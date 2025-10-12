This Newport restaurant lacks ambition, but might that be a good thing?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle Food & Drink

This Newport restaurant lacks ambition, but might that be a good thing?

While it isn't at the cutting edge, this restaurant offers well-executed food in a stunning setting.

A bowl of Shetland mussels.
A bowl of Shetland mussels. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
By Jacob Smith

The couple have been skipping stones for quite some time now. They are not what you’d call experts; most stones fail to make three or four bounces before being swallowed by the choppy Tay.

But as I watch them from the dining room at Shoreline – a restaurant located in Newport-on-Tay – it is obvious that these two stone skimmers are having a lovely time.

The same can be said for my neighbours in the restaurant. Only three tables are occupied when Georgina and I are shown to our own, but each is alive with chatter.

The dining room at Shoreline.
The dining room at Shoreline. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

I too am in a good mood having just seen that Shoreline has remained relatively unchanged since I covered its opening back in early June.

In fact, the restaurant and bar areas are much as they were when the Beaton family operated the premises as Boat Brae, and it is easy to see why current owners Andrew and Esther McMahon have decided to maintain the status quo.

A set table at Shoreline.
The restaurant will feel familiar to some. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

With timeless fittings and a panoramic view of the firth, Shoreline does not require new interiors or gimmicks to attract punters.

To achieve this, it only has to do one thing: serve solid, enjoyable food.

What food is served at Shoreline in Newport?

One place the McMahons have made their mark is the menu.

Under the Beaton family, Boat Brae was known to serve dishes such as braised ox cheek and duck liver parfait. Rod McCreadie – another previous owner – implemented a pub grub menu.

The McMahons have gone for something in between.

An array of dishes served at Shoreline.
All the dishes wer tried at Shoreline. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Seven main courses are listed on the menu, three of which – the lamb kofta, chicken souvlaki and falafel – are distinctly Mediterranean. These sit alongside a rib-cap beef burger, steak frites, fish and chips (made with Peterhead haddock) and Shetland mussels.

The Mediterranean presence is felt even more keenly on the small plates section of the menu. It boasts nine dishes including fried halloumi, Greek salad and flatbread and dips.

The flatbread and dips served at Shoreline in Newport.
The flatbread and dips served at Shoreline. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

This relatively unambitious menu is backed up by a cocktail list that features classics such as mojitos, strawberry daquiris and Aperol spritz (all around the £10 mark) and a wine list that very much leans Old World.

As you might’ve guessed by now, Shoreline is not a place that takes great gastronomic risks. It is a restaurant that aims to provide customers with tried-and-proven hits.

As long as everything is well executed, there’s nothing wrong with that.

How was the food at Shoreline?

The young, laidback staff are diligent in their work, ushering us to our table and serving my bottled beer with an ice-cold glass.

They also reassure us that our food – both small plates and main courses – will arrive at the same time.

They do and in prompt fashion.

The exterior of Shoreline.
Shoreline used to be known as Boat Brae. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

We start with the flatbread and dips (£8.50) – four large pieces of warm flatbread accompanied by hummus, Kalamata olive tapenade and garlic and herb labneh.

Although they aren’t showstoppers, the three dips are solid with the hummus being particularly enjoyable. I find the tapenade to be a little sweet, but the bread is warm and the labneh fresh.

A dish of prawns served at Shoreline in Newport.
The prawns were a “messy delight”. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

More impressive are the crustaceans. We enjoy a portion of six shell on prawns (£12) which are large and well-cooked. Served in a garlic, herb and lemon butter the prawns are a messy delight to eat.

Did the other dishes deliver?

The Shetland mussels (£17) – the only main course we ordered at Newport’s Shoreline – are a real highlight.

Unlike the other dishes, the mussels bring something unexpected to the party thanks to the jalapeño and cider cream sauce they’re served in.

An array of dishes served at Shoreline in Newport.
The mussels were the focal point of our meal. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Due to these punchy ingredients the sauce could easily overpower the mussels. Thankfully, this is not the case. The plump, fresh mussels remain the focus of the dish with the sauce providing a subtly spiced backdrop.

The chips that accompany the mussels only improve the dish. They are delightfully crisp, the exterior crackling with every bite.

Four slices of bread also come with the mussels. This seems like carb overkill, but I’m not going to complain.

A dish filled with Greek salad.
The Greek salad was a “pleasant jumble of ingredients”. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

We finish with a couple more side plates.

The Greek salad (£7) is a pleasant jumble of ingredients that, while not exactly inspiring, is difficult to fault.

A portion of tabbouleh (£7) elicits a similar response.

A dish of tabbouleh.
The tabbouleh could have been brighter. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

It is nice enough to eat but could do with being brighter; some extra citrus or mint would not go amiss.

The verdict

Sat next to the floor-to-ceiling windows, it is a real joy to watch the evening set in. Blues turn to yellows and the yellows to reds. Each change of hue is reflected in the vast expanse of water.

Soon, Dundee is twinkling like a Christmas tree, and the couple skipping stones have melted into the evening.

A view of the river Tay.
The restaurant boasts wonderful views. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

We decide to cap the evening off by ordering the Eton Mess (£6.50) which is the restaurant’s sole special.

This was a mistake.

Although it boasts the taste of fresh strawberries, it only takes a few mouthfuls for us to realise that this Eton mess does not contain any meringue. It’s a perplexing end to what has been an enjoyable meal.

The Eton mess from Shoreline.
The Eton mess did not contain meringue. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

Barring this small hiccup, there was little wrong – and much right – with the food we ate at Shoreline.

The restaurant is not turning out the complex food some potential customers are looking for. But, for those who can enjoy the simpler things in life – like crisp chips and an evening skipping stones – Newport’s Shoreline is a choice spot.

Information

Address: 2 Boat Brae, Newport-on-Tay, DD6 8EX

Website: https://shorelinenewport.co.uk/

Telephone: 01382 276240

Disabled access? Yes.

Dog friendly? In the bar and on the deck.

Price: £65.50 for one main, four small plates, one dessert, a non-alcoholic beer and one soft drink.

Scores

Food: 3.5/5

Service: 4/5

Surroundings: 5/5

More from Food & Drink

Lorna McNee smiling.
Great British Menu star Lorna McNee pays tribute to her Gleneagles roots
Jacob Smith standing outside T-Squared Social.
Dining at Justin Timberlake and Tiger Woods' St Andrews sports bar left me thoroughly…
3
To go with story by James Simpson. Plans have been submitted to transform the site. Picture shows; Pictures of Allan Park Church. Dumbarton Road, Stirling. Supplied by Acuitus Date; Unknown
Green light for Stirling world buffet restaurant in former church
Hilltop view across countryside at Blairgowrie.
Top 5 things to do on a day out in Blairgowrie
The ciabatta served at Fletcher's in Stirling.
How was lunch at Stirling's 'Restaurant of the Year'?
Alice Christison holding cocktail
From party girl to business boss for Dundee Cocktail Week founder
Billy Boyter standing outside Rusacks.
One year after leaving Rusacks in St Andrews, chef Billy Boyter is thriving
Sharyn Farnan, owner of Sook Kitchen.
Owner relishes ‘great opportunity’ as new café opens in Dundee city centre
13
St Andrews Dunvegan Hotel general manager Luke Fotheringham at the bar. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Why St Andrews Dunvegan Hotel staff hope Andy Murray will pop-in for Dunhill golf…
Ali Khan standing outside Chikhaz with a colleague.
Local lad serves up ‘knockout’ toasties and sensual cheese pulls at Menzieshill takeaway

Conversation