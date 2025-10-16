Is the café at Ninewells Hospital as bad as the Tripadvisor reviews suggest?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Is the café at Ninewells Hospital as bad as the Tripadvisor reviews suggest?

Segafredo Caffe has a 1.4-star rating on Tripadvisor. Food writer Jacob Smith paid it a visit.

Jacob Smith standing outside Ninewells Hospital.
Segafredo Caffe is by the hospital's main entrance. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson
By Jacob Smith

Although I have not spent a huge amount of time in hospitals, I’ve visited enough to know what they all have in common.

Namely, concrete and glass exteriors, a maze-like system of walkways and a café with a less-than-stellar reputation.

In this sense, Ninewells seems to tick every box, not least because the Segafredo Caffe – which is located just inside the main entrance of the hospital – boasts a measly 1.4-star rating on Tripadvisor.

The exterior of Ninewells Hospital.
Ninewells looks like your standard hospital. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

I have always found it disappointing that the food available to both patients and visitors in hospitals tends to be of a poor quality.

To me, every flaccid toastie and underfilled baguette feels like a missed opportunity to comfort someone going through an extremely difficult time.

The 19 people who have left reviews of Segafredo Caffe online seem to share my frustration. Many complain that they received subpar food, drinks and service.

Segafredo Caffe in Ninewells Hospital.
The café gives customers the option to sit in. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

But with the majority of these reviews having been posted years ago, I thought it high time we gave Segafredo Caffe another chance.

What is on offer at Segafredo Caffe?

The first thing I notice about Segafredo Caffe when I visit one weekday lunchtime is that the café presents customers with a lot of options.

The team have stocked multiple shelves with both hot and cold ready-to-eat items. They’ve also packed an array of baked goods – including Fisher & Donaldson doughnuts – into a counter by the checkout.

A range of ready-to-eat sandwiches and salads on display at Segafredo Caffe.
Just some of the salads and sandwiches sold at the café. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

In terms of mains, the café stocks everything from a tub of lentil soup (£2.95 to take away, £3.95 to sit in) to a cheeseburger panini (£4.85). Whole pizzas, a huge range of Rough & Fraser pies and chicken burgers are also on offer.

For years there has been much debate about whether unhealthy options like these should be sold in hospitals at all. So, I am glad to see that Segafredo Caffe stocks many healthier options.

These include a variety of salad tubs, portions of fruit and an impressive array of sandwiches.

An array of hot food items for sale in Segafredo Caffe.
The café also stocks many hot food items. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

Upon closer inspection it becomes apparent that very little, if any, of the food is made on site. Instead, the vast majority of these items have been manufactured by F J Esposito LTD, a Dundee company.

After perusing the shelves, I opt for the most comforting items I can think of – the lentil soup and a tuna melt.

What is the food like at Segafredo Caffe in Ninewells?

I start with the soup. My first impression is one of relief; the soup remains hot despite it sitting out on the shelves in individually portioned tubs.

After a couple of mouthfuls, my relief turns to pleasure. The soup is well seasoned and carries the strong, homely taste of lentils and various vegetables, particularly carrots.

A tub of lentil soup.
The lentil soup was surprisingly nice. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

Sitting at a hot temperature for hours has caused the vegetables to become overly soft. But this is the only criticism I have for this surprisingly tasty, well-made and comforting dish.

As with my soup, the tuna melt is still warm, and the roll audibly crackles as I bite into it.

The tuna filling is slightly scarcer than I would like, but the fish I do find boasts a good flavour that’s further enhanced by a healthy slathering of mayonnaise.

While this sandwich will not set the world alight, it’ll do just fine for busy and stressed hospital visitors.

The tuna melt, sitting on a table.
Whoever had made the tuna melt slightly underfilled it. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

To round it all out, I have a flat white.

At £3.45, I am expecting something a bit more intense than the weak coffee I receive.

That said, this is only a small gripe. Otherwise, my meal at Caffe Segafredo has been more than satisfactory.

A pleasant surprise

After reading all the terrible reviews online, I was bracing myself for the worst when I headed to Segafredo Caffe.

However, I left Ninewells Hospital pleasantly surprised. Not only does Segafredo Caffe boast much more choice than I expected, but the products it sells are of a decent quality.

A number of pies on display in the cafe.
The team sell a large variety of pies. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

While the café mightn’t be serving first-rate food, it is offering solid, comforting meals to people, some of whom are at their lowest ebb.

For that reason alone, it should be congratulated.

