Sisters to open ‘gorgeous’ bakery on Dundee’s Nethergate

“We always thought we’d never open our own place,” Francesca Purvis tells me, excitement quickening her voice.

“But after building so many connections at markets and meeting so many lovely people, a few months ago we decided to have a look.”

Now, less than 12 months after Francesca and her sister Emily quit their jobs to launch Machair Bakery, they have the keys to 125b Nethergate.

“It’s completely empty, which actually, from our perspective, is quite nice because it means we really can put our own stamp on it,” Francesca says of the building, which is opposite the DCA.

“It’s gorgeous, and it feels familiar … it feels like there’s a real history to the building. Even though it’s quite small, it’s just perfect for us.”

What will the bakery be like?

Although I am speaking to the sisters just one day after they picked up the keys to the building, they already have a clear idea of what they want to achieve with the space.

They tell me that they are going to kit 125b Nethergate out as “a bakery with coffee to go”. A small bar with some stools will be the only seating.

In terms of food, they initially plan to sell their amazing cakes and bakes alongside some stuffed focaccia sandwiches.

Over the past year, Machair Bakery have gained a reputation for offering lots of vegan and gluten-free bakes. This will continue to be the case when they open 125b Nethergate.

As anyone who has tried the sisters’ vegan chai carrot cake or lemon, elderflower and thyme gluten-free cake knows, this is cause for celebration.

The benefits of having their own space

“One of the routes that we really want to expand on is our celebration cakes,” Francesca says.

“To have a proper, central space where customers can come in and collect cakes or come in and have conversations is really exciting.”

Emily adds: “At the markets we have these fleeting moments with people and it’s really nice.

“But I think having our own place means we can actually have those conversations. It’s going to be so nice to have regulars.”

Even repeat visitors to Machair Bakery are bound to find something unexpected to try. Francesca and Emily are known to produce innovative bakes that spotlight seasonal produce (sometimes picked from their own garden).

In the past, the sisters have sold the likes of gooseberry and elderflower cakes, peach and thyme cakes and lavender and white chocolate cookies.

What’s more, the two firmly believe that having their own space – and regulars who offer constructive feedback – will allow them to be even more creative with their bakes.

When will Machair Bakery open?

Despite 125b Nethergate currently being a blank slate, Emily and Francesca have plans to get the bakery open as quickly as possible.

“Ideally, we would like to be open at the beginning of December,” Francesca says.

“That’s the aim and the hope, but obviously you just never know what curveballs life might throw at you.”

Whether they get the bakery open by this time or not, Emily and Francesca are excited to add to the local area’s impressive food scene.

“I think in Dundee and Fife there’s such a buzz about food and drink at the moment,” Francesca says.

“It’s going to be really nice for us to develop more connections with local suppliers because something we’re really passionate about is using locally sourced, high-quality ingredients.”