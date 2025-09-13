The Newport Inn reopens today – here’s what to expect

At 12pm today, The Newport Inn will open for the first time since July, and Beth Jowett – the new leaseholder – could not be more excited.

“It’s just been an experience like no other,” she tells me as we sit in the bar. The space is spotless. It, like Beth, seems ready for action.

“My main focus is on the bar, to get consistent days and times because the place hasn’t had any consistency,” she tells me.

Under Beth, the new parameters are clear.

The Newport Inn will initially open from midday, Wednesday to Sunday. Drinks will be served in the downstairs bar while – at weekends – food will be supplied by food trucks parked in the car park.

Today, Babas Bites will be serving doner and chicken tikka kebabs, steak burgers, chicken pakora and chips, loaded fries and regular chips.

All dishes will cost £10 apart from the regular chips which are priced at £4.

Food will be available from 1pm to 5pm.

Giving the people what they want

“I was working here for 10 weeks before The Newport Inn closed,” Beth tells me. “So, I’ve already got a feel for what people want.

“I know the big thing people want is a good price. From what I’ve gathered people think it’s been too expensive in the past.”

Beth tells me that her drinks will be “affordable”. She can’t give me an exact number – the till system has yet to be delivered. When it arrives, she’ll make the final decision on pricing.

What she can share are specifics about the drinks themselves.

She has four beers on tap: Tennent’s, Beavertown Neck Oil, Cruzcampo and Birra Moretti. The team will also be serving two cocktails during the opening: Aperol spritz and margaritas.

A selection of red, white and rosé wine, as well as Prosecco, will also be available.

In the coming month, this offering will be expanded to include a whole cocktail list and hot drinks as well. She is also hoping to collaborate with a local baker. When this is all sorted, Beth may well open the venue earlier in the day.

“It’s going to be an ongoing project,” Beth says with an infectious grin. “I’ve got a 10-year plan mapped out already. But I’d better just get the doors open and get through the first weekend!”

Cue the music

From 8pm tonight, Andrew Acoustic will be performing at The Newport Inn, singing popular songs in his trademark, intimate style. The Voyage will be performing from 3pm on Sunday.

Beth – who loves live music – plans on Andrew and The Voyage being the first of many performers to grace The Newport Inn with their talents.

“Sometimes I think it should be a one-off thing, but then also think: how good would it be for people to know that weekend in, weekend out they can come here and be guaranteed a good atmosphere, live music and food trucks in the car park?”

Eager to make sure that there is plenty of opportunity for guests to enjoy the idyllic view in peace, Beth is currently planning on hosting subsequent musicians on Saturday evenings only.

“Sundays,” she says, “can be the day when everyone chills out.”

There is little chance of tonight being a chilled one. When I visit on Friday the excitement in Newport is palpable.

“Every time I go out in the street or across to the coffee shop people are stopping me and asking about it,” Beth says.

She expects to be talking to a great deal of them in the coming days.

“During the opening, I’m going to make sure that I can mingle. I really want to push good service and, if I’m behind the bar this weekend and everybody’s wanting to chat, I’m going to delay things.”

She assures me that once things settle down, she’ll be both pouring pints and serving food. Given her charm, she seems tailor-made for this customer-facing role.

What does the future hold?

For those that have never been inside, The Newport Inn is a gigantic building, boasting a bar, function room, restaurant, two balconies and four bedrooms. (This is to say nothing of the gallery.)

During the opening, Beth plans to give guests access to just about the entire space. This will allow them to familiarise themselves with parts of the building that’ve long gathered dust.

Beth – who already has an affinity for the building – is clearly eager for other people to fall in love with the space, and the view it offers over the Tay.

“I can’t describe the atmosphere, the fun and the conversations and the amount of different people I’ve met in here,” she tells me.

“Those 10 weeks working here is what made me think this place has got my name all over it. That’s why I took the bull by the horns when the opportunity came up.”

Aside from reopening the rooms as soon as possible, Beth is also keen to get the restaurant up and running.

When I ask what she has planned, she says she has “somebody in mind” to run it. But that’s all she’s sharing for now.

Although she has a clear idea of what she wants her establishment to be, Beth is also keen for feedback to help her shape The Newport Inn’s future.

The former wedding planner and OnlyFans model welcomes feedback on everything from the wine to the layout.

“I need constructive criticism because I’m only 29, and I have got a lot to learn. People need to be honest and tell me what they like and what they don’t like,” she says.

“I think the place has got so much potential. It’s a complete gold mine, but I’ve put all that on the back burner. I think I need to survive until Monday and then take it from there.”