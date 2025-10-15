From Dunning to Anstruther, these are 5 of the cosiest pubs around

The leaves are turning. Evenings are darker. Autumn, the freshest of seasons, has arrived.

There is much to love about autumn, but I struggle to think of anything better than that wonderful sensation of stepping out of the chilly air and into a cosy pub.

Fortunately, our local area is positively rammed with pubs perfectly designed for sitting out the icy wind and rain.

I went looking for the cosiest around.

The Moulin Inn, Moulin – a traditional spot with exceptional ale

The Moulin Inn looks every bit the classic pub with thick, white-washed stone walls and numerous 12-pane windows.

Inside I find traditional tartan curtains and not one but two fires.

Heat is not the only thing that draws customers to this cosy pub. Increasingly, people are coming to try the beer which is brewed just across the road at the Moulin’s own microbrewery.

Finlay Mac Smith – who is brewery manager at the Moulin Hotel and Inn – tells me: “Just now people are starting to go into our darker ales: Old Remedial and the Ale of Atholl.

“It’s all real ale,” he adds. “So, it fits in with the traditional vibe of the hotel.”

While the beer is excellent, manager Gill Zsak is proudest of the service.

“I think anybody that comes in feels like they could be just walking into their own pub next door,” she says.

“We get lots of people that build up relationships with our staff.”

The menu leans traditional, boasting old favourites like the Pitlochry pork and black pudding sausages.

These lovely bangers are served with onion gravy, mashed potatoes, peas and crispy onions – the perfect dish for those chilly autumnal nights.

Address: 11-13 Kirkmichael Road, Moulin, Pitlochry PH16 5EW

The Red Lion, Culross – a historic, community-owned building

Located in the historic village of Culross, The Red Lion – which is now community owned – has served both locals and tourists for generations.

“When I was a kid, I lived a few villages down, but I used to cycle over with my big brother and have a lemonade in the back,” staff member Tom Jones tells me.

“It hasn’t changed much at all.”

Thank goodness for that; the Red Lion is a stunning pub with breath-taking painted ceilings.

“I’ve seen a lot of customers walk into each other because they’re both staring at the ceiling,” Tom says.

“They all tell a story too,” manager Andrena Brown chips in. For example, a section in the back room illustrates part of Kidnapped, a novel written by Robert Louis Stevenson.

Tom tells me guests visiting in autumn prefer to order the local stout and ale which is brewed by “some of the lads in the village” in the room above the pub.

And for food? Guests could do much worse than ordering a homemade pepper steak pie which features beef slow cooked in real ale and peppercorn gravy.

Address: Low Causeway, Culross KY12 8HN

The Hillend Tavern, Hillend – a pub where everyone is welcome

“It’s always been a tavern,” senior barmaid Helen Lynas tells me from the other side of The Hillend Tavern’s exquisite, multi-sided wooden bar. “The building must be hundreds of years old.”

Aside from being old, the building is also beautiful. An open fire burns in the hearth, throwing heat and warm light across the cosy, clean space.

“A few years ago, we put in a new carpet and reupholstered the furniture, but we didn’t change too much,” Helen says. “If you modernise it, it takes away from the look of the tavern.”

Despite the recent sprucing, The Hillend Tavern still boasts a wonderfully traditional feel.

With the fire roaring and Stella – one of three pub dogs – wandering about the place, I can easily see myself spending a happy autumn evening drinking in this cosy Fife pub.

I would be in good company; the tavern has strong support from the local community and welcomes tourists from all over the world.

“I’ve been here nearly 10 years, and I still see new faces all the time,” Helen says, before adding: “Everyone speaks to everyone, it doesn’t matter where you’re from or anything like that.”

The Hillend is known for its real ale and has won many awards for the quality of its beer.

Two current favourites are Happy Chappy, a pale ale from Cromarty Brewing Company and Man O’Hoy from The Orkney Brewery.

Address: 37-39 Main Street, Dalgety Bay KY11 9ND

The Kirkstyle Inn, Dunning – décor that catches the eye

The Kirkstyle Inn boasts exposed beams and thick stone walls – traditional features that almost seem to embrace me as I cross the threshold.

Although the wood and stone are impressive, they play second fiddle to the wonderful keepsakes that line the walls.

Jamie Harrison – who runs the cosy pub alongside his wife Kirsty – points out some of his favourite pieces.

These include a sled used on Amundsen’s expedition to the South Pole, a rug that’s from the royal residence at Balmoral Castle and a huge oil painting that was used as a prop in the Harry Potter films.

The stuff “creates atmosphere,” Jamie says.

He’s not wrong, every room of this large pub – it boasts several, both upstairs and downstairs – oozes character. And, thanks to several fireplaces and a pleasant mishmash of seating, there are plenty of cosy nooks from which guests can admire the décor.

The team at The Kirkstyle Inn serve several beers, including their own lager, Maggie’s Elixir. The food menu is just as diverse with the team whipping up everything from duck confit salad to black pudding fritters.

On any given autumnal night, Jamie tells me: “There might be a fiddle player in here and people singing and having a laugh. The fires will be on, and people will be eating big meat pies.”

If that isn’t cosy, I don’t know what is.

Address: Kirkstyle Square, Dunning PH2 0RR

The Dreel, Anstruther – a cosy pub with wonderful food

The final pub I visit is The Dreel in Anstruther. It, like the other cosy pubs mentioned in this article, is stunning both inside and out thanks to thick, exposed stone walls and a traditional interior.

“It’s a charming building,” Allison Mitchell, who along with her sister Hannah is the leaseholder of the pub, tells me.

“We looked at taking on a few places, but nothing quite compared to this.”

Allison and Hannah have done a fantastic job of sprucing up this cosy pub in Fife – which was closed for 18 months before they took it on in 2017 – while honouring its character.

Allison tells me that the pub “comes into its own in the autumn and winter.”

“We’ve got quite a good reputation for our Cullen skink. People come in and just want to have that next to the fire,” she says.

Aside from traditional Scottish dishes, the team also serve up a Wagyu beef burger, steak frites and a Thai pork belly salad.

While the two cask beers the team offer on rotation are a large draw, customers can also enjoy a good selection of whisky with drams ranging from Glenfiddich 18 Year Old to Lindores Abbey Single Malt.

Address: 16 High Street West, Anstruther KY10 3DL