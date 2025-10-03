Owner relishes ‘great opportunity’ as new café opens in Dundee city centre

At 8:30 Friday morning, born-and-bred Dundonian Sharyn Farnan will open the doors of Sook Kitchen at 5a Bank Street for the very first time.

She couldn’t be more thrilled.

“I’m feeling really excited,” Sharyn tells me. “I just keep getting these waves of like, woah!”

When I speak with Sharyn it’s a day before the soft launch and her café – which feels like a cosy little chalet thanks to the wood-panelling and stone feature wall – is in excellent order.

The space is filled with a lovely set of wooden chairs and tables, and the large glass counter seems to be yearning for salads and sandwiches to fill it.

When I mention this to Sharyn, she leaps off her seat.

“This is going to be a full salad bar,” she says illustrating where the salads will sit with an artful flick of her wrist.

“We’ll have all our artisan sandwiches up there.” She gestures to the row above.

“And then we’ll be bringing out things throughout the day, whether it’s sweetcorn fritters, onion bhajis, tortillas, tarts…”

I try to picture this feast in my mind’s eye, but my attention is repeatedly dragged back to Sharyn herself.

As anyone who has met her will know, she is as friendly and energetic as they come.

I only met her five minutes ago but am already sure people will visit Sook Kitchen just to have the privilege of chatting with her.

From a clothing store to a café

Importantly, Sharyn has experience to back up her positivity; she previously ran SookSouk, a vintage clothing shop that was located on Perth Road.

Before it closed in September 2024, SookSouk was known for more than old-school garments; it was a vibrant, friendly place that became a hub for connection and community.

Sharyn hopes to replicate this ambiance at Sook Kitchen.

“People will tell you, I’m really good at getting communities together and setting the vibe,” she says.

“I’ve been building up the friendships, the community. I’ve got the skills, I’ve got degrees, masters, you know, and I think it’s just time to pull all these elements together and just do something cool in Dundee.”

What is served at Sook Kitchen?

Alas, a café cannot run on vibes alone.

Having worked in Gillian Veal’s recently shuttered Parlour Café in the West End on many occasions, Sharyn is aware what Dundonians want from a café.

The influence of the Parlour Café is felt across Sook Kitchen’s menu. Like her old place of work, Sharyn’s café offers bright, fresh and healthy food.

On any given day, Sharyn and her team plan on offering four or five salads, the same number of sandwiches, hot specials (think pasta parmigiana) and two soups.

All the dishes sound ambitious and vibrant.

One sandwich will feature whipped feta alongside slow roasted vegetables, rose harissa yoghurt and toasted seeds.

Another will be Palestinian cola gammon with buffalo mozzarella and chimichurri on a sourdough ciabatta.

While pricing has not yet been completely finalised, Sharyn says: “For takeaway, sandwiches will cost anywhere between £7.50 and £9.50.

“If we’re sitting in, it’ll be a couple of pounds more.”

She plans on serving a couple of toasties at £6.50 each.

The soups they’ll have on during the soft launch are seasonal squash, roasted red pepper, toasted pumpkin seeds and harissa drizzle as well as Greek chicken broth with leek and lemon.

Both will cost £4 for takeaway.

The team will also be selling healthy sweet treats made by Inchture-based company Bliss Bites. A total of 15 Bliss Bites bars will be offered on a rotating menu.

All these flavours – from coconut raspberry to orange chocolate – are vegan, gluten-free and made without refined sugar.

‘It feels like the right time’

The café’s soft launch is running Friday and Saturday from 8:30am to 4:30pm. Regular opening hours will be Monday to Friday, 9am till 6pm and Saturday 9am till 4pm.

The café will be closed on the Monday and Tuesday following the soft launch. After that, the team will stick to the regular hours.

Sharyn can’t wait to get stuck in.

“It feels right.

“It feels like the right time, the right time in my life and the right time for Dundee,” she says.

“I think even when you walk about, people are just a bit more aware, trendy. They have their finger on the pulse.”

If the rest of Dundee is anything like me, one sight of Sook Kitchen and their heart rate is bound to go through the roof.