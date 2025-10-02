Local lad serves up ‘knockout’ toasties and sensual cheese pulls at Menzieshill takeaway

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Local lad serves up ‘knockout’ toasties and sensual cheese pulls at Menzieshill takeaway

Ali Khan’s Chikhanz has received rave reviews since opening in May. We went to try the food.

Ali Khan standing outside Chikhaz with a colleague.
Ali Khan (left) is the owner of Chikhanz. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
By Jacob Smith

Thanks to its bright orange walls, “Get Rich or Die Frying” mural and smart interior furnishings there isn’t another takeaway like Chikhanz on Charleston Drive.

That’s exactly what owner Ali Khan intended when he opened the spot back in May.

“I think the new generation are kind of moving away from the traditional takeaway styles,” he tells me.

The interior of Chikhanz.
Chikhanz has a lot of seating for a takeaway. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

The fact we’re having this conversation while sitting at one of Chikhanz’s two large tables – there is also counter seating – is just one indicator of how Ali is subverting the takeaway genre.

Unlike many other Dundee takeaways, Chikhanz is set up for people to dine-in  comfortably.

And yet, tables and chairs are not the only – or even main – way Chikhanz is breaking with tradition. That honour belongs to its menu.

‘It’s all about the cheese pull’

Chikhanz specialises in ‘knockout’ toasties, smash burgers and ‘funky’ fries. Many of these items are built around fried chicken or beef patties. More often than not, however, the supporting ingredients steal the show.

While eating the Chik’n’Mac knockout toastie, for example, I am just as impressed with the pasta as I am the crisp fried chicken.

This monster of a sandwich also comes packed with processed cheese so luminescent it looks like nuclear waste.

If this all sounds a bit over the top, that’s because it is supposed to be.

Jacob Smith holding the Chik'n'Mac toastie.
The Chik’n’Mac toastie is a sight to behold. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

With its bright colours and magnificent cheese pulls, Ali’s food is tailormade for Instagram.

Head to Chikhanz’s account and you will be inundated with videos of team members plunging fried chicken into ranch sauce or pulling apart toasties in a manner that can only be described as sensual.

“That’s half the battle these days isn’t it, social media?” Ali says before adding with a grin: “It’s all about the cheese pull on the toasties. I need the cheese pull.”

The Philly cheesesteak topped fries from Chikhanz.
The ‘funky fries’ are just as eye-catching. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

If the last few years have taught us anything, it’s that this kind of content plays well on Instagram. But while viral videos attract new customers, they do not retain them.

For people to keep coming back, the food must taste as good as it looks.

How is the food at Chikhanz?

When trying to work out whether a restaurant’s substance matches its style, the best place to start is with the least flamboyant item.

In Chikhanz’s case that is the Oklahoma, which, at £6.50, is the takeaway’s cheapest and most basic smash burger. It contains one beef patty, cheese, onions, lettuce and burger sauce.

When compared with the rest of the menu, that’s a sparse burger. And yet, the Oklahoma is not lacking in flavour.

The Oklahoma smash burger.
The Oklahoma smash burger is tasty and understated. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

The brioche bun and the intensely meaty patty combine in a one-two punch that will be  instantly familiar to anyone who’s had a Big Mac.

However, thanks to the cooking process – which sees the meat flattened under a heavy burger press and browned almost to the point of excess – Ali’s smash burger is much more flavourful than McDonald’s flagship product.

The next dish I try is more unconventional. The Philly cheesesteak loaded funky fries (£8) are described as coming with chopped ribeye steak, American cheese and both house and ranch sauces.

The topped fries served at Chikhanz.
The chips were swimming in sauce. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

Initially, I must take the Ali’s word that all these ingredients are present; the entire thing is so covered in sauce and cheese that I can barely see either meat nor potatoes. Once I start eating however, the pieces of steak come thick and fast.

While not as flavourful as the smash burger patty, the ribeye is tasty and relatively tender. The sauces are punchy and the chips fluffy. With all the components combined it is an overwhelming but enjoyable dish.

Is the toastie really a knockout?

I finish by tucking into the most photogenic dish of the lot, the £7.50 Chik’n’Mac knockout toastie.

My fear is that the pasta – which is precooked before being added to the sandwich – is going to be mushy. Happily, this isn’t the case. The macaroni has retained its shape and bite.

The Chik'n'Mac Toastie served in a takeaway box.
The toastie is a showstopper. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

The rest of the toastie also presents great textures. The fried chicken is crisp and the toast itself surprisingly soft.

While there is a lot going on in terms of flavour, everything marries together well. At least, it does when I manage to fit the enormous sandwich into my mouth.

Keeping things local

Ali is a born and bred Dundonian – he went to Craigie High and has worked at Charlie Khan’s on Charleston Drive for eight years.

This intimate connection with Menzieshill and the wider city is crucial.

“The community look at me and knows who I am. I’ve got a good rapport and understanding with the community up here,” he tells me.

Ali Khan and a colleague standing outside the takeaway.
Ali and his colleague Faisal when the takeaway opened in May. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Just as important, Ali knows what the people want from their food and how much they are willing to pay for it. That’s one of the reasons Chikhanz’s food is priced so competitively.

“We’ve grown up locally, we know the market recently, cost of living, blah, blah, blah,” he says. “Basically, we know it’s not the easiest time for people.

“People want bang for their buck.”

A mural that reads "Get Rich or Die Frying" on the wall of Chikhanz.
A mural on the wall of Chikhanz. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

By the time we conclude our interview, Chikhanz is packed full of young people digging into an array of toasties, burgers, and chips.

From the gleeful expressions on their faces, it’s obvious they think Chikhanz offers exactly that.

