I tried Forbes of Kingennie’s new Mexican Monday menu – here’s what I thought

As Taco Tuesday, Wing Wednesday and Fizz Friday can attest, midweek dining runs on alliteration.

Despite their popularity, I am sceptical of menus held together by literary devices alone. The idea that a restaurant chooses what to cook and serve depending on letters of the alphabet and not, say, the expertise of those working in the kitchen, causes my internal alarm bell to chime.

In an ideal world, restaurants would not have to resort to such tactics.

This, however, is not an ideal world. Restaurateurs are facing a huge battle just to tempt cash-strapped customers into dining out during the working week.

So, when I saw that the team at Forbes of Kingennie had started serving a Mexican Monday menu, I thought I’d put my scepticism to one side and see what the kitchen team could deliver.

An admirable level of commitment

I arrive at Forbes of Kingennie – which welcomed a new head chef in July – just after 5pm and am left in no doubt that it is indeed Mexican Monday.

Several sombreros are dotted around the bar and restaurant, and a few of the staff are even wearing them.

I opt to eat in The Scullery, the resort’s restaurant. It is a bright room full of wooden tables with live edges and floor-ceiling windows. A glass-walled wine room – which doubles as an eye-catching display case – occupies the far corner.

“It’s a really good menu on tonight,” one of the sombrero-wearing staff members assures me as she shows me to my table.

Perhaps because of her genuine enthusiasm, I feel myself getting excited as I take my seat. This feeling intensifies as I gaze around the room.

Despite it having only opened for service 20 minutes ago, I am not the first person here. A group of four occupy a table nearby. Several other tables are taken in the coming minutes.

Mexican Monday, it seems, is a real draw.

What is on the menu?

Forbes of Kingennie’s Mexican Monday menu boasts all the dishes you’d expect, including tacos, quesadillas, fajitas and burritos. These mains range in price from £14.95 to £21.95 depending on what filling a customer orders (options range from rump steak to Cajun-roasted vegetables).

The menu also lists three starters: nachos (£6.50), loaded potato skins (£8.25) and mozzarella melts (£8.50).

Three cocktails, priced at £8.50, are also on the Mexican menu – a margarita, a tequila sunrise and a paloma.

As I am driving, I ask whether the cocktails can be made alcohol free. They can, and I am soon sipping on a wonderfully refreshing non-alcoholic paloma.

The grapefruit flavour really shines through, and as an assortment of Latin hits play over the speakers, I find myself eagerly awaiting my food.

How was the food at Forbes of Kingennie on Mexican Monday?

My starter, the loaded potato skins, arrives promptly.

On my plate are two halves of a potato that have been hollowed out, filled with chilli and topped with cheese. A modest side salad accompanies them.

The chilli itself is slightly sweet, presenting a level of spice that initially seems non-existent, but which steadily grows into a pleasant buzz.

That said, the skins are not as crisp as I would have liked (they are advertised as being deep fried), and the salad leaves are quite tired and browning in places. Still, I clean my plate.

For my main, I have gone for the Cajun-spiced haddock tacos (£15.95).

They are larger than I expected. Each of the three tacos comes with a generous fillet of breaded and fried fish, cheese, avocado crema and sliced lettuce.

A pile of jalapeños sits on the side. Another side salad and some homemade tortilla chips round out the dish.

I’m initially pleased with what is placed before me. Before long, however, I’ve noticed a couple of issues.

The first is that the tortillas used to make the tacos have not been heated up. This not only means they draw the heat out of the fish – which has been cooked beautifully – meaning my meal becomes cold almost immediately but also that they are quite brittle.

They tear and snap when I lift them from the rack, causing the fillings to spill out. This is a real shame as the flavours are good – pop the tortillas in a hot pan for a minute or two prior to assembly and these tacos would have been lovely.

A mixed bag, but good service throughout

Serving freshly made tortilla chips is a great idea, and the chips on my plate are very flavourful. They have been well seasoned and boast the homely taste of corn.

However, their texture lets them down. Most are chewy instead of crisp, leading me to wonder if they might’ve benefited from a little longer in the fryer.

This second side salad is as tired as the last. Having had my fill of slightly jaded leaves, I do not finish it.

At the time of my visit, Forbes of Kingennie has been offering its Mexican Monday menu for just four weeks. I was expecting there to be issues that needed ironing out.

That said, some mistakes – like serving produce past its best – cannot be explained away as teething issues.

It is true that some of the dishes being served to those around me – most notably the fajitas – looked far better executed than the tacos. However, it is my job to review the food I order and eat, not the dishes that are served to those around me.

All that said, one high point of the evening was the service. The staff were courteous and alert throughout my visit.

If the team can keep this positive mentality and pay just a bit more attention to detail when it comes to the food, Forbes of Kingennie’s Mexican Mondays could well become a fiesta in every sense of the word.