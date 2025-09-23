Lifelong friends celebrate ‘massive’ moment for St Monans smokery

Thick smoke rich with the smell of curing fish envelopes me as I enter the industrial unit. It, more than the sign outside, confirms that I’ve found East Neuk Kilnhouse.

Owner Colin Reekie – who has been working with fish his entire life – is the first person to greet me. He introduces me to Billy Morris, the man in charge of the smoking process.

With just a handful of staff – there is only one other person working when I visit – and a 30-year-old kiln, these two men have long produced the best smoked fish in the nation. Now, they’re being recognised for it.

“My father stared the business in the ‘70s,” Billy – who was born in St Monans – tells me. He goes on to explain how he worked in the smokehouse for many years. However, after his father passed away, he needed a break.

“It just got too much. I’d had enough, basically,” he says.

He promptly sold the business to Colin, a lifelong friend who grew up in nearby Pittenweem. After a short break, Billy came back to work for his friend.

“He’s taken it forward, got on social media and all that. It’s opened us up to a bigger customer base,” Billy says.

The business’ Instagram account went live towards the end of 2019 and the online shop during 2021.

Aside from allowing them to interact with (and sell their products to) a much larger audience, going digital also led to some amazing opportunities.

Most notably, Colin and Billy hosted David Myers and Si King in 2022, subsequently featuring in an episode of the hit BBC show The Hairy Bikers.

Now, the team at East Neuk Kilnhouse have an even bigger feather to add to their cap: their hot smoked mackerel was named the Supreme Champion at the 2025 Great Taste Awards.

‘You can’t polish a turd’

Skill, experience and hard work are all necessary for a company to produce food products of the highest calibre. But, instead of tooting their own horn, Colin and Billy would rather talk fishing.

Given that both come from fishing families, this is unsurprising. What’s more, the past 50 or so years have given those living and working on the Fife coast much to talk about.

Unfortunately, the local fishing industry has significantly contracted since Colin and Billy were lads. They remember when Pittenweem was known as a white fish port, and other small but strong fishing industries could be found in Aberdeen, Eyemouth and Arbroath.

Now, the white fish they buy comes from Shetland, the mackerel from Peterhead. Even though it comes from further away, both are adamant that the quality is as good as ever.

“Quality is key,” Billy tells me. “There is an expression round here: You can’t polish a turd.

“If you put something good in, it’s going to be good that comes out.”

When it comes to smoking fish, finding something good isn’t just a matter of buying from the right fishermen. It also matters when you buy the fish.

“You’ve always got to buy between October and January when the oil content of this fish is reasonably low,” Billy explains.

“If you’re smoking mackerel caught in summer, it’s going to be very oily. When you put it in the kiln, it shrinks. You can lose 30-35% weight of your fish that way.”

This isn’t the only potential issue.

“What you don’t want is a fish that has been frozen whole, thawed and filleted and then refrozen again. It destroys the texture of the fish,” Billy says.

What does East Neuk Kilnhouse’s hot smoked mackerel taste like?

Billy uses a heavy-gauge stainless steel kiln to smoke all the company’s products. Costing £35,000 when it was purchased, this kiln was one of three ever made. It is a no-nonsense piece of kit, and Billy would have it over any kiln produced today.

Both the award-winning mackerel and the hot smoked salmon – the team’s flagship product – are smoked in the kiln for approximately four hours.

By fish standards, this is quite a long smoking period.

“In Arbroath,” Colin says, “they do it the traditional way. For the smokies, they’ll hit it with so much heat that they’re cooking the fish in less than half an hour.”

The four hours Billy, Colin and the team wait are well worth it; East Neuk Kilnhouse’s smoked fish is incredibly plump and succulent.

I particularly enjoy the mackerel and eat an entire fillet.

The meat is so juicy that, were it not for the mahogany crust covering it, I would have thought it was cooked in a sous vide. Boasting a wonderful blend of flavours, with neither the oil nor the smoke dominating, it is by far the best smoked fish I have ever eaten.

Throughout our interview, Colin names consistency as the most challenging and important aspect of his business. This is where Billy’s experience comes in handy.

Having smoked fish in that kiln for decades, he can improvise, ensuring that one batch of fish is exactly like the last. This allows the team to negate differences in the conditions – a warmer day will see the fish smoke quicker – or between one batch of fish and the next.

“Billy is an old hand at this – he knows when it’s right,” Colin says.

What does it mean to be ‘Supreme Champion’?

According to the Great Taste Awards, 14,340 food and drink products from across the world were submitted for judging during 2025. Of these, only 273 received the coveted three-star rating with 16 also being named Golden Fork winners.

From these 16 products, one Supreme Champion was chosen. In 2025, that product was East Neuk Kilnhouse’s hot smoked mackerel.

“It’s massive,” Colin tells me. “Not just for us, it’s massive for St Monans and for Fife.”

With our interview drawing to a close, I finish by asking Colin and Billy how they like to eat their smoked fish. Both of them burst out laughing.

Nonplussed, I sit and wait for their chuckles to subside.

“It’s like working in a sweetie factory,” Billy explains. “The time soon comes when you’re not going to want sweeties.”

I take his point but must disagree. If the sweeties at this imaginary factory tasted half as good as East Neuk Kilnhouse’s hot smoked mackerel, I’d eat them until my teeth fell out.