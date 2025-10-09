Dining at Justin Timberlake and Tiger Woods’ St Andrews sports bar left me thoroughly confused

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dining at Justin Timberlake and Tiger Woods’ St Andrews sports bar left me thoroughly confused

Food writer Jacob Smith ate dinner at T-Squared Social a few days after it opened.

Jacob Smith standing outside T-Squared Social.
T-Squared Social recently opened in St Andrews. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson
By Jacob Smith

Much like beauty, affordability is in the eye of the beholder. This is doubly true in a tourist town like St Andrews where opinions on what a ‘good’ price is can vary dramatically.

Given that T-Squared Social is a flush new business, housed in the painstakingly refurbished New Picture House, I am fully prepared for my debit card to wilt when I visit T-Squared Social for dinner a few days after the venue’s soft launch.

However, upon perusing the menu, I am pleasantly surprised.

The exterior of T-Squared Social.
It is located in the New Picture House. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

A hot honey chicken sandwich is priced at £10, a loaded hot dog just a measly £6. Even the drinks are reasonable with cocktails priced between £7.95 and £12.

The team have also priced the beer competitively.

It seems Justin Timberlake and Tiger Woods – the celebrities behind the venture – are dead set on offering indisputably good prices.

The Philly Cheesesteak
The Philly Cheesesteak from T-Squared Social. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

While I can easily picture multiple executives, managers and interns agonising over the prices, the concept behind T-Squared Social itself seems to have been given significantly less thought.

The website states that it is “neither a sports bar nor a gastropub”. Frustratingly, it fails to point out what T-Squared Social actually is.

I can only assume this is because the new St Andrews business is impossible to pin down.

A confused space

You could call T-Squared Social a hodgepodge.

To reach the dining room – which is the floor area by the cinema screen – I walk through a shop that screams duty-free and a bar where people playing darts are actually screaming.

So far, so disconcerting.

Alas, the dining room itself only adds to the enigma.

The dining room in T-Squared Social
The dining area was very dark. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

It is incredibly dark. Cinema dark. The only lighting comes from the odd wall light, strip lights affixed to the distant ceiling and moody downlighting provided by the lamps that stand one apiece on every faux-marble table.

The floor boasts a pattern of black-and-white tiles upon which several studded leather sofas lounge, squat and cocksure.

Bypassing these, I take a table right by the screen which is showing several sports at once.

A table in T-Squared Social.
These small lamps were the main source of lighting. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

After I place my order, I receive a thick white cloth napkin and heavy silver cutlery designed by Robert Welch.

This would all be lovely if I was visiting the high-end jazz club my end of the room seems to be cosplaying as.

Unfortunately, the row of sports simulators that line the other side – and the near incessant crack of clubs meeting golf balls that comes from over there – ruins any suavity.

T-Squared Social in St Andrews
T-Squared Social has opened its doors. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

I am sitting in some kind of limbo – neither a sports bar nor a high-end restaurant.

The designers have clearly tried to combine the two concepts. Swirl as they might, however, these two are like oil and water. Nothing can make them mix.

Add to this the cinema screen – which is currently showing three different commercials at once – and the space feels like it could have featured in Bladerunner 2049.

What is the food like at T-Squared Social?

While the concept of T-Squared Social is confused, the food most definitely is not.

Split into small plates and mains, the menu offers classic ‘grub’ from both sides of Atlantic. Think sliders, fish and chips and chicken wings.

There are also some high-end options, including mini lobster rolls (£20) and caviar tattie scones (£30).

I start with one of the small plates; three braised short rib tacos served with soft potato “shells”, Pico de Gallo and guacamole (£9).

The braised short rib tacos.
The staff generously filled the braised short rib tacos. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

They are well filled with meat, and the finely diced Pico de Gallo is artfully dressed on top. Although it gets a little soggy, I like the potato shells – they have a nice bounce to them.

The star of the show, however, is the braised short rib. It is tender, juicy and boasts a wonderfully intense flavour that speaks of the care and attention that was paid to it.

Next is a £15 Philly cheesesteak that’s stuffed with minute steak, green peppers and onions.

The Philly cheesesteak from T-Squared Social.
The chef packed the Philly Cheesesteak with minute steak. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

While the fillings separately have strong flavours, in the sandwich the melted Monterey jack cheese dominates. Initially, I don’t think this is a bad thing. But, towards the end of the sandwich, I find myself wishing the cheese wasn’t so abundant.

It is important to note that, despite costing £15, the sandwich – like most of the other mains – does not come with any sides.

What you order is exactly what you get.

A sweet and somewhat odd ending

To finish, I bypass the mini chocolate mousse cake and vegan cranachan sundae, opting instead for the petit fours (£8).

I do this for one reason: The cinema screen is now showing the darts, and I cannot imagine ever having another opportunity to mix Michael Van Gerwen and French confectionary.

The petit fours.
The petit fours was the weakest dish. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

The dessert is the only dish that underwhelms.

Although warm and fresh, the small pastries are not that beguiling. What’s more, the piece of mousse cake – and the pieces of tablet – that sit on my plate feel like a clumsy attempt to pad the entire dish out.

A dish of petit fours.
The staff served every dish on black, rectangular plates. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

One thing I can’t fault is the service I receive throughout my meal. It is restaurant-level attentive with staff pouring my water for me and immediately clearing dirty dishes.

But even this only emphasises the sheer peculiarity of T-Squared Social.

Here I am, eating miniature pastries and having ice cold water poured for me while darts plays on the big screen and my near neighbours celebrate scoring a virtual birdie.

It’s not unpleasant, but it’s far from cohesive.

I guess that’s this new spot to a T.

