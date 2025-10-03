Owner relishes ‘great opportunity’ as new café opens in Dundee city centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle Food & Drink

Owner relishes ‘great opportunity’ as new café opens in Dundee city centre

Sook Kitchen opens on Bank Street today. Here is everything you need to know.

Sharyn Farnan, owner of Sook Kitchen.
Sharyn Farnan is opening Sook Kitchen today. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson
By Jacob Smith

At 8:30 Friday morning, born-and-bred Dundonian Sharyn Farnan will open the doors of Sook Kitchen at 5a Bank Street for the very first time.

She couldn’t be more thrilled.

“I’m feeling really excited,” Sharyn tells me. “I just keep getting these waves of like, woah!”

When I speak with Sharyn it’s a day before the soft launch and her café – which feels like a cosy little chalet thanks to the wood-panelling and stone feature wall – is in excellent order.

The space is filled with a lovely set of wooden chairs and tables, and the large glass counter seems to be yearning for salads and sandwiches to fill it.

When I mention this to Sharyn, she leaps off her seat.

The counter at Sook Kitchen.
The café features a large display counter. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

“This is going to be a full salad bar,” she says illustrating where the salads will sit with an artful flick of her wrist.

“We’ll have all our artisan sandwiches up there.” She gestures to the row above.

“And then we’ll be bringing out things throughout the day, whether it’s sweetcorn fritters, onion bhajis, tortillas, tarts…”

Sook Kitchen sign.
Sook Kitchen is located at 5a Bank Street. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

I try to picture this feast in my mind’s eye, but my attention is repeatedly dragged back to Sharyn herself.

As anyone who has met her will know, she is as friendly and energetic as they come.

I only met her five minutes ago but am already sure people will visit Sook Kitchen just to have the privilege of chatting with her.

From a clothing store to a café

Importantly, Sharyn has experience to back up her positivity; she previously ran SookSouk, a vintage clothing shop that was located on Perth Road.

Before it closed in September 2024, SookSouk was known for more than old-school garments; it was a vibrant, friendly place that became a hub for connection and community.

Sharyn hopes to replicate this ambiance at Sook Kitchen.

Sharyn Farnan looking out the window.
Sharyn is an energetic and sociable person. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

“People will tell you, I’m really good at getting communities together and setting the vibe,” she says.

“I’ve been building up the friendships, the community. I’ve got the skills, I’ve got degrees, masters, you know, and I think it’s just time to pull all these elements together and just do something cool in Dundee.”

What is served at Sook Kitchen?

Alas, a café cannot run on vibes alone.

Having worked in Gillian Veal’s recently shuttered Parlour Café in the West End on many occasions, Sharyn is aware what Dundonians want from a café.

The influence of the Parlour Café is felt across Sook Kitchen’s menu. Like her old place of work, Sharyn’s café offers bright, fresh and healthy food.

Cookbooks in Sook Kitchen.
Sharyn has drawn inspiration from some wonderful cookbooks. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

On any given day, Sharyn and her team plan on offering four or five salads, the same number of sandwiches, hot specials (think pasta parmigiana) and two soups.

All the dishes sound ambitious and vibrant.

One sandwich will feature whipped feta alongside slow roasted vegetables, rose harissa yoghurt and toasted seeds.

Another will be Palestinian cola gammon with buffalo mozzarella and chimichurri on a sourdough ciabatta.

The exterior of Sook Kitchen.
Sook Kitchen on Bank Street. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

While pricing has not yet been completely finalised, Sharyn says: “For takeaway, sandwiches will cost anywhere between £7.50 and £9.50.

“If we’re sitting in, it’ll be a couple of pounds more.”

She plans on serving a couple of toasties at £6.50 each.

The interior of Sook Kitchen.
It is a bright, cosy space. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

The soups they’ll have on during the soft launch are seasonal squash, roasted red pepper, toasted pumpkin seeds and harissa drizzle as well as Greek chicken broth with leek and lemon.

Both will cost £4 for takeaway.

The team will also be selling healthy sweet treats made by Inchture-based company Bliss Bites. A total of 15 Bliss Bites bars will be offered on a rotating menu.

All these flavours – from coconut raspberry to orange chocolate – are vegan, gluten-free and made without refined sugar.

‘It feels like the right time’

The café’s soft launch is running Friday and Saturday from 8:30am to 4:30pm. Regular opening hours will be Monday to Friday, 9am till 6pm and Saturday 9am till 4pm.

The café will be closed on the Monday and Tuesday following the soft launch. After that, the team will stick to the regular hours.

Sharyn can’t wait to get stuck in.

Lights in Sook Kitchen.
The café will be open six days a week. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

“It feels right.

“It feels like the right time, the right time in my life and the right time for Dundee,” she says.

“I think even when you walk about, people are just a bit more aware, trendy. They have their finger on the pulse.”

If the rest of Dundee is anything like me, one sight of Sook Kitchen and their heart rate is bound to go through the roof.

More from Food & Drink

St Andrews Dunvegan Hotel general manager Luke Fotheringham at the bar. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Why St Andrews Dunvegan Hotel staff hope Andy Murray will pop-in for Dunhill golf…
Ali Khan standing outside Chikhaz with a colleague.
Local lad serves up ‘knockout’ toasties and sensual cheese pulls at Menzieshill takeaway
A smiling waiter in an Indian restaurant pours a pint of lager.
Sizzling seafood and stunning views at Carnoustie's beachfront Indian restaurant
Jacob Smith eating the Hot as Buck wings.
I tried the spiciest hot wings in St Andrews and nearly self-combusted
2
Chocolate and Grace CEO Louise Humpington believes people deserve a second chance.
Why I hire former convicts for my Stirling chocolate business
Martin Grant, CEO of marmalade-maker Mackays.
Angus firm Mackays finds sweet success with tasty marmalade sales
3
Dean Banks' restaurant Haar St Andrews wins prestigious AA award
St Andrews restaurant awarded prestigious four AA Rosettes
Wingstop has submitted plans for £150k of refurbishments to vacant Dunfermline restaurant.
Is chicken chain Wingstop eyeing a new Dunfermline restaurant?
Hettie and Clare Pinchbeck behind Pinchy's ice cream counter
Haggis ice cream turns Pitlochry gelato parlour into Tik Tok sensation
Billy Morris and Colin Reekie.
Lifelong friends celebrate ‘massive’ moment for St Monans smokery

Conversation