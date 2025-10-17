Dundee foodie Lennox Eats’ top 6 restaurants – how many have you ticked off?

Dundee’s food scene is thriving, with a variety of eateries serving flavours from around the world.

With so many choices, we turned to local food influencer Lennox Kelly – better known to her 7,000 followers as Lennox Eats – for her expert take.

Each week, Lennox samples new restaurants across Dundee and shares her honest reviews and mouth-watering photos on Instagram.

Here, she reveals her top six picks, covering everything from brunch and lunch spots to coffee and dinner favourites.

1. Agacan

The first restaurant on Lennox’s list is Turkish eatery Agacan, which is known for its bold and colourful decor.

This Perth Road spot also happens to be Lorraine Kelly’s favourite eatery in her hometown. She once hailed the “Desperate Dan-sized portions” on offer.

Lennox says: “This is Dundee’s most unique restaurant.

“The tables and chairs are part of the artwork, making it really quirky.

“It is such a standout place within Dundee’s whole food scene.”

What should people order off the menu?

“If you visit, you have to get the pilic special,” Lennox says

“It is beautifully cooked pieces of chicken on yoghurt-soaked pitta, and it is all smothered in the best tomato sauce you will ever have.

“Their baklava is on another level, too. It is so sweet and flaky and delicious.”

Address: 113 Perth Rd, Dundee DD1 4JB

Opening hours: Thursday – Sunday: 5-9.30pm, Monday – Wednesday: Closed

2. Gumnam Restaurant

Another top choice for Lennox is Gumnam – a new Indian restaurant on Union Street in Dundee.

She says: “Gumnam only opened earlier this year, but oh my god, I am totally blown away by how incredible their food is.

“Their team is so lovely as well.”

Her go-to dishes?

“Some of the standout dishes for me were their tandoori lamb chops,” Lennox says.

“I don’t know how they managed to keep the lamb so perfectly cooked while in an absolutely boiling hot tandoor.

“And hands down, their butter chicken is the best I’ve ever had.

“Another great dish is their naan, which is paratha-style. It’s more of a flaky bread – it’s so yummy.”

Address: 19 Union St, Dundee DD1 4BN

Opening hours: Tuesday – Thursday: 5-10pm, Friday: 5-10.30pm, Saturday: 12-3pm, 5-10.30pm, Sunday: 12.30pm-8.30pm

3. Pacamara Food & Drink

Lennox is also a regular at Pacamara – a popular cafe on Perth Road serving a range of brunch options, from shakshuka to pancakes.

They also offer a bottomless version if you fancy a glass of fizz with your eggs.

Lennox says: “Pacamara is just an all-around great breakfast and brunch spot.

“It is really beautiful inside with Scandinavian-style decor.

“They’re famous for their hash browns and huge haloumi portions – so if you’re a halloumi fan, you absolutely have to go to Pacamara.

“It’s one of my favourite spots for a casual meet-up. It’s great for coffee as well.”

Address: 302 Perth Rd, Dundee DD2 1AU

Opening hours: Monday – Friday: 8.30am-4pm, Saturday – Sunday: 9am-4pm

4. The Cannon

The Cannon is another favourite brunch and lunch spot of Lennox’s.

Located on Union Street, the family-run venue serves everything from soup and sandwiches to coffee and cake.

Lennox says: “The Cannon is so good if you’re in the mood for something sweet, like pancakes, waffles and milkshakes.

“They have so many amazing dishes which are at unbeatable prices.

“It also has one of the friendliest teams ever – they are always really welcoming.”

Address: 11 Union St, Dundee DD1 4BN

Opening hours: Tuesday – Sunday: 10am-3.30pm, Monday: Closed

5. Stenecki

Lennox also loves a visit to Stenecki, a Polish-Scottish cafe on Exchange Street.

The spot, which opened in 2024, has quickly become a go-to spot for foodies in Dundee.

Lennox says: “Dundee is lucky enough to have Stenecki, which serves really unique dishes.

“They serve Polish sausage called Kielbasa, which they include in their cooked breakfasts, which is usually what I get.

“They also have their house speciality pierogi (Polish traditional stuffed dumplings), which I don’t think you can get anywhere else in Dundee.

“It also has really beautiful interiors.”

Address: 18a Exchange St, Dundee DD1 3DL

Opening hours: Monday – Saturday: 9am-4pm, Sunday: 10am-4pm

6. Rama Thai

Last but not least is Rama Thai on Dock Street, where Lennox is a big fan of the interiors.

“It’s really cool inside,” she says.

“They have a bar carved out of wood with all of the beautiful carvings you would expect to see in Thai palaces and temples.”

And the food is just as impressive.

“They have this crispy duck dish that is just amazing,” Lennox says.

“It comes with a plum sauce, which is nice and sweet and kind of balances out the saltiness of the duck.

“They have Tom Kah soup, which is almost like a Tom Yum with coconut milk – it is amazing.

“If you like sweet, sour and aromatic dishes, then you have got to visit Rama Thai.”

Address: 32-34 Dock St, Dundee DD1 3DR

Opening hours: Monday – Saturday: 2–3 pm, 5–10 pm, Sunday: 5-10pm

