The team at Dundee’s Pizza Farina endure family tragedy to reach one-year milestone

Jacob Smith went along to catch up with the owners of the Stobswell takeaway and try some popular dishes.

Zak Mohammed, Munawar Ali Mohammed, Ayshea Brooks and Adeem Mohammed
Zak Mohammed, Munawar Ali Mohammed, Ayshea Brooks and Adeem Mohammed. Image: Supplied
By Jacob Smith

The first year is a fraught one for new restaurants, cafés and takeaways. That’s why it is always a pleasure to see a local business reach the 12-month mark.

Today, Pizza Farina – an Italian takeaway at 30 Dura Street – becomes one such business, celebrating its first full year of operating.

While no company has it easy given the current economic climate, the team at Pizza Farina have had to endure some particularly tough times to make it this far.

Early upheavals at Pizza Farina

Pizza Farina was opened by three brothers – Adeem Mohammed, Zak Mohammed and Zain Ferguson – on September 16 2024.

At the time of opening, Adeem pointed out that while he had learnt a lot by working in his father’s Indian restaurants – including Jahangir – the three of them were keen to branch out on their own.

However, tragedy struck just a few weeks later when restaurateur Munawar Ali Mohammed – Adeem’s father – suddenly passed away.

Zain Ferguson and Adeem Mohammed.
Zain Ferguson and Adeem Mohammed when they opened Pizza Farina a year ago. Image: Supplied.

“I was the oldest one in the UK at the time,” Adeem tells me. “So, I had to sort everything out. My wife was heavily pregnant as well; my daughter was born the day after my dad’s funeral.”

“It was a real mix of emotions,” Darral Brooks – Adeem’s brother-in-law chips in.

The team made the decision to close the takeaway for nine days.

“That was a difficult decision to make, but the right decision to make for the family, for those guys to get some time to grieve,” Darral says.

The Pizza Farina logo in the takeaway window.
Pizza Farina is known for Italian takeaway food. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

Unfortunately, the brief closure had an immediate impact on business.

“The traction just kind of went downhill,” Adeem says.

More changes were forthcoming as Zain stepped away from the business and Zak took a more hands-off role.

Ayshea Brooks, Nadia Mohammed, Munawar Ali Mohammed, Darral Brooks and his child.
Ayshea Brooks (left) and her husband Darral (right) joined the business in spring. Image: Supplied.

Still, Adeem kept putting in the hours. “I was finishing work and coming straight here,” he says. “And I was doing like six to seven nights a week here.”

Today, both Adeem and Darral – who became involved in the business during spring – continue to balance full-time jobs alongside their shifts at Pizza Farina.

Turning things around

It takes a special kind of determination to work two jobs, especially when one of them is as physically demanding as cooking. And yet, that is what both Adeem and Darral are doing in an attempt to make their takeaway a success.

“I’ve been in retail and things, so customer service is a big part of who I am. We’re just trying to get a positive upbeat environment,” Darral tells me.

A neon 'open' sign at Pizza Farina
The takeaway is open every night from 4pm – 10pm. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

Elsewhere, Adeem has been steadily building the menu.

“We’ve added four new pizzas,” he tells me, pointing to the board.

These include the Meatball (£12) – mozzarella, mini meatballs, peppers and onions – as well as the Farina Feast which is topped with mozzarella, roasted lamb, chicken and pepperoni (£12.50).

The rosemary and mozzarella focaccia from Pizza Farina.
Half the rosemary and mozzarella focaccia. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

Although you wouldn’t know it from the quality of the pies being passed over the counter, Adeem is a mostly self-taught pizzaiolo.

“I’m self-taught in just about everything. From stretching to the cooking, to putting toppings on,” he says.

Although his skills have progressed considerably over the past 12 months – he is the one who trained Darral – Adeem still isn’t completely satisfied.

The Apna pizza from Pizza Farina.
The Apna pizza is topped with spicy chicken, mince and chillies among other ingredients. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

When I ask if he is proud of his progress he says: ”Creative answer: I’m still not there yet. My standards are really high, and I feel like I’m never doing enough. My salesman answer would be that I think I’ve smashed it.”

Although we all laugh, Darral makes a point of having the next word: “I’m proud of him,” he says. “Really proud of him.

“He’s done the majority of this on his own.”

What is the food like at Pizza Farina in Dundee?

When it comes to ordering, I get the ‘Apna’ pizza and two sides: a rosemary focaccia with mozzarella (£6) and the vegetarian haggis balls (£5) which, according to Adeem have been flying off the shelves.

The pizza, haggis balls and focaccia.
The pizza, focaccia and haggis balls. Image: Jacob Smith/D Thomson

After a short wait I can see why. All seven haggis balls have a thin, crisp breading beneath which lies a generous portion of intense haggis. This side is none the lesser for being meat-free.

I am also glad to see that the focaccia is coated with plenty of rosemary. While I’d like the bread to be a little airier, it remains a tasty and satiating side.

The focaccia served at Pizza Farina.
The focaccia is served covered with rosemary. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

The star of the show, however, is undoubtedly my pizza, the Apna (£12). In terms of texture, the pizza is lovely; it boasts a well-browned and chewy crust. The base itself is thin but not floppy.

Although the base is unmistakeably Neapolitan, the toppings lean more Mexican. Spiced chicken and beef sit alongside ingredients I’d normally associate with salsa: peppers, red onion and coriander. It feels like fusion food in the best possible way.

Pizza, haggis balls and focaccia all served on a table.
The team at Pizza Farina serve more than just pizza. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

I was eager to try more than one side, but those looking to order more economically would do well to explore Pizza Farina’s meal deals.

These include “Meal 1” which is any pizza, any side and any drink for £16, and “Meal 3”, four pizzas, two sides, two chips and four drinks for £50.

What does the future hold?

The team at Pizza Farina are currently holding a promotion to celebrate reaching their first birthday. Every customer who buys a pizza during September is entered into a prize draw.

This, however, is the last backwards glance Adeem plans on making.

The haggis balls served on a plate.
The haggis balls were very intense. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

“I would say that I’m proud of everything that we’ve done over the past year, but I’m looking more into the future.

“I’m just kind of looking at the next minute or the next hour or the next day. I do have plans to make Pizza Farina bigger and better,” he tells me.

The Pizza Farina sign
Pizza Farina is located at 30 Dura Street. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

Whether that involves expanding his current operations or opening a new site, he isn’t yet sure. All Adeem knows is that after a tumultuous first year, Pizza Farina is ready for anything.

