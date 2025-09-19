Acclaimed chef takes over popular Anstruther café after ‘soul destroying’ two years

The life of a chef is rarely straightforward. And yet, Elaine Chalmers’ return to Scotland (after spending nearly 40 years in London) has been particularly complicated.

Through no fault of her own, the acclaimed Dundonian chef has experienced unprofessional working environments and seen jobs fall through.

“It’s only two years I’ve been back, but it’s been insanely difficult,” Elaine tells me from a table at Bread & Butter, the Anstruther café she took on earlier this month.

“It was soul destroying really.

“I’ve met a lot of bad energy in the last few years. It was my turn to have some good energy.”

Now, she has good energy by the bucketful.

When I arrive at her Rodger Street café, it is bustling, and every guest seems excited to be here. Well they should be. Over her decades-long career, Elaine has built a reputation for serving well-executed, satisfying, produce-led dishes.

Although the East Neuk is home to its fair share of gastronomic luminaries, Elaine’s arrival was always going to make waves.

What is the deal at Bread & Butter in Anstruther?

I visit Bread & Butter on the second day it is open and am surprised to see everything running very smoothly. No teething issues interrupt service, and all the staff seem comfortable and relaxed.

There is a reason for this; the entire team worked here when previous owners John and Simone Mitchell ran the café.

“They’ve done amazingly well in five years,” Elaine says speaking of John and Simone.

“They’ve built up a really great reputation, and we’re doing something a little different, hopefully to evolve that and to take it somewhere else.”

Bread & Butter was only closed for a week prior to Elaine opening. There have only been a few interior changes. Instead, Elaine has focused her efforts on transforming the menu.

“We completely changed the whole menu,” she tells me. “I want to do more seasonal food, so we’ll change the menu every month. We’ll just ride with the seasons.”

Given the café’s location in the East Neuk such an approach makes sense. Elaine is surrounded by the area’s incredible natural bounty and she is making the most of it, working with local suppliers including East Neuk Market Garden and East Neuk Kilnhouse.

Although this produce comes at a premium, Elaine is keen to avoid sky-high prices at her café. The most expensive dish on the current menu – confit duck leg with puy lentils – costs £18.

At the moment, she doesn’t want any dish to be priced higher than that.

Trying the food at Bread & Butter

Much as I respect Elaine’s seasonal approach, I can’t help but mourn the dishes that will eventually be rotated off the menu.

After all, roast pumpkin with buffalo mozzarella, rocket and romesco (£15) and oyster mushroom brisket burger with kohlrabi slaw (£14) are not dishes any food lover would be glad to see the back of.

This feeling only intensifies when Elaine pops the burger down in front of me. It looks a treat.

Well-cooked mushrooms spill out the side, and vibrant salad leaves – which are large enough to moonlight as hand-held fans – poke out from beneath the bun.

To say the dish tastes as good as it looks would be an understatement. The mushrooms are satiating and meaty, the bun an airy delight. It is a dish as comforting as any beef burger and ten times brighter.

Although I arrive too late to order from it, the breakfast menu looks as just as enticing.

It includes the likes of hot smoked salmon with rye bread, a soft egg and bread and butter pickles (£15) and porridge with rosehip syrup (£6).

It is a mark of Elaine’s talents that she is ready and willing to move away from dishes like the burger when the time is right. Were she not such an assured cook – and if I did not completely trust her judgement – I would be worried.

As it is, I’m just excited to see what new dishes she comes up with.

What does the future hold?

Anstruther’s Bread & Butter is currently open 9am to 4pm, seven days a week. The breakfast menu is served until midday and lunch until 3pm. While these hours will form the basis of Bread & Butter moving forward, Elaine does have a few ideas up her sleeve.

Elaine plans on opening the café in the evening, serving a set menu two days a week, probably Friday and Saturday. I can imagine demand for evening meals being high, but no matter how successful they prove to be, Elaine seems pretty adamant on sticking to just two evenings a week.

“I’m getting a bit older, so I don’t really want to do all that madness anymore. For me, daytime is good,” she says.

Music nights will also make a reappearance at Bread & Butter, with the first pencilled in for November.

In terms of the food, Elaine has a lot of ideas. For example, she wants to add more seafood to the menu, including mussels. Perhaps more importantly, she also knows what she doesn’t want to serve – namely fish and chips. The town, as I’m sure you’re aware, is well catered for in this respect.

Given her experience, Elaine is not one to give in to hyperbole, but she does seem thrilled to be the new proprietor of Bread & Butter.

“It feels exciting for me,” she says. “Coming back here, I was almost a bit lost, not knowing where I fit in, you know?

“But then here, it’s like, oh my gosh, there’s somewhere that actually feels really good.”

From my perspective sat in the corner of this assured café with a stomach full of that mushroom burger, I must agree. Things feel really good indeed.