Fancy a quick lunch in Dundee? Give Gangnam Street Food a go

More than most industries, the food and drink business is driven by fads.

These range from the conceptual – think the recent small-plates trend – to dish-specific ones (I’m looking at you, avocado toast).

As we draw closer to the end of the year, I think it’s safe to say that during 2025 the industry has been driven by a fad for street food.

While the term has been somewhat watered down in recent times, street food is generally accepted as dishes which are quick to prepare and easy to consume while on the go.

This is exactly what the aptly-named Gangnam Street Food – a relatively new business at 91 Nethergate in Dundee – offers.

‘Trendy’ street food served in a sparse space

Gangnam Street Food boasts the tagline “Young people’s trendy Korean street food”. While I am no longer young and have never been trendy, I can’t help but pop in one lunchtime.

My first impressions are not fabulous.

Both inside and out, Gangnam Street Food isn’t winning any beauty awards. The windows are covered in those full width advertising stickers that make you wonder what’s hiding inside.

In this instance, all they are blocking from view is a cavernous, unornamented space. Several large tables, complete with bench seating, fill it. There is no music playing, and I am the only customer.

After a quick look through the menu, I opt for a small portion of Korean fried chicken and a beef gimbap. My order comes to £12.98.

I only have to wait a few minutes before my food is ready. With the vibes being suboptimal, I decide to take all my food to go.

As I head back to the office, I’m left hoping that the restaurant’s food is better than its ambiance.

What is the food like?

I know I am in for a treat the moment I open the box that contains the fried chicken. It releases a wonderfully aromatic smell of cooked meat, honey and chilli. Instantly, my mouth begins to water.

The small portion (£4.99) contains a considerable amount of meat. The box is piled high with well-cooked, crisp pieces of chicken. All of them are glistening, coated in a sweet and spicy sauce.

Upon eating, the sauce carries a pronounced flavour of honey. This sweetness – when combined with the chilli and tender meat – is incredibly addictive. Add to that the crisp batter and this dish becomes a sensory delight that’s sure to brighten any day of the week.

While less aromatic, the beef gimbap looks just as impressive.

It is essentially a large nori roll that, instead of fish, is stuffed with marinated beef, yellow pickled radish and cucumber. This combination of fillings gives the roll a bright and somewhat tangy flavour.

Thanks to the large serving size – one portion contains eight rolls – and the abundance of rice, this £7.99 dish forms the basis of a solid and satiating lunch.

What else is served at Gangnam Street Food?

Aside from fried chicken covered in a classic Korean spicy sauce, the team at Gangnam Street Food also serve fried chicken doused with other sauces. These include a yuzu sauce, a honey mustard sauce and even a blueberry sauce.

Elsewhere on the menu customers will find an array of loaded fries priced at £6.99 and chicken or vegetable gyoza for £3.99.

Chicken, bean curd and smoked salmon gimbaps are also available as are several variations on bibimbap, a popular Korean rice bowl dish.

Although Gangnam Street Food is open from 11am – 10:30pm, Tuesday to Sunday, I think the range of dishes, and stripped back interior, mean that customers are best off visiting for a lunchtime treat.

The quick and efficient service and the tasty food make it an ideal spot when your squashed homemade sandwich just isn’t going to cut it.