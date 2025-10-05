How was lunch at Stirling’s ‘Restaurant of the Year’?

Whenever someone asks me what the best lunch spot in Stirling is, I never have a straight answer.

It’s a tricky question, and I could reel off at least 10 places I love.

My answer also depends on so many things: what cuisine you’re after, if you’re meeting someone, the kind of vibe you want.

So, when my colleagues Alex Watson and Emma Thomson said they were coming to Stirling for a catch up, I found myself stumped on where to take them.

As I scrolled endlessly on Google, I spotted that Fletcher’s was crowned “Restaurant of the Year” at Go Forth Stirling’s Business Awards 2025.

That made my decision for me. I booked the table shortly after.

What is Fletcher’s in Stirling like?

Fletcher’s – which opened in 2019 – is set in a gorgeous Georgian building.

It’s run by Adam and Connor Binnie, who named the establishment after their youngest brother.

The menu boasts Scottish produce and everything from breakfast to dinner is on offer. Although the restaurant is huge, it feels like a cosy and private space because of the table arrangements.

Alex and Emma have arrived before me, so I slide in beside them and we begin catching up.

We’ve barely glanced at the menu by the time the server comes to take our order, but she’s more than happy to give us a little longer.

There’s a lot to choose from, with the brunch and lunch items winning us over in the end.

How was the haggis and cheddar ciabatta?

Having started work at 6am, I’m on the lunch side of brunch. Luckily for me, Fletcher’s serves brunch until 3pm and lunch from 12pm to 4pm.

The artisan toasted ciabattas catch my eye immediately. I begin perusing the different options and settle on the haggis and smoked cheddar ciabatta (£11), which comes with a side of chips as well as a salad.

Our dishes don’t take long to arrive and they’re all presented beautifully. My expectations are high as I take my first bite.

Few things please me more than a well-made sandwich and this one – which combines some of my favourite ingredients – ticks all the boxes.

The bread is thick enough to hold the generous filling while remaining soft and easy to chew. It tastes fresh and is perfectly toasted.

The haggis is earthy and peppery. These notes are elevated by the smokiness of the melted cheese and the sweetness presented by the caramelised onion chutney.

Unfortunately, I end up too full to finish all of my chips, but I’m impressed with my meal. This is a Scottish classic perfectly executed.

How were the fried chicken waffles at Fletcher’s?

Alex is tempted by the fried chicken waffles (£13). The dish doesn’t disappoint.

It comes served with hot sauce and maple syrup and is topped with a fried egg.

The batter surrounding the chicken is crisp, well seasoned and not too oily. The meat itself is well-cooked. It is not dry or chewy as is often the case with fried chicken.

Plus, the flavour contrasts are spot on. This dish balances sweetness, a salty and savoury element and a punchy hot sauce.

However, Alex felt the sprig of greens was a little much, though they did add a nice pop of colour.

Mediterranean halloumi is a winner

Meanwhile, Emma tucks into the Mediterranean halloumi (£12), which comes on toasted sourdough and is finished with a hot honey drizzle.

There’s no stinginess when it comes to the halloumi – not only is there plenty of it, but it’s been thickly sliced.

The roasted red peppers are a great addition and should definitely feature on more brunch menus.

The meal is perfect for brunch, filling but not overly so. In what I soon realise is par for the course at Fletcher’s, this dish is bursting with a range of balanced flavours.

Emma’s only complaint was the poached eggs didn’t have runny yolks.

What was our verdict on Fletcher’s?

Fletcher’s was voted Restaurant of the Year for a reason, and it’s easy to see what sets it apart. The menu gave us plenty of choice, and we liked that brunch was an option in the afternoon.

Our portion sizes were spot on for the time of day, the presentation was excellent and everything tasted great.

Plus, the prices of the dishes were reasonable.

Our server was also great at checking in when appropriate and making sure we had everything we needed.

With wonderful food and a relaxed atmosphere, Fletcher’s is the kind of place that makes lunch feel like a little – and welcome – escape.

Information

Address: 78 Upper Craigs, Stirling, FK8 2DT

Telephone: 01786 478 297

Website: https://fletchersstirling.co.uk/

Price: £59 for three dishes and six drinks

Disabled access: Yes

Dog-friendly: Yes, but diners should phone the restaurant to check if there is space in the dog-friendly area.

Scores

Food: 4.5/5

Service: 5/5

Surrounding: 5/5

