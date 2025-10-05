How was lunch at Stirling’s ‘Restaurant of the Year’?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
How was lunch at Stirling’s ‘Restaurant of the Year’?

Isla Glen, Alex Watson and Emma Thomson tried fried chicken waffles and Mediterranean halloumi at this award-winning restaurant.

The ciabatta served at Fletcher's in Stirling.
The haggis and smoked cheddar ciabatta. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson
Isla Glen By Isla Glen

Whenever someone asks me what the best lunch spot in Stirling is, I never have a straight answer.

It’s a tricky question, and I could reel off at least 10 places I love.

My answer also depends on so many things: what cuisine you’re after, if you’re meeting someone, the kind of vibe you want.

So, when my colleagues Alex Watson and Emma Thomson said they were coming to Stirling for a catch up, I found myself stumped on where to take them.

As I scrolled endlessly on Google, I spotted that Fletcher’s was crowned “Restaurant of the Year” at Go Forth Stirling’s Business Awards 2025.

That made my decision for me. I booked the table shortly after.

What is Fletcher’s in Stirling like?

Fletcher’s – which opened in 2019 – is set in a gorgeous Georgian building.

It’s run by Adam and Connor Binnie, who named the establishment after their youngest brother.

The menu boasts Scottish produce and everything from breakfast to dinner is on offer. Although the restaurant is huge, it feels like a cosy and private space because of the table arrangements.

The exterior of Fletcher's in Stirling.
The exterior of Fletcher’s. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

Alex and Emma have arrived before me, so I slide in beside them and we begin catching up.

We’ve barely glanced at the menu by the time the server comes to take our order, but she’s more than happy to give us a little longer.

There’s a lot to choose from, with the brunch and lunch items winning us over in the end.

How was the haggis and cheddar ciabatta?

Having started work at 6am, I’m on the lunch side of brunch. Luckily for me, Fletcher’s serves brunch until 3pm and lunch from 12pm to 4pm.

The artisan toasted ciabattas catch my eye immediately. I begin perusing the different options and settle on the haggis and smoked cheddar ciabatta (£11), which comes with a side of chips as well as a salad.

Our dishes don’t take long to arrive and they’re all presented beautifully. My expectations are high as I take my first bite.

The haggis ciabatta from Fletcher's.
The haggis ciabatta at Fletcher’s. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

Few things please me more than a well-made sandwich and this one – which combines some of my favourite ingredients – ticks all the boxes.

The bread is thick enough to hold the generous filling while remaining soft and easy to chew. It tastes fresh and is perfectly toasted.

The haggis is earthy and peppery. These notes are elevated by the smokiness of the melted cheese and the sweetness presented by the caramelised onion chutney.

Unfortunately, I end up too full to finish all of my chips, but I’m impressed with my meal. This is a Scottish classic perfectly executed.

How were the fried chicken waffles at Fletcher’s?

Alex is tempted by the fried chicken waffles (£13). The dish doesn’t disappoint.

It comes served with hot sauce and maple syrup and is topped with a fried egg.

The batter surrounding the chicken is crisp, well seasoned and not too oily. The meat itself is well-cooked. It is not dry or chewy as is often the case with fried chicken.

Chicken and waffles served at Fletcher's
The fried chicken waffles from Fletcher’s brunch menu. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson

Plus, the flavour contrasts are spot on. This dish balances sweetness, a salty and savoury element and a punchy hot sauce.

However, Alex felt the sprig of greens was a little much, though they did add a nice pop of colour.

Mediterranean halloumi is a winner

Meanwhile, Emma tucks into the Mediterranean halloumi (£12), which comes on toasted sourdough and is finished with a hot honey drizzle.

There’s no stinginess when it comes to the halloumi – not only is there plenty of it, but it’s been thickly sliced.

The roasted red peppers are a great addition and should definitely feature on more brunch menus.

A halloumi dish served at Fletcher's.
The Mediterranean halloumi, served on sourdough bread. Image: Emma Thomson/DC Thomson

The meal is perfect for brunch, filling but not overly so. In what I soon realise is par for the course at Fletcher’s, this dish is bursting with a range of balanced flavours.

Emma’s only complaint was the poached eggs didn’t have runny yolks.

What was our verdict on Fletcher’s?

Fletcher’s was voted Restaurant of the Year for a reason, and it’s easy to see what sets it apart. The menu gave us plenty of choice, and we liked that brunch was an option in the afternoon.

Our portion sizes were spot on for the time of day, the presentation was excellent and everything tasted great.

The interior of Fletcher's in Stirling.
Inside Fletcher’s. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

Plus, the prices of the dishes were reasonable.

Our server was also great at checking in when appropriate and making sure we had everything we needed.

With wonderful food and a relaxed atmosphere, Fletcher’s is the kind of place that makes lunch feel like a little – and welcome – escape.

Information

Address: 78 Upper Craigs, Stirling, FK8 2DT

Telephone: 01786 478 297

Website: https://fletchersstirling.co.uk/

Price: £59 for three dishes and six drinks

Disabled access: Yes

Dog-friendly: Yes, but diners should phone the restaurant to check if there is space in the dog-friendly area.

Scores

Food: 4.5/5

Service: 5/5

Surrounding: 5/5

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook

Conversation