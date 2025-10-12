This Newport restaurant lacks ambition, but might that be a good thing?

The couple have been skipping stones for quite some time now. They are not what you’d call experts; most stones fail to make three or four bounces before being swallowed by the choppy Tay.

But as I watch them from the dining room at Shoreline – a restaurant located in Newport-on-Tay – it is obvious that these two stone skimmers are having a lovely time.

The same can be said for my neighbours in the restaurant. Only three tables are occupied when Georgina and I are shown to our own, but each is alive with chatter.

I too am in a good mood having just seen that Shoreline has remained relatively unchanged since I covered its opening back in early June.

In fact, the restaurant and bar areas are much as they were when the Beaton family operated the premises as Boat Brae, and it is easy to see why current owners Andrew and Esther McMahon have decided to maintain the status quo.

With timeless fittings and a panoramic view of the firth, Shoreline does not require new interiors or gimmicks to attract punters.

To achieve this, it only has to do one thing: serve solid, enjoyable food.

What food is served at Shoreline in Newport?

One place the McMahons have made their mark is the menu.

Under the Beaton family, Boat Brae was known to serve dishes such as braised ox cheek and duck liver parfait. Rod McCreadie – another previous owner – implemented a pub grub menu.

The McMahons have gone for something in between.

Seven main courses are listed on the menu, three of which – the lamb kofta, chicken souvlaki and falafel – are distinctly Mediterranean. These sit alongside a rib-cap beef burger, steak frites, fish and chips (made with Peterhead haddock) and Shetland mussels.

The Mediterranean presence is felt even more keenly on the small plates section of the menu. It boasts nine dishes including fried halloumi, Greek salad and flatbread and dips.

This relatively unambitious menu is backed up by a cocktail list that features classics such as mojitos, strawberry daquiris and Aperol spritz (all around the £10 mark) and a wine list that very much leans Old World.

As you might’ve guessed by now, Shoreline is not a place that takes great gastronomic risks. It is a restaurant that aims to provide customers with tried-and-proven hits.

As long as everything is well executed, there’s nothing wrong with that.

How was the food at Shoreline?

The young, laidback staff are diligent in their work, ushering us to our table and serving my bottled beer with an ice-cold glass.

They also reassure us that our food – both small plates and main courses – will arrive at the same time.

They do and in prompt fashion.

We start with the flatbread and dips (£8.50) – four large pieces of warm flatbread accompanied by hummus, Kalamata olive tapenade and garlic and herb labneh.

Although they aren’t showstoppers, the three dips are solid with the hummus being particularly enjoyable. I find the tapenade to be a little sweet, but the bread is warm and the labneh fresh.

More impressive are the crustaceans. We enjoy a portion of six shell on prawns (£12) which are large and well-cooked. Served in a garlic, herb and lemon butter the prawns are a messy delight to eat.

Did the other dishes deliver?

The Shetland mussels (£17) – the only main course we ordered at Newport’s Shoreline – are a real highlight.

Unlike the other dishes, the mussels bring something unexpected to the party thanks to the jalapeño and cider cream sauce they’re served in.

Due to these punchy ingredients the sauce could easily overpower the mussels. Thankfully, this is not the case. The plump, fresh mussels remain the focus of the dish with the sauce providing a subtly spiced backdrop.

The chips that accompany the mussels only improve the dish. They are delightfully crisp, the exterior crackling with every bite.

Four slices of bread also come with the mussels. This seems like carb overkill, but I’m not going to complain.

We finish with a couple more side plates.

The Greek salad (£7) is a pleasant jumble of ingredients that, while not exactly inspiring, is difficult to fault.

A portion of tabbouleh (£7) elicits a similar response.

It is nice enough to eat but could do with being brighter; some extra citrus or mint would not go amiss.

The verdict

Sat next to the floor-to-ceiling windows, it is a real joy to watch the evening set in. Blues turn to yellows and the yellows to reds. Each change of hue is reflected in the vast expanse of water.

Soon, Dundee is twinkling like a Christmas tree, and the couple skipping stones have melted into the evening.

We decide to cap the evening off by ordering the Eton Mess (£6.50) which is the restaurant’s sole special.

This was a mistake.

Although it boasts the taste of fresh strawberries, it only takes a few mouthfuls for us to realise that this Eton mess does not contain any meringue. It’s a perplexing end to what has been an enjoyable meal.

Barring this small hiccup, there was little wrong – and much right – with the food we ate at Shoreline.

The restaurant is not turning out the complex food some potential customers are looking for. But, for those who can enjoy the simpler things in life – like crisp chips and an evening skipping stones – Newport’s Shoreline is a choice spot.

Information

Address: 2 Boat Brae, Newport-on-Tay, DD6 8EX

Website: https://shorelinenewport.co.uk/

Telephone: 01382 276240

Disabled access? Yes.

Dog friendly? In the bar and on the deck.

Price: £65.50 for one main, four small plates, one dessert, a non-alcoholic beer and one soft drink.

Scores

Food: 3.5/5

Service: 4/5

Surroundings: 5/5