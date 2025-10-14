I searched for the best international supermarkets in Dundee – here’s where I ended up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
I searched for the best international supermarkets in Dundee – here’s where I ended up

From sambal oelek to suya spice, these shops have everything you could ever need.

Jacob Smith standing outside Matthew's Foods.
These shops are worth braving the rain for. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson
By Jacob Smith

Dundee is home to people of many nationalities, ethnicities and backgrounds.

One of the numerous upshots of this is that it is easier than ever to find ingredients native to (and popular in) countries far removed from Scotland.

Whether you want to cook Vietnamese pho or Nigerian jollof rice, the following shops have the products and equipment that allow you to do so.

Matthew’s Foods – An Asian supermarket that has it all

The first supermarket I visit is Matthew’s Foods on Gellatly Street. This shop specialises in Asian goods and is many Dundonians first port of call when they are looking for everything from red bean paste to Kewpie Mayonnaise.

Thanks to the striking exterior – the entranceway of the shop looks has been styled after a Chinese building – the shop is hard to miss.

Matthew's Foods.
Matthew’s Foods. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

The store itself is well organised. All the products (there are many) are clearly priced and labelled in English meaning even those unfamiliar with Asian products can locate the likes of katsuobushi flakes (£3.28) and gochujang (£3.38) with minimal fuss.

In the refrigerated section, I find simple ingredients like fresh noodles as well as more complex products including six prepared char siu bao for £3.38 and a whole headless roast duck.

It seems whether you want to cook Asian dishes for yourself, or just heat and enjoy prepared ones, Matthew’s Foods has you covered.

Two products bought at Matthew's Foods.
Two of the products I bought from Matthew’s Foods. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

Customers should bear in mind that the shop has a £3 minimum card spend.

Address: 15 Gellatly Street, DD1 3DY

Opening hours: 9:30am – 5:30pm, Monday to Saturday and Sunday 10:30am – 5pm.

Global Grocers & Butchers – The shop for spice lovers

Covered in flaking grey paint and graffiti, Global Grocers & Butchers on Guthrie Street does not look very inviting. However, those who look past this alarming exterior are handsomely rewarded.

Global Grocers & Butchers.
Global Grocers & Butchers. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

The first room is packed with freezers. These contain a great deal of carefully labelled frozen meat and fish. A variety of breads, including paratha – a type of unleavened flatbread – are also stored in the freezers.

While this room contains many items customers may find of use, Global Grocers & Butchers second room is where I spend the majority of my time.

To put it simply, if you’re looking for a spice, it will be in this room.

Spices for sale.
Just some of the spices for sale in Global Grocers & Butchers. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

I’m not the only person who is impressed. During my visit, I hear a man from Arbroath – who is visiting for the first time – tell the shop keeper his shop has “everything I’ll ever need”.

Unlike Matthew’s Foods, prices in Global Groceries are stuck to the individual products. Occasionally some are without stickers, meaning I have to ask the shopkeeper their price.

In my opinion, this small hassle is worthwhile to have access to such an impressive selection of quality, affordable spices.

Address: 9 Guthrie Street, DD1 5DR

Opening hours: 10am – 7pm, Monday to Friday, 11am – 7pm on Saturday and 12pm – 6pm on Sunday. 

KyivSmak – Ukrainian specialties in the heart of Dundee

Opened by couple Valerii Parchynskyi and Anastasiia Parchynska at the bottom of Hilltown in May 2024, KyivSmak is the premier Ukrainian/Eastern European food shop in Dundee.

The shop is packed with Ukrainian products that range from jarred sauces to vibrant pickles and a considerable selection of sweet treats.

Couple standing outside KyivSmak.
Valerii Parchynskyi and Anastasiia Parchynska opened KyivSmak in 2024. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

While all of these products are more than enticing, KyivSmak’s real draw is found in the fridges. During my visit, I spy several bottles of kefir, a wonderful array of cheeses (including gouda) and – as you’d expect – a huge range of sausages and smoked meats.

Many of these are far punchier than the sausages most Dundonians are accustomed to, offering something different for sandwiches and barbecues.

The shop is also packed full of fruit juices, many produced by Polish company Tymbark.

Address: 51 Dudhope Street, DD1 1JR

Opening hours: 11am – 7pm, Tuesday to Saturday and 11am – 5pm on Sunday.

Premier – World Food & Spice – The best of both worlds

While the other shops included in this article don’t stock products you’d find at convenience stores (like Cheerio’s, Starburst or Hula Hoops) Premier – World Food & Spice in Hawkhill does.

This is because this shop is a ‘hybrid’, combining both convenience store and international supermarket.

Tayub Hussain is the owner of the new Premier – World Food & Spice store in Dundee. Image: Finn Nixon/DC Thomson

In terms of fresh produce, I find plantain, pomegranates and daikon radish – otherwise known as mooli – among much else. All the fruit and vegetables look fresh and of good quality.

I’m even more impressed by the halal butcher’s counter. Manned by several staff, this counter boasts a variety of freshly prepared meats, including chicken and lamb. Much of it is marinated.

A box of dates.
Premier – World Food & Spice sells an excellent array of dates. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

A strong and affordable spice selection – 1kg of madras curry powder costs just £5.79 – and a selection of shelf-stable international goods – including nine brands of dates – round out the international side of Premier – World Food & Spice.

Importantly, the shop is extremely well organised with prices clearly displayed on the shelf-edge strips. There is no minimum card spend.

Address: 31 Hawkhill, DD1 5DH

Opening hours: 8am – 8pm, Monday to Sunday.

Continental Food Store – A small but mighty shop

This Middle Eastern and Asian food shop might be on the smaller side, but it is packed to the rafters with an impressive range of ingredients.

Continental Food Store.
Continental Food Store. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

During my visit I am very pleased to find fresh chillies (both habanero and bird’s eye). More impressively, Continental Food Store also stocks fresh okra (£7.50/kg) which I have not seen anywhere else in Dundee.

Usefully, Continental Food Store also stocks fresh flatbreads of a gargantuan portion.

Fresh chillies for sale.
The shop stocks fresh chillies. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

Continental Food Store is another shop that individually prices each product using small stickers. Unlike in Global Grocers & Butchers, I did not come across a single item that was without a sticker.

Address: 146 Hilltown, DD3 7BJ

Opening hours: 10am – 7pm, Monday to Saturday and 11am – 6pm on Sunday.

Paradise Fruits – Impressive fresh produce

“Welcome to Paradise” reads the sign above the doorway of Paradise Fruits. It’s a bold statement, but I’m happy to see that the shop backs it up.

What really draws my attention is the fresh produce. It sits to the left of the entranceway, some of it in open refrigerators and some of it on the shelves themselves.

Paradise Fruits.
Paradise Fruits. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

The selection – while small compared to large supermarkets – is impressively diverse. I spy everything from whole coconuts to brilliantly vivid aubergines.

There are some excellent looking pomegranates and several fruits that I cannot identify. (One criticism of the shop is that fresh produce could be better labelled.)

Aubergines in a shop.
The aubergines looked spectacular. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

Elsewhere, there is an aisle full of cooking equipment and popular products like harissa. Here, this popular paste can be had for much less than in major supermarkets. I buy a 380g can of harissa from Paradise Fruits for £1.89.

Tesco own brand harissa, for comparison, costs £1.80 for 90g.

In what is a nice touch, takeaway boxes of fresh chicken biryani are sold on the counter for £5 each, meaning you can grab a quick lunch while you shop.

Address: 346 Strathmore Avenue, DD3 6RX

Opening hours: 10am – 7pm, Monday to Saturday and 11am – 6pm on Sunday.

Conversation