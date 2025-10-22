At this ‘vibrant’ Stirling café every penny spent supports end of life care

As a short-term care, assessment and rehabilitation centre based in Stirling Health & Care Village, The Bellfield Centre is not the first place I expected to find a thriving café.

And yet, as I approach The Papermill Café – which opened in the centre on September 22 – thriving is the first word that springs to my mind.

A number of customers occupy the 12 indoor tables, and the gentle bubbling of their conversations is the perfect soundtrack to what is a bright, calming space.

“It’s not clinical at all, it’s just a nice cosy space,” Strathcarron Hospice’s communications manager Ailsa Herd says as we admire the room.

I must agree with her. Were it not for the abnormally high number of people wearing scrubs, I would soon forget that I’m in a healthcare facility.

That said, there is a very good reason why The Papermill Café is in this located in this setting.

What does The Papermill Café support?

The Papermill Café is operated by Strathcarron Hospice. This independent charity provides free specialist palliative and end-of-life care services for patients and their families in Forth Valley, Cumbernauld and Kilsyth.

As Ailsa describes it, services are offered “from diagnosis until end of life, and everything in between.”

Covering such a complex and intimate part of patients’ lives means that it costs a great deal for Strathcarron Hospice to operate. £19,452 per day to be exact.

The NHS covers less than a third of that daily expense. So, the hospice team have been forced to come up with innovative ways to fill the funding gap.

The hospice runs a number of shops – including one that specialises in wedding attire – but The Papermill Café is the hospice’s first food and drink venture.

“We don’t want to keep asking people for money,” Ailsa explains. “So, we’re giving them a service.”

Delivering that service is down to area catering manager Kim Wedge and her team.

Creating a caring, relaxed atmosphere

“I want to wake up in the morning, and I want to help,” Kim tells me.

That being the case, she seems to have found the perfect job.

As area catering manager, Kim not only oversees The Papermill Café but also ensures the patients at Strathcarron Hospice receive healthy and delicious homecooked food every day.

At the café, the food takes the form of breakfasts including sourdough toast with smashed avocado, sweet baby tomatoes, crumbled feta and toasted seeds (£4.25) as well as lunch items including a Brie, basil and tomato toastie (£4.75).

A roasted butternut squash, courgette, aubergine and mixed pepper sandwich with sun-blushed tomatoes, pesto and mozzarella (£4.95) also catches my eye.

Smoothies, sweet treats, hot drinks and even a few milkshakes are all available.

“I try to do a bit for every generation,” Kim says.

“I’m trying to bring the younger ones in by having the creative milkshakes. We’ve also got a children’s menu.”

Although the food is important, creating a calm and relaxed ambiance is just as vital. Kim names being a consistent, friendly presence as the main way her team have built such a lovely environment.

Indeed, the café is so welcoming that several patients – including some with dementia – have added a stop at The Papermill Café to their daily routine.

“It has been really, really, really busy,” Kim says. “We’re having some really good feedback. And I think that’s what gives my staff a boost.

“Every day, we hear: ‘Thank you.’”

What is the food like at The Papermill Café?

During my visit to The Papermill Café – which is open Monday to Friday, 8:30am to 3:30pm – I enjoy the aforementioned sourdough toast with smashed avocado and baby tomatoes as well as a date ball (£1.30), a wee boost smoothie (£4.75) and an americano (£3.00).

The avocado sourdough toast is a dish as bright and inviting as the room it is served in.

A thick layer of sliced avocado is topped with several halved tomatoes, a healthy crumbling of feta and more toasted seeds than I know what to do with. It is the kind of dish that feels good to eat and will leave you feeling good for many hours to come.

My smoothie is just as enjoyable.

The combination of banana, strawberry and yoghurt gives this drink an indulgent feel, one that is cut through by the fresh apple juice.

It pairs very nicely with the date ball which is surprisingly cake-like.

Americano included, my meal costs just £13.30.

When I point out to Kim how affordable this is she nods.

“The price of food has gone horrific. So, I always say that I’d like to give somebody a sandwich and a coffee for under £10,” she says.

And, as Ailsa reminds me, every penny of profit goes back into supporting the hospice’s services.

Plans for the future

Despite only having opened a month ago, Kim, Ailsa and the rest of the hospice team are already thinking about the future.

“I want to open another,” Kim says.

She suggests that a location on one of Stirling’s high streets – or even a food truck – might increase the hospice’s visibility.

“This was a lot of hard work,” Kim says, gesturing around The Papermill Café. “But I think the next would be easier because now we know where to get everything.”

Opening another food business so soon after the first sounds like a lofty goal. But, Ailsa agrees that it could well happen.

She tells me that Strathcarron Hospice’s CEO Mags McCarthy is known for putting plans into action.

Given the wonderful work being supported – and how much I enjoyed spending time at The Papermill Café – I would personally welcome another Strathcarron Hospice food and drink venture with open arms.

I know many others would do the same too.