One year after leaving Rusacks in St Andrews, chef Billy Boyter is thriving

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle Food & Drink

One year after leaving Rusacks in St Andrews, chef Billy Boyter is thriving

The Anstruther chef's departure from the St Andrews hotel rocked the local food and drink scene in 2024. We wanted to know what happened next.

Billy Boyter standing outside Rusacks.
Billy Boyter was the executive chef at Rusacks. Image: Alan Richardson
By Jacob Smith

Billy Boyter was at the height of his powers when he took on the role of executive chef at St Andrews hotel Rusacks in the spring of 2024.

Not only had he spent 10 years building a fantastic reputation for The Cellar – his Anstruther restaurant – he’d also been handsomely rewarded.

The Cellar was awarded a Michelin star soon after Billy opened it. He retained the star until he sold the business in 2024.

At Rusacks, however, Billy was faced with a new challenge – overseeing three restaurants.

Billy Boyter standing outside Rusacks.
Billy oversaw three restaurants at Rusacks. Image: Alan Richardson

“One of the big appeals to the job was being able to work with three different outlets, and work with the head chefs,” he told The Courier when he got the job back in the spring of 2024.

One of the three restaurants Billy oversaw was 18.

According to its own website, 18 is known for “the very best seasonal and locally sourced Scottish beef, seafood and game”.

Unfortunately for Billy and his team, famed food critic Jay Rayner was not enamoured with the concept or execution of 18 when he reviewed the restaurant for The Guardian in September 2024.

The fall out from this review – and Billy’s response to it – sparked huge interest among local foodies. So, one year on, we decided to find out what happened next.

The Jay Rayner review

But first – that review.

Rayner’s write-up was not a positive one.

First of all, he was dismissive of 18’s clientele stating that the restaurant “smells of newly pumped testosterone”. He also noted: “Dinner service here is crowd control only just masquerading as hospitality.”

Food critic Jay Rayner.
Food critic Jay Rayner. Image: Supplied.

Unfortunately, the food impressed him even less.

Rayner sidestepped the many steaks on offer and ordered dishes such as grilled lemon sole and duck breast. His verdict? “There is the suspicion that these dishes are ordered so rarely the kitchen has completely forgotten how to make them.”

Billy – who handed his notice in two months prior to Rayner’s review being published and left soon after – did not take the review lying down.

Billy Boyter in Rusacks
Billy Boyter did not take the review lying down. Image: Alan Richardson

In an exclusive interview with The Courier, he pushed back on some of Rayner’s points saying: “The 18 restaurant is for the American market who like steak and things like that.

“You need to know what type of place you are coming to.

“It was really disappointing to read.”

He also hinted that he had secured a new job that presented “a really good opportunity for myself and my family”.

What is Billy Boyter doing now?

Billy was not available for an interview when we reached out. However, we can share that he left Rusacks to become executive chef at Disney Cruise Line, a position he still holds.

In this role, he runs Remy, a high-end restaurant that is found onboard both Disney Fantasy and Disney Dream, cruise ships that boast over 1,000 passenger cabins each.

As he cannot be in two places at once, Billy alternates, working on one ship for a period before switching to the other.

Billy Boyter smiling.
Billy Boyter ensures service runs smoothly. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

In a marked change to his previous experience, Billy does not contribute to the design of the menu. Instead, two acclaimed chefs – Arnaud Lallement and Scott Hunnel – decide what will be served. Billy oversees the menu’s day-to-day delivery.

The general consensus is that Billy and his team routinely knock it out of the park.

Guests who have previously dined at Remy claimed to have experienced exquisite food and sublime service. Many think that – were it not located in an active cruise ship – Remy would have been awarded at least one Michelin star.

A plate of food served by Billy Boyter.
Billy gained acclaim for exquisite dishes at his restaurant, The Cellar. Image: Supplied.

Descriptions and images of the food back this sentiment up.

Billy and his team are known to serve dishes such as lamb with charred leeks and Sicilian pistachios. They also cook a lot of seafood dishes, including the likes of John Dory with peekytoe crab and kalamansi – a slightly bitter citrus fruit.

The team serves two tasting menus priced at $135, and paired wine or Champagne experiences.

Although not inexpensive, many guests believe you would have to pay a great deal more to enjoy food of this calibre on dry land.

More from Food & Drink

Alice Christison holding cocktail
From party girl to business boss for Dundee Cocktail Week founder
Sharyn Farnan, owner of Sook Kitchen.
Owner relishes ‘great opportunity’ as new café opens in Dundee city centre
10
St Andrews Dunvegan Hotel general manager Luke Fotheringham at the bar. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Why St Andrews Dunvegan Hotel staff hope Andy Murray will pop-in for Dunhill golf…
Ali Khan standing outside Chikhaz with a colleague.
Local lad serves up ‘knockout’ toasties and sensual cheese pulls at Menzieshill takeaway
A smiling waiter in an Indian restaurant pours a pint of lager.
Sizzling seafood and stunning views at Carnoustie's beachfront Indian restaurant
Jacob Smith eating the Hot as Buck wings.
I tried the spiciest hot wings in St Andrews and nearly self-combusted
2
Chocolate and Grace CEO Louise Humpington believes people deserve a second chance.
Why I hire former convicts for my Stirling chocolate business
Martin Grant, CEO of marmalade-maker Mackays.
Angus firm Mackays finds sweet success with tasty marmalade sales
3
Dean Banks' restaurant Haar St Andrews wins prestigious AA award
St Andrews restaurant awarded prestigious four AA Rosettes
Wingstop has submitted plans for £150k of refurbishments to vacant Dunfermline restaurant.
Is chicken chain Wingstop eyeing a new Dunfermline restaurant?

Conversation