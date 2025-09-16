The team at Dundee’s Pizza Farina endure family tragedy to reach one-year milestone

The first year is a fraught one for new restaurants, cafés and takeaways. That’s why it is always a pleasure to see a local business reach the 12-month mark.

Today, Pizza Farina – an Italian takeaway at 30 Dura Street – becomes one such business, celebrating its first full year of operating.

While no company has it easy given the current economic climate, the team at Pizza Farina have had to endure some particularly tough times to make it this far.

Early upheavals at Pizza Farina

Pizza Farina was opened by three brothers – Adeem Mohammed, Zak Mohammed and Zain Ferguson – on September 16 2024.

At the time of opening, Adeem pointed out that while he had learnt a lot by working in his father’s Indian restaurants – including Jahangir – the three of them were keen to branch out on their own.

However, tragedy struck just a few weeks later when restaurateur Munawar Ali Mohammed – Adeem’s father – suddenly passed away.

“I was the oldest one in the UK at the time,” Adeem tells me. “So, I had to sort everything out. My wife was heavily pregnant as well; my daughter was born the day after my dad’s funeral.”

“It was a real mix of emotions,” Darral Brooks – Adeem’s brother-in-law chips in.

The team made the decision to close the takeaway for nine days.

“That was a difficult decision to make, but the right decision to make for the family, for those guys to get some time to grieve,” Darral says.

Unfortunately, the brief closure had an immediate impact on business.

“The traction just kind of went downhill,” Adeem says.

More changes were forthcoming as Zain stepped away from the business and Zak took a more hands-off role.

Still, Adeem kept putting in the hours. “I was finishing work and coming straight here,” he says. “And I was doing like six to seven nights a week here.”

Today, both Adeem and Darral – who became involved in the business during spring – continue to balance full-time jobs alongside their shifts at Pizza Farina.

Turning things around

It takes a special kind of determination to work two jobs, especially when one of them is as physically demanding as cooking. And yet, that is what both Adeem and Darral are doing in an attempt to make their takeaway a success.

“I’ve been in retail and things, so customer service is a big part of who I am. We’re just trying to get a positive upbeat environment,” Darral tells me.

Elsewhere, Adeem has been steadily building the menu.

“We’ve added four new pizzas,” he tells me, pointing to the board.

These include the Meatball (£12) – mozzarella, mini meatballs, peppers and onions – as well as the Farina Feast which is topped with mozzarella, roasted lamb, chicken and pepperoni (£12.50).

Although you wouldn’t know it from the quality of the pies being passed over the counter, Adeem is a mostly self-taught pizzaiolo.

“I’m self-taught in just about everything. From stretching to the cooking, to putting toppings on,” he says.

Although his skills have progressed considerably over the past 12 months – he is the one who trained Darral – Adeem still isn’t completely satisfied.

When I ask if he is proud of his progress he says: ”Creative answer: I’m still not there yet. My standards are really high, and I feel like I’m never doing enough. My salesman answer would be that I think I’ve smashed it.”

Although we all laugh, Darral makes a point of having the next word: “I’m proud of him,” he says. “Really proud of him.

“He’s done the majority of this on his own.”

What is the food like at Pizza Farina in Dundee?

When it comes to ordering, I get the ‘Apna’ pizza and two sides: a rosemary focaccia with mozzarella (£6) and the vegetarian haggis balls (£5) which, according to Adeem have been flying off the shelves.

After a short wait I can see why. All seven haggis balls have a thin, crisp breading beneath which lies a generous portion of intense haggis. This side is none the lesser for being meat-free.

I am also glad to see that the focaccia is coated with plenty of rosemary. While I’d like the bread to be a little airier, it remains a tasty and satiating side.

The star of the show, however, is undoubtedly my pizza, the Apna (£12). In terms of texture, the pizza is lovely; it boasts a well-browned and chewy crust. The base itself is thin but not floppy.

Although the base is unmistakeably Neapolitan, the toppings lean more Mexican. Spiced chicken and beef sit alongside ingredients I’d normally associate with salsa: peppers, red onion and coriander. It feels like fusion food in the best possible way.

I was eager to try more than one side, but those looking to order more economically would do well to explore Pizza Farina’s meal deals.

These include “Meal 1” which is any pizza, any side and any drink for £16, and “Meal 3”, four pizzas, two sides, two chips and four drinks for £50.

What does the future hold?

The team at Pizza Farina are currently holding a promotion to celebrate reaching their first birthday. Every customer who buys a pizza during September is entered into a prize draw.

This, however, is the last backwards glance Adeem plans on making.

“I would say that I’m proud of everything that we’ve done over the past year, but I’m looking more into the future.

“I’m just kind of looking at the next minute or the next hour or the next day. I do have plans to make Pizza Farina bigger and better,” he tells me.

Whether that involves expanding his current operations or opening a new site, he isn’t yet sure. All Adeem knows is that after a tumultuous first year, Pizza Farina is ready for anything.