Full list of Tayside, Fife and Stirling restaurants with top AA and Michelin accolades

Dozens of restaurants across Tayside, Fife and Stirling hold prestigious accolades in recognition of their high standards.

More than 40 venues in the region carry AA rosettes or Michelin stars, having been honoured over recent years.

The AA rosettes recognise restaurants for their culinary excellence.

Meanwhile, Michelin stars are awarded to venues based on the quality of their food and the skills of their chef.

With several restaurants recognised following recent rounds of awards, The Courier has compiled a list of all the venues that now hold accolades under either scheme.

Dundee

Chez Mal Brasserie and Bar, Malmaison

The Malmaison in Dundee has one AA rosette for its restaurant, Chez Mal Brasserie.

Inspectors say the Waterfront venue offers “modern brasserie cooking in boutique style”.

Angus

The Drovers Inn, near Forfar

Offering “elegant dining rooms and cosy bar”, according to AA inspectors, the Drovers Inn near Forfar holds two AA rosettes for its rural pub food.

Gordon’s, Inverkeilor

Gordon’s Restaurant and Rooms, on the village’s Main Road, holds three AA rosettes.

The AA says it offers “striking modern Scottish cookery close to the sea”.

Fife

The Boar’s Head, Auchtermuchty

The Boar’s Head holds two AA rosettes for its restaurant after impressing AA judges with its “modern Scottish cooking in a quiet village setting”.

Last year, The Courier spoke to the couple who transformed the gastropub into an award-winning venue.

Dhoom Streatery and Bar, Dunfermline

Dhoom Streatery on the city’s New Row holds one AA rosette award.

The venue impressed an AA inspector with its “wide range of imaginative Indian cuisine”.

The Ship Inn, Elie

The iconic Ship Inn in Elie holds one AA rosette for its modern seafood dishes.

Famed for overlooking the beach, it impressed the AA with its “great views”.

Craig Millar @ 16 West End, St Monans

“Exemplary seafood in spectacular setting,” is how an AA inspector described Craig Millar @ 16 West End in St Monan’s.

This seaside venue has two AA rosettes for its scenery and seafood dishes.

Dory Bistro & Gallery, Pittenweem

This Pittenweem eatery holds one AA rosette for its fresh seafood.

The AA says it offers “a great combo of different types of creativity”.

The Crusoe, Leven

The Crusoe holds one AA rosette for its charming restaurant and bistro-style food.

It was described by an inspector as “a stunning property enjoying an idyllic setting on the beach”.

The Peat Inn, near Largoward

Not only does The Peat Inn boast three AA rosettes, it also holds one Michelin star for its restaurant.

The AA describes it as offering “Wonderful local produce and bold combinations in a stylish setting”.

The venue’s owners announced earlier this year that they are selling the popular restaurant.

The Grange Inn, St Andrews

Boasting “bags of charm and character”, The Grange Inn on Grange Road holds two AA rosettes for its food, character and seasonal menus.

Rufflets, St Andrews

The hotel on Strathkinness Low Road holds two AA rosettes.

An AA inspector was impressed by its use of local produce in dishes of “flair and imagination”.

The Adamson Restaurant and Bar, St Andrews

This restaurant offers “modern brasserie cooking in the centre of St Andrews”, and has been awarded two AA rosettes for its food.

Dune, St Andrews

Dune, run by former Masterchef: The Professionals finalist Dean Banks, holds two AA rosettes.

Its Scottish seafood is a “speciality”, according to the AA.

Playfair’s Restaurant and Steakhouse, St Andrews

Playfair’s Restaurant also holds two AA rosettes for its food.

It is described as offering a “cosy, welcoming atmosphere with attentive service”.

Haar, St Andrews

Another Dean Banks venue, Haar, on Golf Place, was awarded an incredible four AA rosettes in September.

The AA says the venue – which launched a new a la carte menu in the summer – boasts “innovative, modern Scottish cooking”.

Hotel du Vin, St Andrews

The next in a long line of St Andrews venues to be recognised is Hotel du Vin, which holds one AA rosette for its French menu.

An AA inspector said it offers “classic bistro dining”.

Road Hole Restaurant, Old Course Hotel, St Andrews

The AA says this Old Course Hotel restaurant boasts “accomplished cooking overlooking the famous golf course”.

The venue holds three AA rosettes.

The Grande at Dean Park Hotel, Kirkcaldy

Combining “traditional cuisine with a modern flair”, according to the AA, The Grande has two AA rosettes for its contemporary fine dining and use of local suppliers.

Perth and Kinross

Coorie Inn Restaurant and Rooms, Muthill

The Coorie Inn received two AA rosettes for culinary excellence in the latest round of awards, with the venue also handed an AA Breakfast Award and five gold stars for overall excellence.

The AA inspector said it had “six well-equipped, modern, stylish and comfortable rooms”.

Restaurant Andrew Fairlie, Gleneagles Hotel, Auchterarder

This prestigious venue holds two Michelin stars and four AA rosettes.

The AA says it offers “high-quality French cooking with a proudly Scottish accent”.

In 2023, it claimed the top spot in Harden’s Top 100 Best UK Restaurants.

The Strathearn, Gleneagles Hotel, Auchterarder

Offering “classy dining” in the Gleneagles Hotel, the Strathearn boasts two AA rosettes.

The Glenturret Lalique Restaurant, Crieff

The Glenturret Lalique regularly tops lists for the best restaurants in the area, so it is no surprise that it has an amazing five AA rosettes and two Michelin stars.

The AA describes the restaurant as offering “French fine dining in a venerable whisky distillery”.

Z’s Bistro, Atholl Arms Hotel, Dunkeld

Boasting “finely-tuned local dishes by the river”, Z’s Bistro – located within the Atholl Arms Hotel – holds one AA rosette.

The Restaurant at Dunkeld House Hotel, Dunkeld

“Modern Scottish cooking close to the River Tay,” is how an AA inspector described the restaurant.

It holds one AA rosette for its brasserie-style menu.

Ballathie House Hotel, Kinclaven

Ballathie holds two AA rosettes for its traditional flavours and local ingredients.

The AA says it provides “modern country-house cooking by the Tay”.

Meikleour Arms, Meikleour

This country pub with “stylish accommodation” has been given two AA rosettes in recognition of its on-site butchery and work with local holdings.

The Grandtully Hotel by Ballintaggart, Grandtully

The Grandtully Hotel by Ballintaggart has two AA rosettes for its local produce and bistro dishes.

The AA was impressed by its “atmospheric dining” and “a fine mixture of character and style”.

Fonab Castle Hotel & Spa, Pitlochry

With its “solid cooking and great flavours”, Fonab Castle holds three AA rosettes.

Inspectors have praised the venue’s seven-course tasting menu featuring cutting-edge dishes.

Knockendarroch Hotel Restaurant, Pitlochry

Knockendarroch, on Higher Oakfield, has two AA rosettes for its daily-changing menus of classy modern Scottish food.

The AA describes its food as “resourceful cooking at an elegantly appointed hotel”.

It was bought by the owners of a luxury Scottish castle in 2024.

The Estate Room, Loch Rannoch Hotel, Kinloch Rannoch

This restaurant offers “vibrant Scottish dishes in a scenic spot”, according to an AA inspector.

It holds one AA rosette for its dishes.

Murrayshall Country Estate, near Perth

Murryshall Hotel received two AA Rosette Awards for its traditional and modern menu.

It boasts “polished cooking amid the rolling Lowland acres”, an AA inspector said.

The North Port Restaurant, Perth

This “charming restaurant showcasing fine Scottish produce” holds two AA rosettes, with inspectors particularly impressed by its seafood.

Tabla, Perth

Tabla, which ships spices from a family farm in India, has two AA rosettes.

The AA says it boasts “traditional southern Indian cooking in a welcoming, contemporary space”.

63 Tay Street Restaurant, Perth

Offering “attractive, imaginative cooking by the River Tay”, this Tay Street eatery has two AA rosettes for its “local, honest, and simple” menu.

No 1 The Bank Bistro, Parklands Hotel, Perth

This restaurant within the Parklands Hotel offers “assured cooking in the heart of Perth”.

The AA has awarded the bistro two AA rosettes for the standard of its food and its creative dishes.

Moor of Rannoch Restaurant & Rooms, Rannoch Station

The Moor Restaurant holds two AA rosettes for its modern twists on classical ideas.

The AA says visitors can expect “modern British food in a wild moorland getaway”.

Stirlingshire

Roman Camp Country House Hotel, Callander

The Roman Camp was awarded two AA rosettes for its daily-changing menus, with an inspector praising its “solid British cooking in a stunning location”.

The Glasshouse, Cromlix Hotel, Dunblane

Best-known for being owned by Andy and Kim Murray, The Glasshouse at the Cromlix Hotel boasts three AA rosettes after the AA praised its wine list and modern Scottish cooking in a “fine mansion”.

Lochview Restaurant, Achray House Hotel, St Fillans

Lochview Restaurant is located within Achray House Hotel and offers a “country house feel”, according to the AA.

It holds two AA rosettes for its adventurous tasting menu and set menu.

Seasons View, Four Seasons Hotel, St Fillans

Seasons View, at the Four Seasons Hotel, has one AA rosette for its modern menu featuring Scottish ingredients.

The AA says it has “breathtaking waterside views and appealing, modern cooking”.