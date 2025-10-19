Is the £15 five-course meal from this Hilltown restaurant too good to be true?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Is the £15 five-course meal from this Hilltown restaurant too good to be true?

Dishes include homemade Indian chutney, biryani and a very sweet dessert.

A plate of pakora and salad.
The exterior of the pakora were a little hard. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson
By Jacob Smith

As a food writer, I have grown accustomed to eating alone. It is, as they say, just part of the job.

One thing I haven’t got used to is the look of confusion and pity most waiters fire my way when I ask for a table for one. It might only last a few seconds, but I can see them trying to place me. Work trip? Loner? Recently dumped?

While it was entertaining the first twenty times, by now I’m tired of being viewed as a multiple-choice question. That’s why I am immensely glad when I ask Liz Gaffar – who owns and operates Cinnamon in Dundee’s Hilltown alongside her husband Barry – for a table and she doesn’t bat an eyelid.

Liz and Barry Gaffar standing behind a bar.
Liz and Barry Gaffar when Cinnamon first opened in 2006. Image: DC Thomson

Perhaps I shouldn’t be surprised. Liz and Barry have run Cinnamon in Dundee’s Hilltown for nearly 20 years. During this time, I’m sure they’ve seen many things more perplexing than a solo diner.

What is Cinnamon like?

Longevity isn’t the only metric you should use to deduce a restaurant’s quality, but it’s a pretty good place to start.

That’s why, after reading a Past Times article my colleague Graeme Strachan recently authored on Dundee’s classic Indian restaurants, I felt I had to eat at Cinnamon.

So, I head up to Hilltown on a Wednesday evening and arrive at Cinnamon as the light is fading. This might be a blessing in disguise – with some signage missing and the paint cracked in places, Cinnamon looks tired even in the half-light.

The exterior of Cinnamon.
Cinnamon is located on Hilltown’s Main Street. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

Inside is a vestibule with a counter and some seating. It is here that customers can order and pick up their takeaway. Liz greets me and, after I ask to sit in, ushers me into the dining room proper.

It is a brightly lit space with enough tables and chairs to sit around 25 people.

After I take my seat, I glance around at the room. It is clean and ordered. A few pictures – including one of a crouched lioness – line the walls. Its eyes stare at me from across the room, probably because I am the only customer in the dining room.

Interior shot of the dining room at Cinnamon in the Hilltown.
Cinnamon’s interior hasn’t changed much over the years. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

Fortunately, I’m the one doing the eating tonight, and unlike the lioness, I have plenty of choice.

As you’d expect, curries dominate the menu; the team offer everything from Mughlai chicken curry to dhansak.

These staples are supplemented with an impressive number of biryanis, tandoori specialties (including kebabs and lamb tikka) and several massallam dishes.

What really catches my eye is Cinnamon’s Eat-in Deal. Available Monday to Thursday, this deal is a five-course experience priced at £14.50 for one person or £24.50 for two people.

What is the Eat-in Deal like?

My first course consists of a poppadom served with a plate of homemade chutney.

Banish from your mind images of sweet, stewed preserves. Cinnamon’s chutney is of the Indian style.

The homemade chutney from Cinnamon.
The chutney piqued my appetite. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

It is packed full of raw sliced vegetables including red cabbage, onion and cucumber. Coated in an acidic, oily and furtively spicy dressing that speaks of turmeric, this starter really piques my appetite.

The pakoras that follow are crisp to the point of being rigid. At least, they are on the surface. After breaking them apart I see their soft, steaming interior.

Any dryness is easily negated by plunging the pakora into the accompanying curry sauce. It has been flavoured with mint and is surprisingly bright.

A plate of pakora and salad.
The exterior of the pakoras were a little hard. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

After clearing away my empty plates and lamenting the imminent arrival of Storm Amy, Liz dots down some new cutlery with the quip: “I’ll give you some more weapons.”

It’s a joke I’m sure she’s used hundreds of times, but it still has the power to make us both laugh.

What are my mains like at Cinnamon in Hilltown?

The Eat-in Deal presents diners with a choice of mains: chicken or lamb biryani with vegetable curry or chicken or lamb bhuna with fried rice.

Both are advertised as coming with a side of mushroom bhaji.

I opt for the lamb biryani and almost immediately congratulate myself on my choice.

This is not because the portion Liz puts down before me could easily feed two. Nor is it because I can already spy numerous, large pieces of tender-looking lamb. It’s because the rice itself looks fantastic.

The lamb biryani from Cinnamon
The lamb biryani was excellent. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

Each grain of basmati is a beautiful yellow. More importantly, the grains are distinct and have not split due to overcooking.

To make matters even better, some of the rice has come from the bottom of the pan. It boasts a crust that crackles in the mouth.

A portion of vegetable curry.
The vegetable curry. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

Although the biryani is a generous main by itself, it also comes with a vegetable curry that’s packed with peas, green beans, potatoes, carrots and onion.

The vegetables are a little too soft for my liking, but the sauce carries a gentle heat I thoroughly enjoy.

The mushroom curry in a silver dish.
The mushroom curry. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

Instead of mushroom bhajis I’m served another curry. This one is dominated by plump slices of mushroom that, unlike the ingredients in the vegetable curry, have a lovely bite to them.

Too hot to handle

For dessert I am given a silver dish which holds a serving of gulab jamun. This traditional Indian treat features fried dumplings soaked in a rosewater syrup.

The version served at Cinnamon comes with a dusting of desiccated coconut. It adds some much-needed texture and flavour to what is a very soft, sweet dessert.

Gulab jamun from Cinnamon in Hilltown.
The gulab jamun was sweet, soft and very hot. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

With an air of someone who has borne witness to too many avoidable injuries over the past two decades, Liz tells me that the sponge – which is swimming in syrup – is extremely hot.

“Don’t burn yourself,” she warns.

Naturally, that is the first thing I do.

At least, I think as I sip my tea (the fifth and final course), the pain in my mouth will remind me of this pleasant evening for days to come.

The verdict

While perusing reviews for Cinnamon prior to my visit, I saw one person who described it as “Hilltown’s best kept secret”.

Given that Liz and Barry have been operating in the area for nearly 20 years, I thought this an odd description. But, after dining at the restaurant, I must admit that it feels like a lot of people have forgotten about Cinnamon.

This is a mistake.

Cinnamon offers fantastic value for money and good-quality food. Perhaps more importantly it is one of the few restaurants in Dundee where you can dine alone safe in the knowledge that you will never feel lonely.

Information

Address: 34 Main Street, Dundee DD3 7HN

Telephone: 01382 818281

Website: https://www.facebook.com/p/Cinnamon-Indian-Restaurant-100064201263118/

Price: £16.50 for the Eat-in Deal and a soft drink.

Disabled access: Yes.

Dog friendly: No.

Scores

Food: 4/5

Service: 4/5

Surroundings: 3/5

