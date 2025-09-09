Despite turbulence at The Newport Inn, it’s business as usual at Dundee’s Parlour Cafe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Despite turbulence at The Newport Inn, it’s business as usual at Dundee’s Parlour Cafe

Gillian Veal might have stepped away from The Newport Inn, but her cafe is ticking over nicely

Jacob Smith standing outside Parlour Café.
Parlour Café has been leading Dundee's café scene for two decades. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson
By Jacob Smith

As the old adage goes, change is the only constant in life, and anyone who has worked in hospitality knows this to be true.

The industry is always in a state of rapid flux. Openings and closings, new menus, the firing and hiring of staff are all seen as par for the course.

And yet, there are some changes that still manage to stand out from the rest.

One recent example of such a change was the news that celebrated chef Gillian Veal had relinquished the lease of The Newport Inn.

The Courier recently announced that Beth Jowett was taking the iconic business over.

The Newport Inn
The Newport Inn. Image: McEwan Fraser Legal

Changes of this magnitude often create a ripple effect, and I was interested to see how Gillian’s other businesses, specifically the Parlour Cafe in Dundee, was responding to this new normal.

So, I went along to 58 West Port one lunchtime to find out.

Living up to a strong reputation

Parlour Cafe was opened in 2005 and quickly became a popular spot thanks to the fresh food that was on offer and the relaxed manner in which it was served.

Upon entering the cafe, it quickly becomes apparent that, 20 years later, the team have stuck to their guns.

A pot of tea and a mug.
I received a generous amount of tea. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

The small space – it contains seven tables – is sparsely decorated. A couple of posters advertising upcoming events sit on the far wall. Apart from them, the walls are just about empty.

This is not the case for the room itself. Approximately half the tables are occupied and remain so throughout the duration of my visit. A steady stream of people also come in for takeaway.

A Campari butter dish.
Probably the most stylish butter dish I’ve seen. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

They, like me, have a choice of four sandwiches: a vegan wrap, a toastie, a salami and cheddar sandwich and a halloumi, beetroot, Greek yoghurt and za’atar baguette.

There is also a frittata and a choice of four side salads, including a pasta salad and one that features quinoa.

All of the options look bright and fresh.

How was the food at Parlour Cafe in Dundee?

I order the halloumi baguette, a peppermint tea and a scone. All together my order comes to £13.45.

My tea arrives almost immediately. It is served in an enormous silver teapot which – I am relieved to discover – is only half full. I still enjoy two cups of tea for the price of one.

A halloumi and beetroot baguette served at the Parlour Café.
My baguette was toasted. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

In the short time before my food arrives, I do absolutely nothing, and it is wonderful.

Perhaps because of the cafe’s small size – or maybe it’s due to the first autumnal weather of the year – I find sitting in the window of the Parlour Cafe a distinctly relaxing experience.

I sip my tea and allow snippets of my neighbours’ conversations to roll over me like waves from the deep.

Then, my baguette arrives, jolting me out of my reverie. It has been toasted, and the ample fillings are almost spilling out.

I’m pleased to see that the sandwich is accompanied by a well-dressed side salad.

A person holding half a sandwich.
The baguette proved to be a nice light lunch. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

I’m even more pleased when I start eating. The halloumi and beetroot go well together with the latter providing a slightly vinegary flavour – I suspect the beetroot was pickled prior to being added to the sandwich – that cuts through the fatty cheese.

The salad dressing is quite sweet, but this does not make the greens any less refreshing. The leaves are crisp, and the halloumi cut thin. Both make the meal a perfect light lunch.

I can see why so many people are popping in for takeaway.

The one sweet treat

From what I can see, the scones are the only sweet treat stocked by the cafe during my visit.

I say “from what I can see” because the cafe does not have a menu. There is a blackboard leaning on the wall by the counter, but it contains the breakfast menu which is not being offered by the time I arrive.

A scone served at the Parlour Cafe.
The scone was well baked. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

While the staff are only too happy to describe what’s on offer, I do feel that having the options listed somewhere would make their – and the customers’ – lives easier.

That said, the scone I dig into is lovely. It’s well risen but still boasts a firm crumb. I slather the two halves with butter and jam and top up my tea.

All told, it is a pleasant way to end my meal.

You can’t be a pioneer forever

20 years ago, the Parlour Cafe was frequently described as pioneering. I don’t think anyone would use that adjective now, but then again very few businesses or people are after 20 years working in a field.

It is no overstatement to say that the Parlour Cafe is partially responsible for the progression of Dundee’s cafe culture in previous years.

A scone with jam and butter spread on it.
I had a relaxing visit. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

In other words, the cafe is no longer pioneering because so many other businesses have adopted at least some of its ethos.

And, while it may not be at the cutting edge of hospitality anymore, the Parlour Cafe is definitely no slouch. For that, Gillian and her team should be celebrated.

Conversation