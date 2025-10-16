Is the café at Ninewells Hospital as bad as the Tripadvisor reviews suggest?

Although I have not spent a huge amount of time in hospitals, I’ve visited enough to know what they all have in common.

Namely, concrete and glass exteriors, a maze-like system of walkways and a café with a less-than-stellar reputation.

In this sense, Ninewells seems to tick every box, not least because the Segafredo Caffe – which is located just inside the main entrance of the hospital – boasts a measly 1.4-star rating on Tripadvisor.

I have always found it disappointing that the food available to both patients and visitors in hospitals tends to be of a poor quality.

To me, every flaccid toastie and underfilled baguette feels like a missed opportunity to comfort someone going through an extremely difficult time.

The 19 people who have left reviews of Segafredo Caffe online seem to share my frustration. Many complain that they received subpar food, drinks and service.

But with the majority of these reviews having been posted years ago, I thought it high time we gave Segafredo Caffe another chance.

What is on offer at Segafredo Caffe?

The first thing I notice about Segafredo Caffe when I visit one weekday lunchtime is that the café presents customers with a lot of options.

The team have stocked multiple shelves with both hot and cold ready-to-eat items. They’ve also packed an array of baked goods – including Fisher & Donaldson doughnuts – into a counter by the checkout.

In terms of mains, the café stocks everything from a tub of lentil soup (£2.95 to take away, £3.95 to sit in) to a cheeseburger panini (£4.85). Whole pizzas, a huge range of Rough & Fraser pies and chicken burgers are also on offer.

For years there has been much debate about whether unhealthy options like these should be sold in hospitals at all. So, I am glad to see that Segafredo Caffe stocks many healthier options.

These include a variety of salad tubs, portions of fruit and an impressive array of sandwiches.

Upon closer inspection it becomes apparent that very little, if any, of the food is made on site. Instead, the vast majority of these items have been manufactured by F J Esposito LTD, a Dundee company.

After perusing the shelves, I opt for the most comforting items I can think of – the lentil soup and a tuna melt.

What is the food like at Segafredo Caffe in Ninewells?

I start with the soup. My first impression is one of relief; the soup remains hot despite it sitting out on the shelves in individually portioned tubs.

After a couple of mouthfuls, my relief turns to pleasure. The soup is well seasoned and carries the strong, homely taste of lentils and various vegetables, particularly carrots.

Sitting at a hot temperature for hours has caused the vegetables to become overly soft. But this is the only criticism I have for this surprisingly tasty, well-made and comforting dish.

As with my soup, the tuna melt is still warm, and the roll audibly crackles as I bite into it.

The tuna filling is slightly scarcer than I would like, but the fish I do find boasts a good flavour that’s further enhanced by a healthy slathering of mayonnaise.

While this sandwich will not set the world alight, it’ll do just fine for busy and stressed hospital visitors.

To round it all out, I have a flat white.

At £3.45, I am expecting something a bit more intense than the weak coffee I receive.

That said, this is only a small gripe. Otherwise, my meal at Caffe Segafredo has been more than satisfactory.

A pleasant surprise

After reading all the terrible reviews online, I was bracing myself for the worst when I headed to Segafredo Caffe.

However, I left Ninewells Hospital pleasantly surprised. Not only does Segafredo Caffe boast much more choice than I expected, but the products it sells are of a decent quality.

While the café mightn’t be serving first-rate food, it is offering solid, comforting meals to people, some of whom are at their lowest ebb.

For that reason alone, it should be congratulated.