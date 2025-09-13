The Newport Inn reopens today – here’s what to expect

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The Newport Inn reopens today – here’s what to expect

Food writer Jacob Smith had an exclusive interview with Beth Jowett a day ahead of The Newport Inn’s grand opening.

Beth Jowett, new leaseholder of The Newport Inn.
Beth Jowett is excited to get The Newport Inn open. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson
By Jacob Smith

At 12pm today, The Newport Inn will open for the first time since July, and Beth Jowett – the new leaseholder – could not be more excited.

“It’s just been an experience like no other,” she tells me as we sit in the bar. The space is spotless. It, like Beth, seems ready for action.

“My main focus is on the bar, to get consistent days and times because the place hasn’t had any consistency,” she tells me.

The bar at The Newport Inn.
The bar has received some TLC. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

Under Beth, the new parameters are clear.

The Newport Inn will initially open from midday, Wednesday to Sunday. Drinks will be served in the downstairs bar while – at weekends – food will be supplied by food trucks parked in the car park.

Today, Babas Bites will be serving doner and chicken tikka kebabs, steak burgers, chicken pakora and chips, loaded fries and regular chips.

The chicken kebab from Babas Bites.
The chicken kebab from Babas Bites. Image: Supplied by Babas Bites.

All dishes will cost £10 apart from the regular chips which are priced at £4.

Food will be available from 1pm to 5pm.

Giving the people what they want

“I was working here for 10 weeks before The Newport Inn closed,” Beth tells me. “So, I’ve already got a feel for what people want.

“I know the big thing people want is a good price. From what I’ve gathered people think it’s been too expensive in the past.”

Beth tells me that her drinks will be “affordable”. She can’t give me an exact number – the till system has yet to be delivered. When it arrives, she’ll make the final decision on pricing.

Beth Jowett standing behind the bar.
Beth will be behind the bar after the initial week or so has passed. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

What she can share are specifics about the drinks themselves.

She has four beers on tap: Tennent’s, Beavertown Neck Oil, Cruzcampo and Birra Moretti. The team will also be serving two cocktails during the opening: Aperol spritz and margaritas.

A selection of red, white and rosé wine, as well as Prosecco, will also be available.

The burger from Babas Bites.
Babas Bites will be serving a burger. Image: Supplied by Babas Bites.

In the coming month, this offering will be expanded to include a whole cocktail list and hot drinks as well. She is also hoping to collaborate with a local baker. When this is all sorted, Beth may well open the venue earlier in the day.

“It’s going to be an ongoing project,” Beth says with an infectious grin. “I’ve got a 10-year plan mapped out already. But I’d better just get the doors open and get through the first weekend!”

Cue the music

From 8pm tonight, Andrew Acoustic will be performing at The Newport Inn, singing popular songs in his trademark, intimate style. The Voyage will be performing from 3pm on Sunday.

Beth – who loves live music – plans on Andrew and The Voyage being the first of many performers to grace The Newport Inn with their talents.

“Sometimes I think it should be a one-off thing, but then also think: how good would it be for people to know that weekend in, weekend out they can come here and be guaranteed a good atmosphere, live music and food trucks in the car park?”

A picture hanging in The Newport Inn.
Beth found an image of folk who worked on The Newport Inn in storage. It now hangs in the bar. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

Eager to make sure that there is plenty of opportunity for guests to enjoy the idyllic view in peace, Beth is currently planning on hosting subsequent musicians on Saturday evenings only.

“Sundays,” she says, “can be the day when everyone chills out.”

There is little chance of tonight being a chilled one. When I visit on Friday the excitement in Newport is palpable.

“Every time I go out in the street or across to the coffee shop people are stopping me and asking about it,” Beth says.

Beth Jowett leaning on the bar.
Beth can’t wait to welcome people back into the bar. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

She expects to be talking to a great deal of them in the coming days.

“During the opening, I’m going to make sure that I can mingle. I really want to push good service and, if I’m behind the bar this weekend and everybody’s wanting to chat, I’m going to delay things.”

She assures me that once things settle down, she’ll be both pouring pints and serving food. Given her charm, she seems tailor-made for this customer-facing role.

What does the future hold?

For those that have never been inside, The Newport Inn is a gigantic building, boasting a bar, function room, restaurant, two balconies and four bedrooms. (This is to say nothing of the gallery.)

During the opening, Beth plans to give guests access to just about the entire space. This will allow them to familiarise themselves with parts of the building that’ve long gathered dust.

The Newport Inn.
The Newport Inn is a large building. Supplied by McEwan Fraser.

Beth – who already has an affinity for the building – is clearly eager for other people to fall in love with the space, and the view it offers over the Tay.

“I can’t describe the atmosphere, the fun and the conversations and the amount of different people I’ve met in here,” she tells me.

“Those 10 weeks working here is what made me think this place has got my name all over it. That’s why I took the bull by the horns when the opportunity came up.”

The chicken pakora from Babas Bites.
The chicken pakora from Babas Bites. Image: Supplied by Babas Bites.

Aside from reopening the rooms as soon as possible, Beth is also keen to get the restaurant up and running.

When I ask what she has planned, she says she has “somebody in mind” to run it. But that’s all she’s sharing for now.

Light fittings in The Newport Inn.
Beth wants guests to enjoy the entire building when they come to the opening. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

Although she has a clear idea of what she wants her establishment to be, Beth is also keen for feedback to help her shape The Newport Inn’s future.

The former wedding planner and OnlyFans model welcomes feedback on everything from the wine to the layout.

“I need constructive criticism because I’m only 29, and I have got a lot to learn. People need to be honest and tell me what they like and what they don’t like,” she says.

“I think the place has got so much potential. It’s a complete gold mine, but I’ve put all that on the back burner. I think I need to survive until Monday and then take it from there.”

