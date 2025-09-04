I eat at Dundee’s Taza Indian Buffet as threat from incoming rival looms

The news that a competitor might be setting up in town is enough to make any business owner sweat.

But learning that they plan on opening a stone’s throw from your own business is a nightmare of a whole different magnitude.

This nightmare has been a daily reality for Vaseem Salimi – general manager of Taza Indian Buffet – since February when Hot World Cuisine filed plans to transform the abandoned Arnold Clark centre on Dundee’s East Dock Street into a 386-seat world buffet restaurant.

“It does make me nervous,” Vaseem tells me. We are seated in his restaurant and have a lovely view over the quay. The bright, sunny surroundings seem at odds with such a stressful topic.

“In a place like Dundee, there’s very limited resources, and there’s a limited amount of clientele, which we’re all sharing,” he continues.

“It’s not like the existing buffet restaurants are so overwhelmingly busy that, you know, they can see a surplus of customers available to them.”

A tough nut to crack

February was made even worse for Vaseem when news came through that another world buffet restaurant was opening just a few doors down.

City Quay World Buffet opened at 3-4 Camperdown Street, less than a one-minute walk from Taza. However, it did not last long. After opening in March, the buffet concept closed less than six months into operation.

When I passed it on the penultimate week of August, a sign on the window declared: “We are extremely sorry to inform you that, Our Buffet services is [sic] closed”

From Vaseem’s perspective, this proves how difficult it is to run a successful buffet in the area, something he has done for some 20 years.

“I think it’s a very risky move for them,” he says, referring to Hot World Cuisine.

“Some people turn their nose up at a buffet restaurant. They don’t want that experience, so there’s only a certain number of customers they’re going to have.

“And everybody’s overheads at the moment, especially with energy prices, are phenomenal. So, a huge place like that, it’s a big risk.”

What makes Taza Indian Buffet a success?

“I think our strengths here are that as a family-run business, we have a lot of family members in key areas, which obviously helps us to control quality,” Vaseem explains.

“We can all cook, so we don’t have a situation where chefs can come in and try and pull the wool over our eyes.”

This is apparent from the moment I spy the food. While the team serve popular British Indian dishes – such as tikka masala – they also offer more ‘authentic’ options.

These include chicken-on-the-bone, golgappa and lamb achari.

“We started doing an authentic menu for Indian and Pakistani shopkeepers during Covid,” Vaseem tells me. He proudly adds: “Now many local Scots are huge fans of these dishes.”

Another aspect of Taza Indian Buffet that Vaseem is proud of is the service.

“If look at Google reviews for Taza, one of the things you’ll consistently see is how people appreciate our customer service,” he says.

“We don’t have a miserable member of staff here. Everybody gets treated well, and they treat us back well, but more importantly, they treat our customers well.”

What is the food like at Taza Indian Buffet?

I visit the restaurant during lunchtime when the team have 14 starters and 10 mains on. These are served alongside salads, naan and an array of other sides.

For starters, I try the aloo achari – parboiled and fried potatoes coated with a spice mix – fish pakora, onion bhaji and nargisi kebab.

All are excellent; the fried foods boast a light crisp batter while the potatoes present a well-balanced flavour.

The real highlight, however, are the golgappa. I fill the fried shells with a pre-prepared mixture of potatoes and chickpeas before pouring in some tamarind sauce.

I then place the entire thing in my mouth and bite down, releasing an explosion of textures and flavours. It’s refreshing, complex and downright fun to eat.

My mains are thoroughly enjoyable too. The lamb achari features tender pieces of meat immersed in a fragrant sauce that boasts cumin, fenugreek and nigella seeds. There is also some heat here, the gentle, sweet kind that’d suggest Kashmiri chillies were used.

The chicken-on-the-bone is another lovely curry. Although it is more subtle than the lamb achari, the meat is just as succulent.

I also load my plate with pilau rice and garlic naan, but I don’t feel the need to eat loads just to get my money’s worth. This, I believe, speaks to the quality of the food.

Is City Quay big enough for both businesses?

The news that Hot World Cuisine might be opening in Dundee was well received by many people. Some pointed out the role it could play in reviving the city.

The approximately 50 jobs it could create would also be welcome.

Hot World Cuisine also seem to be on a bit of an expansion mission at the moment. The company had plans to develop a buffet in the West End of Edinburgh approved in March despite their being 19 objections.

For all it might bring to Dundee, the impact such a large buffet could have on established City Quay restaurants including Taza and Porter’s is considerable.

In an ideal world, the new business will slip seamlessly into the City Quay ecosystem, adding to the area instead of taking from it.

Whether that ends up being the case remains to be seen.