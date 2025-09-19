Acclaimed chef takes over popular Anstruther café after ‘soul destroying’ two years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Acclaimed chef takes over popular Anstruther café after ‘soul destroying’ two years

Elaine Chalmers is making her mark on the seaside town with bright, seasonal food.

Elaine Chalmers, owner of Bread & Butter
Elaine Chalmers reopened the café earlier this week. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson
By Jacob Smith

The life of a chef is rarely straightforward. And yet, Elaine Chalmers’ return to Scotland (after spending nearly 40 years in London) has been particularly complicated.

Through no fault of her own, the acclaimed Dundonian chef has experienced unprofessional working environments and seen jobs fall through.

“It’s only two years I’ve been back, but it’s been insanely difficult,” Elaine tells me from a table at Bread & Butter, the Anstruther café she took on earlier this month.

The exterior of Bread & Butter in Anstruther.
The café can be found at 5 Rodger Street. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

“It was soul destroying really.

“I’ve met a lot of bad energy in the last few years. It was my turn to have some good energy.”

Now, she has good energy by the bucketful.

The menu at Bread & Butter.
The team serve a breakfast menu and a lunch menu. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

When I arrive at her Rodger Street café, it is bustling, and every guest seems excited to be here. Well they should be. Over her decades-long career, Elaine has built a reputation for serving well-executed, satisfying, produce-led dishes.

Although the East Neuk is home to its fair share of gastronomic luminaries, Elaine’s arrival was always going to make waves.

What is the deal at Bread & Butter in Anstruther?

I visit Bread & Butter on the second day it is open and am surprised to see everything running very smoothly. No teething issues interrupt service, and all the staff seem comfortable and relaxed.

There is a reason for this; the entire team worked here when previous owners John and Simone Mitchell ran the café.

Scones served in a dish.
Various sweet treats are also on offer. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

“They’ve done amazingly well in five years,” Elaine says speaking of John and Simone.

“They’ve built up a really great reputation, and we’re doing something a little different, hopefully to evolve that and to take it somewhere else.”

Bread & Butter was only closed for a week prior to Elaine opening. There have only been a few interior changes. Instead, Elaine has focused her efforts on transforming the menu.

The menu at Bread & Butter.
The menus boast some delightful dishes. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

“We completely changed the whole menu,” she tells me. “I want to do more seasonal food, so we’ll change the menu every month. We’ll just ride with the seasons.”

Given the café’s location in the East Neuk such an approach makes sense. Elaine is surrounded by the area’s incredible natural bounty and she is making the most of it, working with local suppliers including East Neuk Market Garden and East Neuk Kilnhouse.

A potted plant.
The space is relaxed and welcoming. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

Although this produce comes at a premium, Elaine is keen to avoid sky-high prices at her café. The most expensive dish on the current menu – confit duck leg with puy lentils – costs £18.

At the moment, she doesn’t want any dish to be priced higher than that.

Trying the food at Bread & Butter

Much as I respect Elaine’s seasonal approach, I can’t help but mourn the dishes that will eventually be rotated off the menu.

After all, roast pumpkin with buffalo mozzarella, rocket and romesco (£15) and oyster mushroom brisket burger with kohlrabi slaw (£14) are not dishes any food lover would be glad to see the back of.

This feeling only intensifies when Elaine pops the burger down in front of me. It looks a treat.

The oyster mushroom brisket burger from Bread & Butter.
The oyster mushroom brisket burger. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

Well-cooked mushrooms spill out the side, and vibrant salad leaves – which are large enough to moonlight as hand-held fans – poke out from beneath the bun.

To say the dish tastes as good as it looks would be an understatement. The mushrooms are satiating and meaty, the bun an airy delight. It is a dish as comforting as any beef burger and ten times brighter.

The oyster mushroom brisket burger.
I thoroughly enjoyed the burger. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

Although I arrive too late to order from it, the breakfast menu looks as just as enticing.

It includes the likes of hot smoked salmon with rye bread, a soft egg and bread and butter pickles (£15) and porridge with rosehip syrup (£6).

Meringues on display.
Pavlova was on the menu when I visited. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

It is a mark of Elaine’s talents that she is ready and willing to move away from dishes like the burger when the time is right. Were she not such an assured cook – and if I did not completely trust her judgement – I would be worried.

As it is, I’m just excited to see what new dishes she comes up with.

What does the future hold?

Anstruther’s Bread & Butter is currently open 9am to 4pm, seven days a week. The breakfast menu is served until midday and lunch until 3pm. While these hours will form the basis of Bread & Butter moving forward, Elaine does have a few ideas up her sleeve.

Elaine Chalmers standing outside Bread & Butter.
Elaine plans to open the café two evenings a week. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

Elaine plans on opening the café in the evening, serving a set menu two days a week, probably Friday and Saturday. I can imagine demand for evening meals being high, but no matter how successful they prove to be, Elaine seems pretty adamant on sticking to just two evenings a week.

“I’m getting a bit older, so I don’t really want to do all that madness anymore. For me, daytime is good,” she says.

Bread & Butter signage.
Bread & Butter already has a good reputation thanks to previous owners John and Simone Mitchell. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

Music nights will also make a reappearance at Bread & Butter, with the first pencilled in for November.

In terms of the food, Elaine has a lot of ideas. For example, she wants to add more seafood to the menu, including mussels. Perhaps more importantly, she also knows what she doesn’t want to serve – namely fish and chips. The town, as I’m sure you’re aware, is well catered for in this respect.

Elaine Chalmers, owner of Bread & Butter
Elaine Chalmers reopened the café earlier this week. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

Given her experience, Elaine is not one to give in to hyperbole, but she does seem thrilled to be the new proprietor of Bread & Butter.

“It feels exciting for me,” she says. “Coming back here, I was almost a bit lost, not knowing where I fit in, you know?

“But then here, it’s like, oh my gosh, there’s somewhere that actually feels really good.”

From my perspective sat in the corner of this assured café with a stomach full of that mushroom burger, I must agree. Things feel really good indeed.

Conversation