into the City Quay ecosystem, adding to the area instead of taking from it.

Whether that ends up being the case remains to be seen.

More from Food & Drink

women-enjoying-matchday-hospitality-at-st-johnstone-fc
Award-winning hospitality at McDiarmid Park makes match days even more special
DJ Montgomery, general manager of Buck's Bar in St Andrews
How was the chicken at St Andrews’ new US-themed restaurant?
Lennox Kelly enjoys dining at The Selkie in Broughty Ferry. Image: Elliot Cansfield
Dundee food influencer Lennox Eats on job perks and handling bad meals
2
The food and drink prices for the Enchanted Forest 2025 have been revealed. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Enchanted Forest: Food and drink prices revealed for Perthshire event
2
Babatope Aliu outside The Horeb Food Company.
6 places to grab lunch within 10 minutes of Abertay campus
Plans to open café in former Commercial Street studio
Plans to blend British and Eastern European coffee at new Dundee cafe
A whole mackerel and roasted vegetables served at The Dory in Pittenweem.
We review popular Pittenweem restaurant on one of its busiest nights of the year
Draffens receive the De Kuyper Award for Cocktail Excellence at the Scottish Bar and Pub Awards. Image: Scottish Bar & Pub Awards
Tayside, Fife and Stirling venues recognised at Scottish Bar & Pub Awards 2025
James Leask standing outside his restaurant, Nooch.
How Stirling man turned his ‘pipedream’ into the city’s first fully vegan restaurant
Lisa and Graham Campbell.
Couple who took ‘leap of faith’ land on their feet with Carnoustie restaurant

Conversation