At this ‘vibrant’ Stirling café every penny spent supports end of life care

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle Food & Drink

At this ‘vibrant’ Stirling café every penny spent supports end of life care

The Papermill Café, which can be found in Stirling Health and Care Village, supports Strathcarron Hospice.

Kim Wedge, area catering manager at Strathcarron Hospice.
Kim Wedge, area catering manager at Strathcarron Hospice. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson
By Jacob Smith

As a short-term care, assessment and rehabilitation centre based in Stirling Health & Care Village, The Bellfield Centre is not the first place I expected to find a thriving café.

And yet, as I approach The Papermill Café – which opened in the centre on September 22 – thriving is the first word that springs to my mind.

A number of customers occupy the 12 indoor tables, and the gentle bubbling of their conversations is the perfect soundtrack to what is a bright, calming space.

The interior of The Papermill Cafe
The café is warm and welcoming. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

“It’s not clinical at all, it’s just a nice cosy space,” Strathcarron Hospice’s communications manager Ailsa Herd says as we admire the room.

I must agree with her. Were it not for the abnormally high number of people wearing scrubs, I would soon forget that I’m in a healthcare facility.

That said, there is a very good reason why The Papermill Café is in this located in this setting.

What does The Papermill Café support?

The Papermill Café is operated by Strathcarron Hospice. This independent charity provides free specialist palliative and end-of-life care services for patients and their families in Forth Valley, Cumbernauld and Kilsyth.

As Ailsa describes it, services are offered “from diagnosis until end of life, and everything in between.”

The exterior of the cafe.
The Papermill Café is located inside The Bellfield Centre. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

Covering such a complex and intimate part of patients’ lives means that it costs a great deal for Strathcarron Hospice to operate. £19,452 per day to be exact.

The NHS covers less than a third of that daily expense. So, the hospice team have been forced to come up with innovative ways to fill the funding gap.

The hospice runs a number of shops – including one that specialises in wedding attire – but The Papermill Café is the hospice’s first food and drink venture.

Two cake stands filled with scones.
Scones are just some of the bakes on offer. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

“We don’t want to keep asking people for money,” Ailsa explains. “So, we’re giving them a service.”

Delivering that service is down to area catering manager Kim Wedge and her team.

Creating a caring, relaxed atmosphere

“I want to wake up in the morning, and I want to help,” Kim tells me.

That being the case, she seems to have found the perfect job.

As area catering manager, Kim not only oversees The Papermill Café but also ensures the patients at Strathcarron Hospice receive healthy and delicious homecooked food every day.

Kim Wedge smiling outside the cafe.
Kim feels her current job has real purpose. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

At the café, the food takes the form of breakfasts including sourdough toast with smashed avocado, sweet baby tomatoes, crumbled feta and toasted seeds (£4.25) as well as lunch items including a Brie, basil and tomato toastie (£4.75).

A roasted butternut squash, courgette, aubergine and mixed pepper sandwich with sun-blushed tomatoes, pesto and mozzarella (£4.95) also catches my eye.

Smoothies, sweet treats, hot drinks and even a few milkshakes are all available.

“I try to do a bit for every generation,” Kim says.

“I’m trying to bring the younger ones in by having the creative milkshakes. We’ve also got a children’s menu.”

A cake cabinet full of sweet treats.
Everything sold in the café is homemade. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

Although the food is important, creating a calm and relaxed ambiance is just as vital. Kim names being a consistent, friendly presence as the main way her team have built such a lovely environment.

Indeed, the café is so welcoming that several patients – including some with dementia – have added a stop at The Papermill Café to their daily routine.

The counter at The Papermill Cafe.
The café is staffed by a mixture of employees and volunteers. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

“It has been really, really, really busy,” Kim says. “We’re having some really good feedback. And I think that’s what gives my staff a boost.

“Every day, we hear: ‘Thank you.’”

What is the food like at The Papermill Café?

During my visit to The Papermill Café – which is open Monday to Friday, 8:30am to 3:30pm – I enjoy the aforementioned sourdough toast with smashed avocado and baby tomatoes as well as a date ball (£1.30), a wee boost smoothie (£4.75) and an americano (£3.00).

Sourdough toast with avocado, sweet tomatoes, feta and roasted seeds.
The avocado sourdough toast was bright and fresh. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

The avocado sourdough toast is a dish as bright and inviting as the room it is served in.

A thick layer of sliced avocado is topped with several halved tomatoes, a healthy crumbling of feta and more toasted seeds than I know what to do with. It is the kind of dish that feels good to eat and will leave you feeling good for many hours to come.

The wee boost smoothie, served in a mason jar.
The wee boost smoothie. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

My smoothie is just as enjoyable.

The combination of banana, strawberry and yoghurt gives this drink an indulgent feel, one that is cut through by the fresh apple juice.

It pairs very nicely with the date ball which is surprisingly cake-like.

Americano included, my meal costs just £13.30.

The date ball served on a plate.
The date ball was coated with desiccated coconut. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

When I point out to Kim how affordable this is she nods.

“The price of food has gone horrific. So, I always say that I’d like to give somebody a sandwich and a coffee for under £10,” she says.

And, as Ailsa reminds me, every penny of profit goes back into supporting the hospice’s services.

Plans for the future

Despite only having opened a month ago, Kim, Ailsa and the rest of the hospice team are already thinking about the future.

“I want to open another,” Kim says.

She suggests that a location on one of Stirling’s high streets – or even a food truck – might increase the hospice’s visibility.

Chairs and tables inside the cafe.
The café boasts a number of window seats. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

“This was a lot of hard work,” Kim says, gesturing around The Papermill Café. “But I think the next would be easier because now we know where to get everything.”

Opening another food business so soon after the first sounds like a lofty goal. But, Ailsa agrees that it could well happen.

She tells me that Strathcarron Hospice’s CEO Mags McCarthy is known for putting plans into action.

A banner with The Papermill Cafe's logo on it.
The Papermill Café already has a committed clientele. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

Given the wonderful work being supported – and how much I enjoyed spending time at The Papermill Café – I would personally welcome another Strathcarron Hospice food and drink venture with open arms.

I know many others would do the same too.

More from Food & Drink

Charlie Carrie and Mark McDonald, owners of Chips And...
Popular Dundee food truck to serve delicious dishes on Tuesday evenings
Jacob Smith standing outside Forbes of Kingennie.
I tried Forbes of Kingennie’s new Mexican Monday menu – here’s what I thought
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Brook Street pub column Picture shows; 'Vault' was planned for Brook Street. Image: Wilson/Paul.. na. Supplied by Image: DC Thomson Date; Unknown
REBECCA BAIRD: Broughty Ferry pub row raises the question - prioritise peace or progress?
24
A plate of pakora and salad.
Is the £15 five-course meal from this Hilltown restaurant too good to be true?
2
Francesca (left) and Emily Purvis
Sisters to open ‘gorgeous’ bakery on Dundee’s Nethergate
Gleneagles Hotel, by Auchterarder.
Full list of Tayside, Fife and Stirling restaurants with top AA and Michelin accolades
4
Dundee food influencer Lennox Kelly. Image: Elliot Cansfield
Dundee foodie Lennox Eats' top 6 restaurants - how many have you ticked off?
4
Coorie Inn chefs and staff
Perthshire restaurant wins AA seal of approval – and special praise for breakfast
Jacob Smith standing outside Ninewells Hospital.
Is the café at Ninewells Hospital as bad as the Tripadvisor reviews suggest?
7
Christopher Trotter has died from cancer at the age of 68. Image: Caroline Trotter.
Widow's tribute to her ‘rock’ as Fife chef husband with 'cheerful presence' dies from…
2

Conversation