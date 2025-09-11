50 scones, 20 staff and one broken leg – how Stirling baker redefined the local café

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle Food & Drink

50 scones, 20 staff and one broken leg – how Stirling baker redefined the local café

Texy Vera-Lawson serves a range of sweet treats from her café bakery. Courier writer Jacob Smith went along to try some.

Texy Vera-Lawson smiling.
Texy Vera-Lawson is the owner of Vera Artisan Bakery. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson
By Jacob Smith

As a Spaniard, it’s unlikely that Texy Vera-Lawson is familiar with the phrase “break a leg”. Yet, she has a keen understanding of the link between snapped bones and good fortune.

“It was during sick leave for a broken leg that I went on a cupcake-making course,” Texy , who is from Tenerife, tells me as we sit in the window of her award-winning bakery and café.

“I loved the course, so I did another baking course and another. One year later, I was teaching.”

Texy’s new-found love for baking was so profound that she eventually moved from Tenerife to Seville where she undertook a two-year baking programme.

After working in Spain’s baking industry for more than a decade, Stirling called.

The exterior of Vera Artisan Bakery
The bakery is located on King Street. Image: Supplied by Texy Vera-Lawson

“I came here on a holiday, and I was like: ‘Oh, I love this place’, I’m going to try moving here.”

That was nine years ago. Now, Texy isn’t just a resident of Scotland, she’s the owner of the country’s best bakery.

Working out the Scottish palate

Texy founded Vera Artisan Bakery in 2020, just one month before the coronavirus pandemic struck Scotland.

While this initial month went well, the pandemic caused many problems. Still, Texy found a way to make things work, delivering her bakes to customers across Stirling, Falkirk, Dunblane and further afield.

The red velvet cookie served at Vera Artisan Bakery.
Texy realised Scots like sweet things, such as this red velvet cookie. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

Aside from building her customer base, this period also gave Texy an opportunity to work out what baked goods resonated with local Scottish people. She soon discovered that Scottish preferences are quite different to Spanish ones.

“Here,” she tells me, “it’s more about the flavour. It’s really shocking because in Spain, it’s more about how it looks.”

She also quickly realised that  “Scottish people have really sweet teeth. They like rocky road, millionaire’s shortbread… more sugar is better.”

Based on this information, Texy doubled down, producing indulgent items like a Jammie Dodger rocky road.

The Jammie Dodger rocky road from Vera Artisan Bakery.
The Jammie Dodger rocky road is a popular bake. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

With chocolate, marshmallows, sprinkles and biscuits all blended together, this bake feels like something a sugar-deprived child might dream up. And yet, it works. The texture is varied, and the jam provides fruity notes that elevate the other sweet flavours.

Thanks to bakes such as this, Texy has found great success.

Her bakery was named Stirling’s Café of the Year at the 2023 Stirling Business Awards. More impressively, Vera Artisan Bakery was also named the Best Bakery in Scotland at the 2022, 2023 and 2025 Food Awards Scotland.

“It’s amazing,” Texy says with a smile.

Growing pains at Vera Artisan Bakery

Originally, Texy operated Vera Artisan Bakery from a premises on Barnton Street. Then, in November 2022, she opened a bakery and café at 51 King Street.

She tells me that she opened a café because she missed “good food”.

“In Spain, food is really important. It’s made from scratch.

“And when I came here, the bread?” here Texy gives a dismissive wave of her hand. “I was like: ‘What is that?’”

Texy Vera-Lawson making a funny face.
Texy grew up in a culture that prized good food. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

Although Texy was keen to improve the bread that people ate – her charcoal sourdough won the bronze award at the 2023 Scottish Bread Championships – Vera Artisan Bakery is not about changing what people eat.

“I think people here have a really clear idea about what they like,” Texy tells me.

“People like the big breakfast, they like the morning roll. They don’t want you to make things too different.”

That said, Texy and her team do get creative by offering things like Korean sandwiches and bao buns alongside these Scots staples.

The Dubai cookie.
Texy and her team are always producing new bakes like this Dubai chocolate cookie. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

While both Vera Artisan Bakery locations were popular, Texy made the decision to close her premises on Barnton Street as the stress and cost of running two sites was simply too much.

“I was running all day from one shop to the other,” she says.

Now, the bakery is part of the café at King Street and Texy – and her 20-strong team – focus all their attention on it.

As the flood of positive reviews attest, this was a decision well made.

What are the bakes like at Vera Artisan Bakery?

Along with the Jammie Dodger rocky road (£4.50), I also try a red velvet cookie (£3.50) – intensely chocolatey and so gooey I can barely pick it up – and a pleasantly crisp Dubai chocolate cookie with a pistachio centre (£3.50).

I also enjoy a twice-baked almond croissant that emits a symphony of crackles as I tear it apart (£4.75) and a slice of Texy’s carrot and walnut cake which is priced at £4.50.

The twice-baked almond croissant served at Vera Artisan Bakery.
The croissant released ‘a symphony of crackles’. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

“Our carrot cake is really famous,” she tells me before I dig in. “It’s kind of in a Spanish style, I guess – a little more moist.”

She is absolutely right, but while I am prepared for the cake’s delightful texture, I am not ready for how well spiced it is. Warming and sweet, it seems tailormade for days such as these when the leaves are beginning to turn.

Texy's carrot and walnut cake.
The carrot cake was full of warming spices. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

I end my feast by trying a fruit scone and a plain scone. Both cost £3 and are enormous, having risen to dizzying heights.

Texy and her team sell between 40 and 50 a day and I can see why. They are a reminder that classical bakes remain popular for a reason.

Quality food costs more

Despite my best efforts, I try only a fraction of the items that are packed into Vera Artisan Bakery’s display case.

Scones on sale at Vera Artisan Bakery.
The scones at Vera Artisan Bakery are large and plentiful. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

There must be more than 20 treats available, many of them gluten-free or vegan. And this fare is far from an afterthought.

Texy’s team push the boat out with their ‘free-from’ bakes, producing everything from gluten-free tarts to vegan macarons.

Texy Vera-Lawson sitting outside her bakery.
Texy has no plans on expanding the bakery or café any time soon. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

Texy is aware that some people are unwilling to pay the prices she charges for her goods. That said, she maintains a firm belief in their value.

During our interview she points out how long it takes to make all the items served at Vera; one loaf of bread takes 72 hours to make from start to finish.

She also mentions how many ingredients are more expensive. The cost of the chocolate she uses has gone up 400% in the last year alone.

The fruit scone from Vera Artisan Bakery.
One of the fruit scones. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

And she’s not afraid to pit her own bakes against those from major retailers. A 2024 Facebook post saw her compare one of her £3 scones against cheaper alternatives from Tesco.

Suffice to say, there was a clear winner.

“For us,” she tells me, “the most important thing is the quality.”

While I might have failed to try everything served at Vera Artisan Bakery, I’ve eaten enough of Texy’s bakes to know that she is most definitely telling the truth.

More from Food & Drink

The Newport Inn is on the market for offers over £750,000. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Entrepreneur Mark Cashley on selling the Newport Inn: It's time to let someone local…
A man holds an award in each hand
Fife firm with 'most delicious' product takes top prize at major food awards
Jacob Smith standing outside Parlour Café.
Despite turbulence at The Newport Inn, it’s business as usual at Dundee’s Parlour Cafe
Two dishes served at Eastfield.
6 places to get lunch within a 10-minute walk of Dundee University's campus
Baked goods on display at The Corn Kist.
This Carmyllie coffee shop is earning its corn with homemade favourites
34
Gilbert Grossett, owner of Grossett's of Dundee.
Trying the new chicken, skirlie and peppercorn sauce pie from Grossett’s of Dundee
4
Vaseem Salimi, general manager of Taza Indian Buffet.
I eat at Dundee's Taza Indian Buffet as threat from incoming rival looms
5
women-enjoying-matchday-hospitality-at-st-johnstone-fc
Award-winning hospitality at McDiarmid Park makes match days even more special
DJ Montgomery, general manager of Buck's Bar in St Andrews
How was the chicken at St Andrews’ new US-themed restaurant?
Lennox Kelly enjoys dining at The Selkie in Broughty Ferry. Image: Elliot Cansfield
Dundee food influencer Lennox Eats on job perks and handling bad meals
2

Conversation