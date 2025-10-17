Dundee foodie Lennox Eats’ top 6 restaurants – how many have you ticked off?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee foodie Lennox Eats’ top 6 restaurants – how many have you ticked off?

Looking for your next meal out in Dundee? Local food influencer Lennox Eats dishes up her six favourite spots for brunch, coffee, and dinner.

Dundee food influencer Lennox Kelly. Image: Elliot Cansfield
Dundee food influencer Lennox Kelly. Image: Elliot Cansfield
By Poppy Watson

Dundee’s food scene is thriving, with a variety of eateries serving flavours from around the world.

With so many choices, we turned to local food influencer Lennox Kelly – better known to her 7,000 followers as Lennox Eats – for her expert take.

Each week, Lennox samples new restaurants across Dundee and shares her honest reviews and mouth-watering photos on Instagram.

Here, she reveals her top six picks, covering everything from brunch and lunch spots to coffee and dinner favourites.

1. Agacan

The first restaurant on Lennox’s list is Turkish eatery Agacan, which is known for its bold and colourful decor.

This Perth Road spot also happens to be Lorraine Kelly’s favourite eatery in her hometown. She once hailed the “Desperate Dan-sized portions” on offer.

Lennox says: “This is Dundee’s most unique restaurant.

“The tables and chairs are part of the artwork, making it really quirky.

“It is such a standout place within Dundee’s whole food scene.”

Inside Agacan Turkish Restaurant. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson

What should people order off the menu?

“If you visit, you have to get the pilic special,” Lennox says

“It is beautifully cooked pieces of chicken on yoghurt-soaked pitta, and it is all smothered in the best tomato sauce you will ever have.

“Their baklava is on another level, too. It is so sweet and flaky and delicious.”

Address: 113 Perth Rd, Dundee DD1 4JB

Opening hours: Thursday – Sunday: 5-9.30pm, Monday – Wednesday: Closed

2. Gumnam Restaurant

Another top choice for Lennox is Gumnam – a new Indian restaurant on Union Street in Dundee.

She says: “Gumnam only opened earlier this year, but oh my god, I am totally blown away by how incredible their food is.

“Their team is so lovely as well.”

Her go-to dishes?

Gumnam Restaurant offers a range of dishes. Image: Lennox Eats

“Some of the standout dishes for me were their tandoori lamb chops,” Lennox says.

“I don’t know how they managed to keep the lamb so perfectly cooked while in an absolutely boiling hot tandoor.

“And hands down, their butter chicken is the best I’ve ever had.

“Another great dish is their naan, which is paratha-style. It’s more of a flaky bread – it’s so yummy.”

Address: 19 Union St, Dundee DD1 4BN

Opening hours: Tuesday – Thursday: 5-10pm, Friday: 5-10.30pm, Saturday: 12-3pm, 5-10.30pm, Sunday: 12.30pm-8.30pm 

3. Pacamara Food & Drink

Lennox is also a regular at Pacamara – a popular cafe on Perth Road serving a range of brunch options, from shakshuka to pancakes.

They also offer a bottomless version if you fancy a glass of fizz with your eggs.

Lennox says: “Pacamara is just an all-around great breakfast and brunch spot.

“It is really beautiful inside with Scandinavian-style decor.

Pacamara is ‘famous’ for its huge halloumi portions. Image: DC Thomson

“They’re famous for their hash browns and huge haloumi portions – so if you’re a halloumi fan, you absolutely have to go to Pacamara.

“It’s one of my favourite spots for a casual meet-up. It’s great for coffee as well.”

Address: 302 Perth Rd, Dundee DD2 1AU

Opening hours: Monday – Friday: 8.30am-4pm, Saturday – Sunday: 9am-4pm 

4. The Cannon

The Cannon is another favourite brunch and lunch spot of Lennox’s.

Located on Union Street, the family-run venue serves everything from soup and sandwiches to coffee and cake.

Tom Kah coconut soup at Rama Thai. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Tom Kah coconut soup at Rama Thai. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

Lennox says: “The Cannon is so good if you’re in the mood for something sweet, like pancakes, waffles and milkshakes.

“They have so many amazing dishes which are at unbeatable prices.

“It also has one of the friendliest teams ever – they are always really welcoming.”

Address: 11 Union St, Dundee DD1 4BN

Opening hours: Tuesday – Sunday: 10am-3.30pm, Monday: Closed 

5. Stenecki

Lennox also loves a visit to Stenecki, a Polish-Scottish cafe on Exchange Street.

The spot, which opened in 2024, has quickly become a go-to spot for foodies in Dundee.

Lennox says: “Dundee is lucky enough to have Stenecki, which serves really unique dishes.

The veggie full-cooked breakfast at Polish-Scottish Stenecki in Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“They serve Polish sausage called Kielbasa, which they include in their cooked breakfasts, which is usually what I get.

“They also have their house speciality pierogi (Polish traditional stuffed dumplings), which I don’t think you can get anywhere else in Dundee.

“It also has really beautiful interiors.”

Address: 18a Exchange St, Dundee DD1 3DL

Opening hours: Monday – Saturday: 9am-4pm, Sunday: 10am-4pm

6. Rama Thai

Last but not least is Rama Thai on Dock Street, where Lennox is a big fan of the interiors.

“It’s really cool inside,” she says.

“They have a bar carved out of wood with all of the beautiful carvings you would expect to see in Thai palaces and temples.”

The Tom Kah from Rama Thai which is one of Lennox Eats best Dundee restaurants.
Tom  Kah coconut soup at Rama Thai. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

And the food is just as impressive.

“They have this crispy duck dish that is just amazing,” Lennox says.

“It comes with a plum sauce, which is nice and sweet and kind of balances out the saltiness of the duck.

“They have Tom Kah soup, which is almost like a Tom Yum with coconut milk – it is amazing.

“If you like sweet, sour and aromatic dishes, then you have got to visit Rama Thai.”

Address: 32-34 Dock St, Dundee DD1 3DR

Opening hours: Monday – Saturday: 2–3 pm, 5–10 pm, Sunday: 5-10pm

Conversation