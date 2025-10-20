I tried Forbes of Kingennie’s new Mexican Monday menu – here’s what I thought

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
I tried Forbes of Kingennie’s new Mexican Monday menu – here’s what I thought

The popular holiday resort launched the menu in mid-September.

Jacob Smith standing outside Forbes of Kingennie.
Forbes of Kingennie's Mexican Monday is proving to be a draw. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson
By Jacob Smith

As Taco Tuesday, Wing Wednesday and Fizz Friday can attest, midweek dining runs on alliteration.

Despite their popularity, I am sceptical of menus held together by literary devices alone. The idea that a restaurant chooses what to cook and serve depending on letters of the alphabet and not, say, the expertise of those working in the kitchen, causes my internal alarm bell to chime.

In an ideal world, restaurants would not have to resort to such tactics.

Exterior of Forbes of Kingennie restaurant
The restaurant is in an idyllic setting. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

This, however, is not an ideal world. Restaurateurs are facing a huge battle just to tempt cash-strapped customers into dining out during the working week.

So, when I saw that the team at Forbes of Kingennie had started serving a Mexican Monday menu, I thought I’d put my scepticism to one side and see what the kitchen team could deliver.

An admirable level of commitment

I arrive at Forbes of Kingennie – which welcomed a new head chef in July – just after 5pm and am left in no doubt that it is indeed Mexican Monday.

Several sombreros are dotted around the bar and restaurant, and a few of the staff are even wearing them.

A small sombrero inside Forbes of Kingennie restaurant.
Sombreros large and small decorated the restaurant. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

I opt to eat in The Scullery, the resort’s restaurant. It is a bright room full of wooden tables with live edges and floor-ceiling windows. A glass-walled wine room – which doubles as an eye-catching display case – occupies the far corner.

“It’s a really good menu on tonight,” one of the sombrero-wearing staff members assures me as she shows me to my table.

Inside the dining room at Forbes of Kingennie.
The Scullery is tastefully furnished. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

Perhaps because of her genuine enthusiasm, I feel myself getting excited as I take my seat. This feeling intensifies as I gaze around the room.

Despite it having only opened for service 20 minutes ago, I am not the first person here. A group of four occupy a table nearby. Several other tables are taken in the coming minutes.

Mexican Monday, it seems, is a real draw.

What is on the menu?

Forbes of Kingennie’s Mexican Monday menu boasts all the dishes you’d expect, including tacos, quesadillas, fajitas and burritos. These mains range in price from £14.95 to £21.95 depending on what filling a customer orders (options range from rump steak to Cajun-roasted vegetables).

The menu also lists three starters: nachos (£6.50), loaded potato skins (£8.25) and mozzarella melts (£8.50).

A non-alcoholic paloma.
My non-alcoholic paloma was refreshing. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

Three cocktails, priced at £8.50, are also on the Mexican menu – a margarita, a tequila sunrise and a paloma.

As I am driving, I ask whether the cocktails can be made alcohol free. They can, and I am soon sipping on a wonderfully refreshing non-alcoholic paloma.

The grapefruit flavour really shines through, and as an assortment of Latin hits play over the speakers, I find myself eagerly awaiting my food.

How was the food at Forbes of Kingennie on Mexican Monday?

My starter, the loaded potato skins, arrives promptly.

On my plate are two halves of a potato that have been hollowed out, filled with chilli and topped with cheese. A modest side salad accompanies them.

The chilli itself is slightly sweet, presenting a level of spice that initially seems non-existent, but which steadily grows into a pleasant buzz.

The loaded potato skins.
The loaded potato skins. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

That said, the skins are not as crisp as I would have liked (they are advertised as being deep fried), and the salad leaves are quite tired and browning in places. Still, I clean my plate.

For my main, I have gone for the Cajun-spiced haddock tacos (£15.95).

They are larger than I expected. Each of the three tacos comes with a generous fillet of breaded and fried fish, cheese, avocado crema and sliced lettuce.

A pile of jalapeños sits on the side. Another side salad and some homemade tortilla chips round out the dish.

The Cajun-spiced haddock tacos.
The Cajun-spiced haddock tacos were larger than expected. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

I’m initially pleased with what is placed before me. Before long, however, I’ve noticed a couple of issues.

The first is that the tortillas used to make the tacos have not been heated up. This not only means they draw the heat out of the fish – which has been cooked beautifully – meaning my meal becomes cold almost immediately but also that they are quite brittle.

They tear and snap when I lift them from the rack, causing the fillings to spill out. This is a real shame as the flavours are good – pop the tortillas in a hot pan for a minute or two prior to assembly and these tacos would have been lovely.

A mixed bag, but good service throughout

Serving freshly made tortilla chips is a great idea, and the chips on my plate are very flavourful. They have been well seasoned and boast the homely taste of corn.

However, their texture lets them down. Most are chewy instead of crisp, leading me to wonder if they might’ve benefited from a little longer in the fryer.

This second side salad is as tired as the last. Having had my fill of slightly jaded leaves, I do not finish it.

The homemade tortilla chips from Forbes of Kingennie.
I loved the idea of homemade tortilla chips. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

At the time of my visit, Forbes of Kingennie has been offering its Mexican Monday menu for just four weeks. I was expecting there to be issues that needed ironing out.

That said, some mistakes – like serving produce past its best – cannot be explained away as teething issues.

It is true that some of the dishes being served to those around me – most notably the fajitas – looked far better executed than the tacos. However, it is my job to review the food I order and eat, not the dishes that are served to those around me.

A close up of the tacos.
The tortillas could have done with warming up. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

All that said, one high point of the evening was the service. The staff were courteous and alert throughout my visit.

If the team can keep this positive mentality and pay just a bit more attention to detail when it comes to the food, Forbes of Kingennie’s Mexican Mondays could well become a fiesta in every sense of the word.

