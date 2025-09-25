I tried the spiciest hot wings in St Andrews and nearly self-combusted

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
I tried the spiciest hot wings in St Andrews and nearly self-combusted

Loaded with chillies, these wings make for the perfect fantasy football forfeit.

Jacob Smith eating the Hot as Buck wings.
The Hot as Buck wings were a challenge. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
By Jacob Smith

I do not consider myself an anxious man, but on my drive to St Andrews, I’m breaking into a cold sweat.

This isn’t because I have a phobia of golf courses or quasi-American frat houses. I’m panicking because I’ve committed to eating the “Hot as Buck” wings at Buck’s Bar.

For the record, spicy food is not my passion. While I’m by no means a korma man, the idea of chomping whole chillies or sampling the latest hot sauce isn’t my idea of fun.

Th exterior of Buck's Bar in St Andrews.
Buck’s Bar is located on 6 Murray Place. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

And yet, it is I who came up with the idea for this article and volunteered to write it.

So, it is with a general sinking feeling – and a few muttered self-recriminations – that I enter the restaurant.

Before acceptance comes denial

“It might not be that bad.”

That is what I tell myself as I wait for the wings – which are marketed as Buck’s Bar’s “hottest ever” – to arrive.

In positive situations, you’d call this a mantra, but in my current state these words sound like the babbling of a man who is about to meet his maker.

Jacob Smith smiling in Buck's Bar.
Trying my best to hide the nerves. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

My nerves only worsen when one of the servers pops down what can only be described as a care package.

It includes plastic gloves, several freshening wipes, a bag in which to dispose of the chicken bones and a fistful of napkins.

A bag, napkins and plastic gloves.
Diners must use gloves to eat the chicken wings. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

At the sight of the gloves my heart rate doubles. Never before have I donned PPE prior to eating.

Abandoning any sense of bravado, I order a vanilla milkshake (£7.50). The waiter does not seem to notice how my voice shakes.

What do the Hot as Buck wings taste like?

All too quickly, the wings arrive.

I have opted for four (£7.95), the fewest possible. Even though the pile of meat is small, it is intimidating.

The Hot as Buck hot wings.
The Hot as Buck wings are an intimidating sight. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

The glossy sauce glows a bright red and is garnished with slices of fresh chilli. More alarmingly, a number of chilli seeds lay dotted around like so many capsaicin-loaded landmines.

Although the recipe is a closely guarded secret, I’m later told that the sauce is made using bird’s eye chillies and a habanero spice seasoning.

With gloves on – and a few preparatory slurps of milkshake consumed – I am ready to take my first bite.

Jacob Smith putting on some plastic gloves.
I have never worn plastic gloves to eat before. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

My initial reaction is one of relief. My lips aren’t quivering and I’m not coughing hot sauce all over my photographer.

This is not to say that the wings aren’t hot; a buzz is most definitely building in the back of my mouth. It grows more pronounced as I consume another mouthful.

Jacob Smith holding the Hot as Buck Wings.
One of the Hot as Buck wings. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

For those who struggle with spice, I am sure the wings by themselves would be unbearable, but I find myself coping.

That’s how I know it’s time to supplement my meal with some bottled hot sauces.

After all, I’ve promised my editor tears.

Time to ‘man up’

As with all other locations, the Buck’s Bar in St Andrews has a “hot rack” packed full of hot sauces. Any customer can help themselves to the bottles free of charge.

The general consensus among staff is that “Man The F*ck Up” is the hottest sauce they have.

The team also hand over three others: Colon Cleaner, Sphincter Shrinker and Anal Angst. Understatement clearly isn’t the hot sauce industry’s style.

Four hot sauces lined up on a table.
The hot sauces boasted ‘interesting’ names. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

I’m alarmed to read that Man The F*ck Up contains two of the hottest chillies in the world – Carolina Reaper and Trinidad Scorpion. The sauce comes in at around 1.2 million Scoville units. For comparison, jalapeños clock in at a maximum 8,500 Scoville units.

Appearing braver than I feel, I pour a liberal amount of Man The F*ck Up onto the second wing and dive in.

Jacob pouring hot sauce on to a chicken wing.
I added hot sauce to the final three wings. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

When combined with the Hot as Buck sauce, this chicken wing boasts all the subtly of a forest fire. I cough, I wheeze, I pray, but the heat only intensifies, spreading from my lips all the way down my throat.

During these initial seconds, all I feel is pain.

Jacob drinking a vanilla milkshake.
I was glad to have the milkshake to hand. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

Drinking the milkshake is my only source of respite, but this relief comes with strings attached. Every time I stop drinking, the heat comes back twice as strong.

Eager for the nightmare to end, I plough through the rest of the second wing before turning to the third.

Getting through the last two wings

Faced with the option of choosing a slightly less intense hot sauce or spontaneously combusting, I pick up the “Colon Cleaner”. A passing waiter assures me that, despite the name, it has quite a nice flavour.

My tongue is so over stimulated that I cannot confirm nor deny this statement. The only thing I register as I eat the third wing is heat.

Jacob Smith eating chicken wings.
The wings were violently hot. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

This time, it is more of a face buzz – it feels as if hot needles are pricking my sweating, tear-stained cheeks. Whether this has anything to do with the Colon Cleaner’s ingredients – scotch bonnet and habanero peppers – I’m not sure.

At this point, I don’t really care either.

Jacob Smith eating chicken wings.
Eating quickly seemed like the best strategy. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

I enjoy a brief rest after finishing the third wing.

This is when I notice some of the more subtle sensations. Not only is my face buzzing, but I am twitching slightly. Even more annoyingly, I feel like my ears need to pop.

Jacob Smith eating the Hot as Buck wings.
The Hot as Buck wings were a challenge. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Deciding to finish strong, I pour both Sphincter Shrinker and another load of Man The F*ck Up onto the final wing.

The former’s bottle promises apple sauce and raisins but all I get is another vicious knock around the chops.

Still, I chew.

Jacob eating the chicken wings.
The last wings were a real struggle. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Any relief I feel in finishing the final wing is dwarfed by pain. My mouth is red raw, and sweat is running down my back.

To make matters worse, it feels like the milkshake is curdling in my stomach.

Despite all this, I notice a strange euphoria kicking in. Ironically, it feels as though I’ve just emerged from a plunge in ice cold water.

The aftermath

In the hours that follow, I experience many side effects.

While the burning slowly subsides, the tingling grows more pronounced, spreading until it almost reaches the side of my neck.

What’s more, I start seeing things.

Chicken bones on a plate.
Eating just four wings was a struggle. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

I am not hallucinating per se, but inanimate objects repeatedly catch my eye. They seem to move whenever I turn away.

Perhaps the least entertaining effect is that for the rest of the day it feels like I have swallowed a hot stone. My stomach practically glows.

Jacob Smith with his head in his hands.
After finishing my mouth was on fire. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Because of these side effects – and a few others I shall not mention – I cannot in good faith recommend the Hot as Buck wings to anyone.

Eating them wasn’t enjoyable, but it definitely was an experience.

For that – and the milkshake – I am glad.

