I tried the spiciest hot wings in St Andrews and nearly self-combusted

I do not consider myself an anxious man, but on my drive to St Andrews, I’m breaking into a cold sweat.

This isn’t because I have a phobia of golf courses or quasi-American frat houses. I’m panicking because I’ve committed to eating the “Hot as Buck” wings at Buck’s Bar.

For the record, spicy food is not my passion. While I’m by no means a korma man, the idea of chomping whole chillies or sampling the latest hot sauce isn’t my idea of fun.

And yet, it is I who came up with the idea for this article and volunteered to write it.

So, it is with a general sinking feeling – and a few muttered self-recriminations – that I enter the restaurant.

Before acceptance comes denial

“It might not be that bad.”

That is what I tell myself as I wait for the wings – which are marketed as Buck’s Bar’s “hottest ever” – to arrive.

In positive situations, you’d call this a mantra, but in my current state these words sound like the babbling of a man who is about to meet his maker.

My nerves only worsen when one of the servers pops down what can only be described as a care package.

It includes plastic gloves, several freshening wipes, a bag in which to dispose of the chicken bones and a fistful of napkins.

At the sight of the gloves my heart rate doubles. Never before have I donned PPE prior to eating.

Abandoning any sense of bravado, I order a vanilla milkshake (£7.50). The waiter does not seem to notice how my voice shakes.

What do the Hot as Buck wings taste like?

All too quickly, the wings arrive.

I have opted for four (£7.95), the fewest possible. Even though the pile of meat is small, it is intimidating.

The glossy sauce glows a bright red and is garnished with slices of fresh chilli. More alarmingly, a number of chilli seeds lay dotted around like so many capsaicin-loaded landmines.

Although the recipe is a closely guarded secret, I’m later told that the sauce is made using bird’s eye chillies and a habanero spice seasoning.

With gloves on – and a few preparatory slurps of milkshake consumed – I am ready to take my first bite.

My initial reaction is one of relief. My lips aren’t quivering and I’m not coughing hot sauce all over my photographer.

This is not to say that the wings aren’t hot; a buzz is most definitely building in the back of my mouth. It grows more pronounced as I consume another mouthful.

For those who struggle with spice, I am sure the wings by themselves would be unbearable, but I find myself coping.

That’s how I know it’s time to supplement my meal with some bottled hot sauces.

After all, I’ve promised my editor tears.

Time to ‘man up’

As with all other locations, the Buck’s Bar in St Andrews has a “hot rack” packed full of hot sauces. Any customer can help themselves to the bottles free of charge.

The general consensus among staff is that “Man The F*ck Up” is the hottest sauce they have.

The team also hand over three others: Colon Cleaner, Sphincter Shrinker and Anal Angst. Understatement clearly isn’t the hot sauce industry’s style.

I’m alarmed to read that Man The F*ck Up contains two of the hottest chillies in the world – Carolina Reaper and Trinidad Scorpion. The sauce comes in at around 1.2 million Scoville units. For comparison, jalapeños clock in at a maximum 8,500 Scoville units.

Appearing braver than I feel, I pour a liberal amount of Man The F*ck Up onto the second wing and dive in.

When combined with the Hot as Buck sauce, this chicken wing boasts all the subtly of a forest fire. I cough, I wheeze, I pray, but the heat only intensifies, spreading from my lips all the way down my throat.

During these initial seconds, all I feel is pain.

Drinking the milkshake is my only source of respite, but this relief comes with strings attached. Every time I stop drinking, the heat comes back twice as strong.

Eager for the nightmare to end, I plough through the rest of the second wing before turning to the third.

Getting through the last two wings

Faced with the option of choosing a slightly less intense hot sauce or spontaneously combusting, I pick up the “Colon Cleaner”. A passing waiter assures me that, despite the name, it has quite a nice flavour.

My tongue is so over stimulated that I cannot confirm nor deny this statement. The only thing I register as I eat the third wing is heat.

This time, it is more of a face buzz – it feels as if hot needles are pricking my sweating, tear-stained cheeks. Whether this has anything to do with the Colon Cleaner’s ingredients – scotch bonnet and habanero peppers – I’m not sure.

At this point, I don’t really care either.

I enjoy a brief rest after finishing the third wing.

This is when I notice some of the more subtle sensations. Not only is my face buzzing, but I am twitching slightly. Even more annoyingly, I feel like my ears need to pop.

Deciding to finish strong, I pour both Sphincter Shrinker and another load of Man The F*ck Up onto the final wing.

The former’s bottle promises apple sauce and raisins but all I get is another vicious knock around the chops.

Still, I chew.

Any relief I feel in finishing the final wing is dwarfed by pain. My mouth is red raw, and sweat is running down my back.

To make matters worse, it feels like the milkshake is curdling in my stomach.

Despite all this, I notice a strange euphoria kicking in. Ironically, it feels as though I’ve just emerged from a plunge in ice cold water.

The aftermath

In the hours that follow, I experience many side effects.

While the burning slowly subsides, the tingling grows more pronounced, spreading until it almost reaches the side of my neck.

What’s more, I start seeing things.

I am not hallucinating per se, but inanimate objects repeatedly catch my eye. They seem to move whenever I turn away.

Perhaps the least entertaining effect is that for the rest of the day it feels like I have swallowed a hot stone. My stomach practically glows.

Because of these side effects – and a few others I shall not mention – I cannot in good faith recommend the Hot as Buck wings to anyone.

Eating them wasn’t enjoyable, but it definitely was an experience.

For that – and the milkshake – I am glad.