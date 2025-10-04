One year after leaving Rusacks in St Andrews, chef Billy Boyter is thriving

Billy Boyter was at the height of his powers when he took on the role of executive chef at St Andrews hotel Rusacks in the spring of 2024.

Not only had he spent 10 years building a fantastic reputation for The Cellar – his Anstruther restaurant – he’d also been handsomely rewarded.

The Cellar was awarded a Michelin star soon after Billy opened it. He retained the star until he sold the business in 2024.

At Rusacks, however, Billy was faced with a new challenge – overseeing three restaurants.

“One of the big appeals to the job was being able to work with three different outlets, and work with the head chefs,” he told The Courier when he got the job back in the spring of 2024.

One of the three restaurants Billy oversaw was 18.

According to its own website, 18 is known for “the very best seasonal and locally sourced Scottish beef, seafood and game”.

Unfortunately for Billy and his team, famed food critic Jay Rayner was not enamoured with the concept or execution of 18 when he reviewed the restaurant for The Guardian in September 2024.

The fall out from this review – and Billy’s response to it – sparked huge interest among local foodies. So, one year on, we decided to find out what happened next.

The Jay Rayner review

But first – that review.

Rayner’s write-up was not a positive one.

First of all, he was dismissive of 18’s clientele stating that the restaurant “smells of newly pumped testosterone”. He also noted: “Dinner service here is crowd control only just masquerading as hospitality.”

Unfortunately, the food impressed him even less.

Rayner sidestepped the many steaks on offer and ordered dishes such as grilled lemon sole and duck breast. His verdict? “There is the suspicion that these dishes are ordered so rarely the kitchen has completely forgotten how to make them.”

Billy – who handed his notice in two months prior to Rayner’s review being published and left soon after – did not take the review lying down.

In an exclusive interview with The Courier, he pushed back on some of Rayner’s points saying: “The 18 restaurant is for the American market who like steak and things like that.

“You need to know what type of place you are coming to.

“It was really disappointing to read.”

He also hinted that he had secured a new job that presented “a really good opportunity for myself and my family”.

What is Billy Boyter doing now?

Billy was not available for an interview when we reached out. However, we can share that he left Rusacks to become executive chef at Disney Cruise Line, a position he still holds.

In this role, he runs Remy, a high-end restaurant that is found onboard both Disney Fantasy and Disney Dream, cruise ships that boast over 1,000 passenger cabins each.

As he cannot be in two places at once, Billy alternates, working on one ship for a period before switching to the other.

In a marked change to his previous experience, Billy does not contribute to the design of the menu. Instead, two acclaimed chefs – Arnaud Lallement and Scott Hunnel – decide what will be served. Billy oversees the menu’s day-to-day delivery.

The general consensus is that Billy and his team routinely knock it out of the park.

Guests who have previously dined at Remy claimed to have experienced exquisite food and sublime service. Many think that – were it not located in an active cruise ship – Remy would have been awarded at least one Michelin star.

Descriptions and images of the food back this sentiment up.

Billy and his team are known to serve dishes such as lamb with charred leeks and Sicilian pistachios. They also cook a lot of seafood dishes, including the likes of John Dory with peekytoe crab and kalamansi – a slightly bitter citrus fruit.

The team serves two tasting menus priced at $135, and paired wine or Champagne experiences.

Although not inexpensive, many guests believe you would have to pay a great deal more to enjoy food of this calibre on dry land.