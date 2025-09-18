Does the ‘drunk food’ hit the mark at rebranded St Andrews takeaway Birdies?

“Welcome to paradise,” Theo Kalopedis calls out as I enter his Bell Street takeaway.

Given the inclement weather, the warm shop – which is packed with the smell of sizzling lamb and chicken – does indeed feel like a kind of utopia. And yet, given the history of the takeaway, I am surprised to hear Theo describe the space in such a way.

Previous owner Ugur ‘Jack’ Emre was found guilty of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl at the takeaway – which was known as Big Boss – in 2024.

So Theo – who says he bought the business without knowing anything about the allegations of sexual assault levelled against Ugur – has been working day and night to rebuild the takeaway’s reputation since taking over six months ago.

Key to this process is rebranding it from Big Boss to Birdies. Theo has already changed much of the interior and is waiting on planning approval before altering the exterior of the shop.

Theo tells me that, importantly, the victims of Ugur’s crimes have been into the takeaway to “shake his hand” and thank him for changing the name.

“I’m glad they can [soon] walk past the shop and not see Big Boss anymore,” he says.

Despite the obvious challenges presented by the past few months, Theo is incredibly positive. He speaks loudly and quickly, the words slipping out from between his wide smile.

His mother and nephew (who along with his father work at the takeaway) are equally welcoming. Before I’ve even managed to take off my bag, they have offered me half the menu and at least four cups of coffee.

“We’re Greek,” the Cypriot tells me by way of explanation. “We’re big feeders. We want to provide for everybody.”

Changes to the menu

It’s not just the name and décor that Theo has changed since taking over the premises six months ago. He has also upgraded the menu.

“I’ve taken some things off that I didn’t like. For example, I took off the falafel and the vegetable pakora.”

Theo’s reason for doing this is simple: the quality just wasn’t good enough.

Theo has improved the dishes he has kept by sourcing superior ingredients. He’s also drawn on his own culinary expertise, topping dishes with homemade sauces that range from habanero hot honey to homemade tzatziki.

“I like to be fast, but I don’t cut corners,” Theo says. A steely look flashes across his normally amiable face as he adds: “I guarantee you nobody else is putting in the effort that I’m putting in.”

Improving the pizza at Birdies in St Andrews

Another project Theo has taken to with gusto is upgrading the takeaway’s pizza.

“Hand on my heart, the pizza that they were doing here wasn’t good. They weren’t measuring anything. They weren’t doing any temperatures – they were just eyeballing it,” he says.

Despite starting out as a complete novice, Theo has researched and experimented over the past few months, transforming the once flaccid slices into crisp, well-topped pies that’ve drawn the praise of many American tourists, including several New Yorkers.

When I point out this is high praise indeed, Theo – who currently rates his own pizza a five out of 10 – nods.

“Maybe I need to be a little bit easier on myself,” he says.

After trying two of his pizzas, I concur.

The Greek pizza – which is topped with feta, red onions, olives and mozzarella – boasts a well-browned crust that, while soft, stands up to the toppings. The predominant flavour of feta is cut through by the acerbic red onion, making this a lighter pie.

Where the Greek is understated, the Fire Cracker is boisterous. Although it is topped with pepperoni, jalapeños and mozzarella, it is Theo’s homemade hot honey that really makes it come alive.

Slathered with this sauce, I eat slice after slice, my joy and the buzz in my mouth growing exponentially with each bite.

At £10.99 for a 10-inch or £12.99 for a 12-inch, both of these pizzas are among the most expensive served at Birdies (other pizzas range in price from £8.99 to £12.49).

Given how tasty they are, I’d say they are worth this extra expense.

What are the other dishes like?

Theo tells me that Birdies’ menu is built around three dishes: kebabs, burgers and pizza. Having tried the latter, I think it’s high time I enjoy the other two.

We start with a bang. Literally, as Theo slaps a ½ pound cheeseburger onto the table. Featuring two Scott Brother Butchers’ steak patties, American cheese, salad and sauces, this burger is chunky to say the least.

It is also flavourful. The patties boast an intensity that puts Big Macs and Whoppers to shame. Encased in a sweet sesame brioche bun – and priced at £9.49 or £11.49 with chips – this burger is serious fast food.

The chicken shawarma kebab (£9.49 for a small or £10.49 for a large) is next to arrive.

The chicken is tender and plentiful, the salad and tzatziki fresh. Perhaps most importantly, the Greek flatbread is the perfect base, absorbing moisture and flavours while retaining its structural integrity.

Theo advises that I start eating it with a fork and then progress to eating it as a wrap. I do as he says, surprised by how different one experience is from the other. This is a meal of two halves.

The final thing I try is Birdies’ lamb doner wrap (£9.99). Given that it contains almost exactly the same ingredients as the doner kebab, this wrap could be seen as an afterthought – a kebab for those who aren’t up to ordering one.

This couldn’t be further from the truth. Packed tightly together in a toasted wrap, the ingredients present a great contrast of textures. All told, I am impressed.

“It’s drunk food that we’re selling,” Theo admits after I finish eating. “But for me, I’m trying to sell the best drunk food that I can sell.”

Building a ‘genuine paradise’ at Birdies in St Andrews

Despite the challenges of rebranding – and the long shadow cast by Ugur’s atrocious actions – Theo is committed to making Birdies a success.

“I’m not looking to move or go anywhere else. Like I said, this is a genuine paradise for me,” he says.

Although he names his varied and friendly clientele as one of the main reasons he enjoys working so much, Theo clearly takes great pride in the environment and food he is creating.

Both are a world away from what the takeaway used to be. For that reason, I leave Birdies with a good taste in my mouth.