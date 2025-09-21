Is dinner as good as the craic at this Broughty Ferry hotel?

Maybe I’m just getting older, but a night out in Broughty Ferry now feels more appealing than one in Dundee’s city centre or West End.

And one particularly popular venue in the seaside suburb – at least among my twentysomething friends – is The Fort.

I’ve enjoyed a couple of decent nights out here before, but never tried the food.

This is something I was keen to rectify after seeing homely Sunday roast dinners and crispy beer-battered fish suppers on The Fort Hotel’s Facebook page.

So it is with high hopes that I head along for dinner with my friend Zoe on a Saturday night.

The Fort Hotel in Broughty Ferry

The longstanding family-run hotel, bar and restaurant on Fort Street is unique in that it appeals to a varied crowd, from students to pensioners.

One side of the venue (The Lounge) attracts the younger set, turning into a club with a DJ circa 10pm. The other side (The Fort Bar) caters to their parents, with a traditional pub setting.

The Fort Hotel also runs The Wine Spa next door, a jazzy little spot which does lovely cocktails (and a nice selection of wine, obviously).

I have booked a table in The Lounge – perhaps unwisely. Even at 7pm, the party vibes are strong: we’re by the bar, opposite a TV showing the football and beside a table of lads several rounds deep.

Despite my concerns, we soon settle in. Every table is full (weekend booking is a must), the staff are animated, the music is loud, and the mood is contagious.

Refurbished in 2022 with the addition of a new beer garden, the grey décor is pleasant enough: nothing flashy, slightly dated, but clean and cosy.

I appreciate the solid black marble table, and the deep barstool is so comfortable I practically sink into it.

A tepid start to our evening at The Fort Hotel

After browsing the drinks list, I order a glass of rosé, and Zoe goes for a white wine.

We agree these are slightly tepid, which is disappointing. Serving cold drinks feels like something every bar – especially one as popular as The Fort – should be able to do.

On to the food, there are plenty of classic starters to choose from, including a prawn cocktail (£8) and haggis bites (£7.50). Zoe and l decide to share the halloumi bites (£7.50).

Fried until golden, these arrive swiftly.

Like the wine, the cheesy nuggets are lukewarm. If it wasn’t for the fact that they arrived so fast, I would have assumed they’d been waiting on the counter for a while.

That said, they are satisfyingly crisp and boast a lovely flavour. They pair nicely with the tangy sweet chilli sauce and side salad, which is sharply dressed with a honey mustard vinaigrette.

I can practically smell the sea from our table next to the window, so it feels right that I settle on the fish curry (£16.75) from the specials menu for my main.

I get to pick two sides from a list that includes mushy peas, coleslaw, onion rings, baby potatoes and beans. Deciding to play it safe – and carby – I select chips and rice.

The curry arrives piping hot (yay!) and well presented in a pretty silver bowl.

The Fort Hotel’s curry is a winner

To my surprise, this dish rivals curries I’ve had in Dundee’s Indian restaurants.

The coconut sauce is bang on – sweet yet savoury, creamy and with a nice kick. It is generously loaded with firm tiger prawns and succulent, flaky chunks of haddock.

The vibrant yellow basmati rice is light and chewy, while the deep-fried chips have the all-important crispy outsides and fluffy insides. I enjoy dipping them into the spicy broth – it’s a classic combo I’ve not enjoyed since my student days.

Zoe goes for the vegetable fajitas (£14.45) from the regular menu.

The dish is presented nicely. She receives a large bowl of broccoli, mushrooms, peppers and onions fried in Mexican spices, alongside three tortilla wraps and an array of dips, including salsa and guacamole.

The only let down is the neon-orange cheese which somewhat resembles shredded plastic.

Zoe’s verdict? It is “quite basic”, but tasty with a nice bit of heat.

Two months into an intense marathon training plan, Zoe also appreciates the large portion size and sums it up as “a good hearty meal”.

How does dessert stack up at The Fort Hotel?

For dessert, we share the warm chocolate fudge cake (£7.20) and two scoops of ice cream, supplied by the nearby Visocchis Gelataria (£6.35).

The cake, served with a dusting of icing sugar, a drizzle of thick sauce and a scoop of vanilla ice cream, looks delectable.

But, as has become the theme of the evening, it isn’t served at the optimum temperature. In this instance, it could have been a bit hotter.

It also tastes a bit commercial. Considering that only one dessert on the menu – the cheesecake of the day – is described as homemade, I presume that this cake is not.

A conversation with a member of staff confirms that it has been bought in.

Thankfully, the ice cream from Visocchis Gelataria – a stone’s throw away on Gray Street – saves the day. We opt for chocolate orange instead of peach, which are the two “flavours of the week” at The Fort.

The smooth and velvety gelato, dotted with candied orange peel, tastes just like a Terry’s Chocolate Orange – on steroids.

We wash it all down with two black Americanos, which are rich and strong. I only regret not going for a decaf like Zoe, when I lie staring at the ceiling a few hours later.

The verdict

As our night draws to an end, the party is only just beginning at The Fort Hotel. The DJ cranks the tunes up when I ask for the bill.

While the food wasn’t perfect, we enjoyed some really tasty dishes. I know I’ll be thinking about that fish curry for a while.

The Fort Hotel offers an extensive menu, including plenty of gluten-free and vegetarian options. I also like that you can order some of the dishes in a full or half portion – ideal for kids or those with smaller appetites

The young staff were also friendly and efficient – they took orders swiftly, served food fast, and regularly checked-in throughout our meal.

The Fort Hotel is a jack-of-all-trades in Broughty Ferry, where you can have a meal, watch the sports, enjoy a chat, or even a boogie.

It offers everything but peace – though the bar area promises a calmer dining experience. Perhaps I’ll try eating in there next time.

Information:

Address: 58 Fort St, Broughty Ferry, Dundee DD5 2AB

Website: www.fort-hotel.com

Telephone: 01382 737999

Disabled access? Yes, via the beer garden.

Dog friendly? Yes, in The Fort Bar.

Price: £71.80 for one starter, two mains, two desserts, two glasses of wine and two coffees.

Scores:

Food: 3/5

Service: 4/5

Surroundings: 3/5