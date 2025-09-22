Fancy a quick lunch in Dundee? Give Gangnam Street Food a go

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fancy a quick lunch in Dundee? Give Gangnam Street Food a go

Located on Dundee’s Nethergate, this business serves "trendy" Korean street food.

Jacob Smith standing outside Gangnam Street Food
Gangnam Street Food is located at 91 Nethergate. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson
By Jacob Smith

More than most industries, the food and drink business is driven by fads.

These range from the conceptual – think the recent small-plates trend – to dish-specific ones (I’m looking at you, avocado toast).

As we draw closer to the end of the year, I think it’s safe to say that during 2025 the industry has been driven by a fad for street food.

Boxes from Gangnam Street Food piled atop one another.
Gangnam Street Food allows customers to dine in or takeaway. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

While the term has been somewhat watered down in recent times, street food is generally accepted as dishes which are quick to prepare and easy to consume while on the go.

This is exactly what the aptly-named Gangnam Street Food – a relatively new business at 91 Nethergate in Dundee – offers.

‘Trendy’ street food served in a sparse space

Gangnam Street Food boasts the tagline “Young people’s trendy Korean street food”. While I am no longer young and have never been trendy, I can’t help but pop in one lunchtime.

My first impressions are not fabulous.

Both inside and out, Gangnam Street Food isn’t winning any beauty awards. The windows are covered in those full width advertising stickers that make you wonder what’s hiding inside.

Gimbap rolls from Gangnam Street Food sitting in a box.
The food was better than the setting at Gangnam Street Food. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

In this instance, all they are blocking from view is a cavernous, unornamented space. Several large tables, complete with bench seating, fill it. There is no music playing, and I am the only customer.

After a quick look through the menu, I opt for a small portion of Korean fried chicken and a beef gimbap. My order comes to £12.98.

The Korean fried chicken from Gangnam Street Food.
The Korean fried chicken from Gangnam Street Food. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

I only have to wait a few minutes before my food is ready. With the vibes being suboptimal, I decide to take all my food to go.

As I head back to the office, I’m left hoping that the restaurant’s food is better than its ambiance.

What is the food like?

I know I am in for a treat the moment I open the box that contains the fried chicken. It releases a wonderfully aromatic smell of cooked meat, honey and chilli. Instantly, my mouth begins to water.

The small portion (£4.99) contains a considerable amount of meat. The box is piled high with well-cooked, crisp pieces of chicken. All of them are glistening, coated in a sweet and spicy sauce.

The fried chicken.
The fried chicken was crisp and covered in a moreish sauce. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

Upon eating, the sauce carries a pronounced flavour of honey. This sweetness – when combined with the chilli and tender meat – is incredibly addictive. Add to that the crisp batter and this dish becomes a sensory delight that’s sure to brighten any day of the week.

While less aromatic, the beef gimbap looks just as impressive.

It is essentially a large nori roll that, instead of fish, is stuffed with marinated beef, yellow pickled radish and cucumber. This combination of fillings gives the roll a bright and somewhat tangy flavour.

Three of the gimbap rolls served on a plate.
The gimbap were refreshing and filling. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

Thanks to the large serving size – one portion contains eight rolls – and the abundance of rice, this £7.99 dish forms the basis of a solid and satiating lunch.

What else is served at Gangnam Street Food?

Aside from fried chicken covered in a classic Korean spicy sauce, the team at Gangnam Street Food also serve fried chicken doused with other sauces. These include a yuzu sauce, a honey mustard sauce and even a blueberry sauce.

Elsewhere on the menu customers will find an array of loaded fries priced at £6.99 and chicken or vegetable gyoza for £3.99.

Jacob Smith holding a gimbap roll.
Each order contains eight gimbap rolls. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

Chicken, bean curd and smoked salmon gimbaps are also available as are several variations on bibimbap, a popular Korean rice bowl dish.

Although Gangnam Street Food is open from 11am – 10:30pm, Tuesday to Sunday, I think the range of dishes, and stripped back interior, mean that customers are best off visiting for a lunchtime treat.

The quick and efficient service and the tasty food make it an ideal spot when your squashed homemade sandwich just isn’t going to cut it.

Conversation