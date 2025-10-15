From Dunning to Anstruther, these are 5 of the cosiest pubs around

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle Food & Drink

From Dunning to Anstruther, these are 5 of the cosiest pubs around

With autumn setting in, food writer Jacob Smith went in search of pubs with fire-side tables and excellent ambience.

Jacob Smith sitting by a roaring fire in a pub.
Jacob Smith warming up by the fire. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
By Jacob Smith

The leaves are turning. Evenings are darker. Autumn, the freshest of seasons, has arrived.

There is much to love about autumn, but I struggle to think of anything better than that wonderful sensation of stepping out of the chilly air and into a cosy pub.

Fortunately, our local area is positively rammed with pubs perfectly designed for sitting out the icy wind and rain.

I went looking for the cosiest around.

The Moulin Inn, Moulin – a traditional spot with exceptional ale

The Moulin Inn looks every bit the classic pub with thick, white-washed stone walls and numerous 12-pane windows.

Inside I find traditional tartan curtains and not one but two fires.

The bar of The Moulin Inn.
The bar area of The Moulin Inn. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Heat is not the only thing that draws customers to this cosy pub. Increasingly, people are coming to try the beer which is brewed just across the road at the Moulin’s own microbrewery.

Finlay Mac Smith – who is brewery manager at the Moulin Hotel and Inn – tells me: “Just now people are starting to go into our darker ales: Old Remedial and the Ale of Atholl.

“It’s all real ale,” he adds. “So, it fits in with the traditional vibe of the hotel.”

Jacob Smith standing at the bar with a pint.
The bar is stocked with real ale. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

While the beer is excellent, manager Gill Zsak is proudest of the service.

“I think anybody that comes in feels like they could be just walking into their own pub next door,” she says.

“We get lots of people that build up relationships with our staff.”

A stained glass section in a door.
The inn has some lovely features. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The menu leans traditional, boasting old favourites like the Pitlochry pork and black pudding sausages.

These lovely bangers are served with onion gravy, mashed potatoes, peas and crispy onions – the perfect dish for those chilly autumnal nights.

Address: 11-13 Kirkmichael Road, Moulin, Pitlochry PH16 5EW

The Red Lion, Culross – a historic, community-owned building

Located in the historic village of Culross, The Red Lion – which is now community owned – has served both locals and tourists for generations.

“When I was a kid, I lived a few villages down, but I used to cycle over with my big brother and have a lemonade in the back,” staff member Tom Jones tells me.

“It hasn’t changed much at all.”

Jacob Smith talking with barman Tom Jones.
Tom Jones has been visiting The Red Lion since he was a young boy. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Thank goodness for that; the Red Lion is a stunning pub with breath-taking painted ceilings.

“I’ve seen a lot of customers walk into each other because they’re both staring at the ceiling,” Tom says.

A room in The Red Lion with painted ceilings.
Painted ceilings are a lovely feature of the pub. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“They all tell a story too,” manager Andrena Brown chips in. For example, a section in the back room illustrates part of Kidnapped, a novel written by Robert Louis Stevenson.

Tom tells me guests visiting in autumn prefer to order the local stout and ale which is brewed by “some of the lads in the village” in the room above the pub.

A room in The Red Lion
The Red Lion is a cosy Fife pub with a lovely feel. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

And for food? Guests could do much worse than ordering a homemade pepper steak pie which features beef slow cooked in real ale and peppercorn gravy.

Address: Low Causeway, Culross KY12 8HN

The Hillend Tavern, Hillend – a pub where everyone is welcome

“It’s always been a tavern,” senior barmaid Helen Lynas tells me from the other side of The Hillend Tavern’s exquisite, multi-sided wooden bar. “The building must be hundreds of years old.”

Aside from being old, the building is also beautiful. An open fire burns in the hearth, throwing heat and warm light across the cosy, clean space.

Inside The Hillend Tavern
The Hillend Tavern is welcoming and traditional. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“A few years ago, we put in a new carpet and reupholstered the furniture, but we didn’t change too much,” Helen says. “If you modernise it, it takes away from the look of the tavern.”

Despite the recent sprucing, The Hillend Tavern still boasts a wonderfully traditional feel.

With the fire roaring and Stella – one of three pub dogs – wandering about the place, I can easily see myself spending a happy autumn evening drinking in this cosy Fife pub.

Jacob Smith sitting by the fire in The Hillend Tavern
The Hillend Tavern has two open fires. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

I would be in good company; the tavern has strong support from the local community and welcomes tourists from all over the world.

“I’ve been here nearly 10 years, and I still see new faces all the time,” Helen says, before adding: “Everyone speaks to everyone, it doesn’t matter where you’re from or anything like that.”

The exterior of The Hillend Tavern.
The Hillend Tavern, a cosy pub in Fife. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

The Hillend is known for its real ale and has won many awards for the quality of its beer.

Two current favourites are Happy Chappy, a pale ale from Cromarty Brewing Company and Man O’Hoy from The Orkney Brewery.

Address: 37-39 Main Street, Dalgety Bay KY11 9ND

The Kirkstyle Inn, Dunning – décor that catches the eye

The Kirkstyle Inn boasts exposed beams and thick stone walls – traditional features that almost seem to embrace me as I cross the threshold.

Although the wood and stone are impressive, they play second fiddle to the wonderful keepsakes that line the walls.

The interior of The Kirkstyle Inn.
The Kirkstyle Inn is packed with interesting items. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

Jamie Harrison – who runs the cosy pub alongside his wife Kirsty – points out some of his favourite pieces.

These include a sled used on Amundsen’s expedition to the South Pole, a rug that’s from the royal residence at Balmoral Castle and a huge oil painting that was used as a prop in the Harry Potter films.

The stuff “creates atmosphere,” Jamie says.

A beautiful lamp inside The Kirkstyle Inn.
Two fires and some low lighting creates a great atmosphere. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

He’s not wrong, every room of this large pub – it boasts several, both upstairs and downstairs – oozes character. And, thanks to several fireplaces and a pleasant mishmash of seating, there are plenty of cosy nooks from which guests can admire the décor.

The team at The Kirkstyle Inn serve several beers, including their own lager, Maggie’s Elixir. The food menu is just as diverse with the team whipping up everything from duck confit salad to black pudding fritters.

One of the rooms inside The Kirkstyle Inn.
One of the rooms in The Kirkstyle Inn. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

On any given autumnal night, Jamie tells me: “There might be a fiddle player in here and people singing and having a laugh. The fires will be on, and people will be eating big meat pies.”

If that isn’t cosy, I don’t know what is.

Address: Kirkstyle Square, Dunning PH2 0RR

The Dreel, Anstruther – a cosy pub with wonderful food

The final pub I visit is The Dreel in Anstruther. It, like the other cosy pubs mentioned in this article, is stunning both inside and out thanks to thick, exposed stone walls and a traditional interior.

“It’s a charming building,” Allison Mitchell, who along with her sister Hannah is the leaseholder of the pub, tells me.

“We looked at taking on a few places, but nothing quite compared to this.”

Allison Mitchell handing Jacob Smith a pint.
The team usually have two cask ales on. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Allison and Hannah have done a fantastic job of sprucing up this cosy pub in Fife – which was closed for 18 months before they took it on in 2017 – while honouring its character.

Allison tells me that the pub “comes into its own in the autumn and winter.”

Inside The Dreel in Anstruther.
The Dreel, a cosy pub in Fife has a number of rooms. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“We’ve got quite a good reputation for our Cullen skink. People come in and just want to have that next to the fire,” she says.

Aside from traditional Scottish dishes, the team also serve up a Wagyu beef burger, steak frites and a Thai pork belly salad.

Jacob Smith sitting in The Dreel.
I thoroughly enjoyed my time in The Dreel. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

While the two cask beers the team offer on rotation are a large draw, customers can also enjoy a good selection of whisky with drams ranging from Glenfiddich 18 Year Old to Lindores Abbey Single Malt.

Address: 16 High Street West, Anstruther KY10 3DL

More from Food & Drink

Christopher Trotter has died from cancer at the age of 68. Image: Caroline Trotter.
Widow's tribute to her ‘rock’ as Fife chef husband with 'cheerful presence' dies from…
Jacob Smith standing outside Matthew's Foods.
I searched for the best international supermarkets in Dundee – here’s where I ended…
5
Grace, 9, and Ellie, 5, from Forfar, sit among pumpkins and hay bales holding a basket of small pumpkins at Cairnie Fruit Farm, Cupar.
Gallery: Families flock to Cairnie Fruit Farm for pumpkin patch
A bowl of Shetland mussels.
This Newport restaurant lacks ambition, but might that be a good thing?
3
Lorna McNee smiling.
Great British Menu star Lorna McNee pays tribute to her Gleneagles roots
Jacob Smith standing outside T-Squared Social.
Dining at Justin Timberlake and Tiger Woods' St Andrews sports bar left me thoroughly…
3
To go with story by James Simpson. Plans have been submitted to transform the site. Picture shows; Pictures of Allan Park Church. Dumbarton Road, Stirling. Supplied by Acuitus Date; Unknown
Green light for Stirling world buffet restaurant in former church
Hilltop view across countryside at Blairgowrie.
Top 5 things to do on a day out in Blairgowrie
The ciabatta served at Fletcher's in Stirling.
How was lunch at Stirling's 'Restaurant of the Year'?
Alice Christison holding cocktail
From party girl to business boss for Dundee Cocktail Week founder

Conversation