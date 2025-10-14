I searched for the best international supermarkets in Dundee – here’s where I ended up

Dundee is home to people of many nationalities, ethnicities and backgrounds.

One of the numerous upshots of this is that it is easier than ever to find ingredients native to (and popular in) countries far removed from Scotland.

Whether you want to cook Vietnamese pho or Nigerian jollof rice, the following shops have the products and equipment that allow you to do so.

Matthew’s Foods – An Asian supermarket that has it all

The first supermarket I visit is Matthew’s Foods on Gellatly Street. This shop specialises in Asian goods and is many Dundonians first port of call when they are looking for everything from red bean paste to Kewpie Mayonnaise.

Thanks to the striking exterior – the entranceway of the shop looks has been styled after a Chinese building – the shop is hard to miss.

The store itself is well organised. All the products (there are many) are clearly priced and labelled in English meaning even those unfamiliar with Asian products can locate the likes of katsuobushi flakes (£3.28) and gochujang (£3.38) with minimal fuss.

In the refrigerated section, I find simple ingredients like fresh noodles as well as more complex products including six prepared char siu bao for £3.38 and a whole headless roast duck.

It seems whether you want to cook Asian dishes for yourself, or just heat and enjoy prepared ones, Matthew’s Foods has you covered.

Customers should bear in mind that the shop has a £3 minimum card spend.

Address: 15 Gellatly Street, DD1 3DY

Opening hours: 9:30am – 5:30pm, Monday to Saturday and Sunday 10:30am – 5pm.

Global Grocers & Butchers – The shop for spice lovers

Covered in flaking grey paint and graffiti, Global Grocers & Butchers on Guthrie Street does not look very inviting. However, those who look past this alarming exterior are handsomely rewarded.

The first room is packed with freezers. These contain a great deal of carefully labelled frozen meat and fish. A variety of breads, including paratha – a type of unleavened flatbread – are also stored in the freezers.

While this room contains many items customers may find of use, Global Grocers & Butchers second room is where I spend the majority of my time.

To put it simply, if you’re looking for a spice, it will be in this room.

I’m not the only person who is impressed. During my visit, I hear a man from Arbroath – who is visiting for the first time – tell the shop keeper his shop has “everything I’ll ever need”.

Unlike Matthew’s Foods, prices in Global Groceries are stuck to the individual products. Occasionally some are without stickers, meaning I have to ask the shopkeeper their price.

In my opinion, this small hassle is worthwhile to have access to such an impressive selection of quality, affordable spices.

Address: 9 Guthrie Street, DD1 5DR

Opening hours: 10am – 7pm, Monday to Friday, 11am – 7pm on Saturday and 12pm – 6pm on Sunday.

KyivSmak – Ukrainian specialties in the heart of Dundee

Opened by couple Valerii Parchynskyi and Anastasiia Parchynska at the bottom of Hilltown in May 2024, KyivSmak is the premier Ukrainian/Eastern European food shop in Dundee.

The shop is packed with Ukrainian products that range from jarred sauces to vibrant pickles and a considerable selection of sweet treats.

While all of these products are more than enticing, KyivSmak’s real draw is found in the fridges. During my visit, I spy several bottles of kefir, a wonderful array of cheeses (including gouda) and – as you’d expect – a huge range of sausages and smoked meats.

Many of these are far punchier than the sausages most Dundonians are accustomed to, offering something different for sandwiches and barbecues.

The shop is also packed full of fruit juices, many produced by Polish company Tymbark.

Address: 51 Dudhope Street, DD1 1JR

Opening hours: 11am – 7pm, Tuesday to Saturday and 11am – 5pm on Sunday.

Premier – World Food & Spice – The best of both worlds

While the other shops included in this article don’t stock products you’d find at convenience stores (like Cheerio’s, Starburst or Hula Hoops) Premier – World Food & Spice in Hawkhill does.

This is because this shop is a ‘hybrid’, combining both convenience store and international supermarket.

In terms of fresh produce, I find plantain, pomegranates and daikon radish – otherwise known as mooli – among much else. All the fruit and vegetables look fresh and of good quality.

I’m even more impressed by the halal butcher’s counter. Manned by several staff, this counter boasts a variety of freshly prepared meats, including chicken and lamb. Much of it is marinated.

A strong and affordable spice selection – 1kg of madras curry powder costs just £5.79 – and a selection of shelf-stable international goods – including nine brands of dates – round out the international side of Premier – World Food & Spice.

Importantly, the shop is extremely well organised with prices clearly displayed on the shelf-edge strips. There is no minimum card spend.

Address: 31 Hawkhill, DD1 5DH

Opening hours: 8am – 8pm, Monday to Sunday.

Continental Food Store – A small but mighty shop

This Middle Eastern and Asian food shop might be on the smaller side, but it is packed to the rafters with an impressive range of ingredients.

During my visit I am very pleased to find fresh chillies (both habanero and bird’s eye). More impressively, Continental Food Store also stocks fresh okra (£7.50/kg) which I have not seen anywhere else in Dundee.

Usefully, Continental Food Store also stocks fresh flatbreads of a gargantuan portion.

Continental Food Store is another shop that individually prices each product using small stickers. Unlike in Global Grocers & Butchers, I did not come across a single item that was without a sticker.

Address: 146 Hilltown, DD3 7BJ

Opening hours: 10am – 7pm, Monday to Saturday and 11am – 6pm on Sunday.

Paradise Fruits – Impressive fresh produce

“Welcome to Paradise” reads the sign above the doorway of Paradise Fruits. It’s a bold statement, but I’m happy to see that the shop backs it up.

What really draws my attention is the fresh produce. It sits to the left of the entranceway, some of it in open refrigerators and some of it on the shelves themselves.

The selection – while small compared to large supermarkets – is impressively diverse. I spy everything from whole coconuts to brilliantly vivid aubergines.

There are some excellent looking pomegranates and several fruits that I cannot identify. (One criticism of the shop is that fresh produce could be better labelled.)

Elsewhere, there is an aisle full of cooking equipment and popular products like harissa. Here, this popular paste can be had for much less than in major supermarkets. I buy a 380g can of harissa from Paradise Fruits for £1.89.

Tesco own brand harissa, for comparison, costs £1.80 for 90g.

In what is a nice touch, takeaway boxes of fresh chicken biryani are sold on the counter for £5 each, meaning you can grab a quick lunch while you shop.

Address: 346 Strathmore Avenue, DD3 6RX

Opening hours: 10am – 7pm, Monday to Saturday and 11am – 6pm on Sunday.