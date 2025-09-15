Dining at the new Monifieth Farm Hotel and Restaurant is an American-ish experience

There is comfort to be found in restaurant chains that cosplay as traditional pubs.

You know the restaurants I’m talking about – places with large, exposed brick rooms, an excessive number of wooden balustrades and carpets that boast the same design as public bus seats.

While Wetherspoons and Brewers Fayre are the two names we most often associate with spots such as these, in Monifieth a new company has come to play.

When did Monifieth Farm Hotel and Restaurant open?

In early August, it was announced that Rest and Recharge – which is run by American businessman Jordan King – had purchased the old Premier Inn site at Ethiebeaton Park just off the A92.

Although the sale was widely discussed – not least because many people wrongly assumed the space would be used to house migrants – the subsequent opening of the hotel and restaurant has been somewhat muted.

A single Facebook page is all that has been made public since the new venue opened at the end of August.

I say ‘new’, but it becomes apparent as soon as I enter the restaurant that very little has changed. Despite being styled online as an ‘American roadhouse-style’ restaurant, the vibe remains very pub-like indeed.

The seating is still upholstered with tartan fabric, and a large fireplace continues to dominate one corner of the dining room. Texas Roadhouse this is not.

The menu is as equally noncommittal. Instead of screaming ‘merica it quietly suggests a game of international potluck. Curry and fajitas rub up against haggis balls and chicken goujons.

Only some milkshakes and a handful of dishes, including two types of chicken wings and three of the 11 burgers – The Americano, The Louisiana and The Mississippi – represent the star-spangled banner in any meaningful way.

Still, there is plenty to choose from with whole sections dedicated to light bites, value meals and sharing platters.

It seems that, much like the Brewers Fayre restaurant that preceded it, the Monifieth Farm Hotel & Restaurant is prioritising variety.

What was the food like at Monifieth Farm Hotel and Restaurant?

Perhaps inspired by the electric guitar hanging slightly forlornly on the wall next to me, I decide to make my meal feel vaguely American. My decision immediately pays dividends when the chocolate milkshake (£5.50) arrives.

Made with Porrelli ice cream, this milkshake is thick and deeply chocolatey. As I drink it, I’m left wondering whether this place knows more about the U.S. than initially meets the eye.

My jalapeño bites – a Tex-Mex classic – arrive next. Costing £6.95, this dish consists of four breaded jalapeño peppers stuffed with cream cheese. They come with a chilli dip that is more sweet than spicy. A side salad made up of just iceberg lettuce and sliced red onion completes the dish.

‘No frills’ would be the term, but I can’t really fault what is on my plate. The bites are crisp, hot and well filled. The salad, while sparse, is fresh and dressed.

The third and final thing to arrive at my table is Monifieth Farm’s ‘sizzling’ mixed chicken and shredded steak fajitas (£17.95).

Aside from literally sizzling, the dish is also packed full of meat. I eye the mixture of steak and chicken – which has a few strips of onion and pepper thrown in for good measure – with apprehension. Unlike the other dishes, this is a proper American portion.

Just before I dig in, I realise that instead of the advertised three tortillas, the chef has given me four.

Even with the extra wrap, I come nowhere near to finishing the meat. There is simply too much meat to ram into the wraps. I’m also not that invested in finishing it all.

While well cooked and pleasant enough, the dish is not all that flavourful. This is due to the sauce which tastes predominately of raw tomato and water.

Still, with the addition of cheese and sauces – again that sweet chilli sauce – it isn’t half-bad.

The future could be bright

While locals are glad to see the Monifieth Farm up and running, they do have some reservations. One common criticism is the price which, they say, tends to be higher than Brewers Fayre prices.

All told, my meal costs £30.40 which does seem a tad steep. Drinks aren’t all that cheap either; pints start at £4.95.

Another point of concern is the apparent lack of ‘free from’ options. The menu I peruse lists just three gluten-free dishes: an omelette, a sirloin steak and the gammon.

That said, there is much going for the new space. Firstly, the staff were attentive and polite throughout my visit. They did an excellent job.

Secondly, the menu – while not in the spirit of true American roadhouses – is varied enough to appeal to a wide range of customers, including families.

To attract even more punters, the team even offer a Sunday carvery service. Prices for adults start at £13.50 and kids eat from £6.50.

With a soft play area and a playground to boot, I can easily see local families joining hotel guests in this dining room.

Thirdly, the food seems to be hitting the mark with customers. Several people have already shared images of their food online alongside complimentary remarks.

All told, they seem unbothered by the venue’s indelicate mashing together of cuisines. If that’s not in the American spirit, I don’t know what is.