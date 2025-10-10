Great British Menu star Lorna McNee pays tribute to her Gleneagles roots

“Find a mentor.” That, Lorna McNee tells me, is the best piece of advice she can offer young chefs.

“Find someone who is inspiring, someone who cares about what you do… someone who cares about you as an employee and as an individual.”

Long before she became the first female Scottish chef to win a Michelin star or was named Champion of Champions at The Great British Menu, Lorna found her own mentor in Andrew Fairlie.

“I asked him if I could have a job, and he wasn’t quite sure because I’d just got out of college,” she tells me.

“I probably was not quite as experienced as what he would have preferred. He said to me to go away and think about it for a week.

“He said it’s a really difficult job; there’s a lot that’s expected, it’s hard work, all the rest of it. So, I went away and thought about it, but I already knew that I wanted it.”

Lorna would go on to spend 13 years working at the famed restaurant, rising to the position of sous chef. But this seemingly straightforward upwards trajectory belies the ups and downs that she experienced along the way.

“It was challenging, to say the least. It was very difficult. Lots of times, I wanted to throw the towel in. But whenever I did, I would speak to my mum and she would always say to speak to Chef Andrew because whenever I spoke to Chef Andrew, he would help me see things a bit clearer.”

Now, as a mentor, role model and competition judge, Lorna is helping the next generation of cooks see things a bit clearer too.

Transitioning from competitor to judge

Most people outside the restaurant industry first heard of Lorna McNee when she appeared on the Great British Menu in 2018. Although she won the Scotland heat that year, Lorna failed to get one of her dishes to the banquet.

“Competing on it was super difficult,” Lorna says. “You’re going up against people who are your peers. There are people there that you admire.”

She returned to the show a year later.

This time, her dessert – an ingenious chocolate-coated coconut mousse that looked like a piña colada served in a halved coconut – made it to the banquet.

This dish was so good that it also earned her the coveted title: ‘Champion of Champions’.

“It was great for learning about myself,” Lorna says about her time competing on the Great British Menu, “and for learning about other chefs. I would encourage everyone to do competitions, because I find that about all of them.”

Due to the esteem with which she is held, Lorna now judges more often than she competes.

Most recently, she was head judge at the Young Chef of The Year Scotland final, a competition that was held at her old stomping ground, Gleneagles, at the end of September.

Speaking a few days before the competition, she says: “I want to see them love what they’re doing.

“If you’re a competitor, and you love what you do, and you really believe in what you do, then that will come across.”

Giving contestants the feedback they need

During the Young Chef of The Year Scotland final, Lorna judged four young chefs, each of whom prepared two courses. She sampled everything from a Perthshire partridge and apple tart to a chocolate delice.

While even just the descriptions of these dishes would be enough to bowl over most people (me included), when we speak, Lorna is all business, saying: “I’m a hard judge, I would say. I look at everything.”

This is for the competitors’ benefit. As someone who has been in her fair share of competitions, she knows there is nothing worse than false feedback.

“Personally, I’d rather have the fatigue of someone telling me, you know, it’s not good enough and then be able to evolve from that,” she says.

Lorna also views judging as an opportunity to develop her own skills.

“One of these young chefs,” Lorna says, “will have worked somewhere that I’ve not worked, they’ll have been taught a technique that I’ve not seen.

“You learn so much from other people, regardless of what their background is, regardless of what style of food they work in.”

Being a role model

After two days of fierce competition, Lorna and the other judges crowned Amber Rissmann the Young Chef of The Year Scotland.

Amber will go on to represent Scotland on the world stage at the Young Chef Young Waiter Young Mixologist Global Final in London during February of next year.

As the first female Scottish chef to be awarded a Michelin star, Lorna’s influence on young female chefs like Amber cannot be overstated. Her status as a role model is something she rightly takes pride in.

“Young female chefs can look at me and say: ‘Do you know what, she can do it, so why can’t I?’” Lorna says.

To suggest that Lorna is only an inspiration for up-and-coming female chefs would be plainly wrong. Chefs of all ages, genders and abilities look up to her, especially if they live and work in Scotland.

That’s because she is an unerring champion of everything the country has to offer.

“I think it’s almost been sort of overshadowed by other places, but I think Scotland’s a great place. For me, it’s one of the best places for produce,” she says.

“We have got a lot of very good restaurants, a lot of very good chefs. Probably, a lot of chefs that have been away, in other countries, seen other things, then came back, and brought new styles, new techniques.

“That’s not always at a Michelin level; that’s at all levels.”

What does the future hold for Lorna McNee?

As the young chef competition attests, a new cohort of excellent chefs are beginning to make their mark on Scotland’s gastronomic scene.

This is a source of great excitement for Lorna.

“With the younger generation coming through there’s so much more culture, there’s so much more travel. People are doing more with their career; it’s not just about going to France and learning French food.

“In 10 years’ time, I know for a fact, the food scene will be different again to what it is now.”

While this looming change might disturb other established chefs, Lorna and her team at the Michelin-starred Glasgow restaurant Cail Bruich welcome it as an opportunity to continue growing.

This, more than earning a second Michelin star, is what fuels them.

“Although the accolades are very important to us, and we worked hard for them, it’s not about the accolades, it’s about making sure that we’re not standing still, we’re always evolving, we’re always moving forward.”

As with all good mentors, Lorna McNee is leading by example. The rest of Scotland’s culinary industry would do well to follow her lead.