Dining at Justin Timberlake and Tiger Woods’ St Andrews sports bar left me thoroughly confused

Much like beauty, affordability is in the eye of the beholder. This is doubly true in a tourist town like St Andrews where opinions on what a ‘good’ price is can vary dramatically.

Given that T-Squared Social is a flush new business, housed in the painstakingly refurbished New Picture House, I am fully prepared for my debit card to wilt when I visit T-Squared Social for dinner a few days after the venue’s soft launch.

However, upon perusing the menu, I am pleasantly surprised.

A hot honey chicken sandwich is priced at £10, a loaded hot dog just a measly £6. Even the drinks are reasonable with cocktails priced between £7.95 and £12.

The team have also priced the beer competitively.

It seems Justin Timberlake and Tiger Woods – the celebrities behind the venture – are dead set on offering indisputably good prices.

While I can easily picture multiple executives, managers and interns agonising over the prices, the concept behind T-Squared Social itself seems to have been given significantly less thought.

The website states that it is “neither a sports bar nor a gastropub”. Frustratingly, it fails to point out what T-Squared Social actually is.

I can only assume this is because the new St Andrews business is impossible to pin down.

A confused space

You could call T-Squared Social a hodgepodge.

To reach the dining room – which is the floor area by the cinema screen – I walk through a shop that screams duty-free and a bar where people playing darts are actually screaming.

So far, so disconcerting.

Alas, the dining room itself only adds to the enigma.

It is incredibly dark. Cinema dark. The only lighting comes from the odd wall light, strip lights affixed to the distant ceiling and moody downlighting provided by the lamps that stand one apiece on every faux-marble table.

The floor boasts a pattern of black-and-white tiles upon which several studded leather sofas lounge, squat and cocksure.

Bypassing these, I take a table right by the screen which is showing several sports at once.

After I place my order, I receive a thick white cloth napkin and heavy silver cutlery designed by Robert Welch.

This would all be lovely if I was visiting the high-end jazz club my end of the room seems to be cosplaying as.

Unfortunately, the row of sports simulators that line the other side – and the near incessant crack of clubs meeting golf balls that comes from over there – ruins any suavity.

I am sitting in some kind of limbo – neither a sports bar nor a high-end restaurant.

The designers have clearly tried to combine the two concepts. Swirl as they might, however, these two are like oil and water. Nothing can make them mix.

Add to this the cinema screen – which is currently showing three different commercials at once – and the space feels like it could have featured in Bladerunner 2049.

What is the food like at T-Squared Social?

While the concept of T-Squared Social is confused, the food most definitely is not.

Split into small plates and mains, the menu offers classic ‘grub’ from both sides of Atlantic. Think sliders, fish and chips and chicken wings.

There are also some high-end options, including mini lobster rolls (£20) and caviar tattie scones (£30).

I start with one of the small plates; three braised short rib tacos served with soft potato “shells”, Pico de Gallo and guacamole (£9).

They are well filled with meat, and the finely diced Pico de Gallo is artfully dressed on top. Although it gets a little soggy, I like the potato shells – they have a nice bounce to them.

The star of the show, however, is the braised short rib. It is tender, juicy and boasts a wonderfully intense flavour that speaks of the care and attention that was paid to it.

Next is a £15 Philly cheesesteak that’s stuffed with minute steak, green peppers and onions.

While the fillings separately have strong flavours, in the sandwich the melted Monterey jack cheese dominates. Initially, I don’t think this is a bad thing. But, towards the end of the sandwich, I find myself wishing the cheese wasn’t so abundant.

It is important to note that, despite costing £15, the sandwich – like most of the other mains – does not come with any sides.

What you order is exactly what you get.

A sweet and somewhat odd ending

To finish, I bypass the mini chocolate mousse cake and vegan cranachan sundae, opting instead for the petit fours (£8).

I do this for one reason: The cinema screen is now showing the darts, and I cannot imagine ever having another opportunity to mix Michael Van Gerwen and French confectionary.

The dessert is the only dish that underwhelms.

Although warm and fresh, the small pastries are not that beguiling. What’s more, the piece of mousse cake – and the pieces of tablet – that sit on my plate feel like a clumsy attempt to pad the entire dish out.

One thing I can’t fault is the service I receive throughout my meal. It is restaurant-level attentive with staff pouring my water for me and immediately clearing dirty dishes.

But even this only emphasises the sheer peculiarity of T-Squared Social.

Here I am, eating miniature pastries and having ice cold water poured for me while darts plays on the big screen and my near neighbours celebrate scoring a virtual birdie.

It’s not unpleasant, but it’s far from cohesive.

I guess that’s this new spot to a T.