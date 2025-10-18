Sisters to open ‘gorgeous’ bakery on Dundee’s Nethergate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sisters to open ‘gorgeous’ bakery on Dundee’s Nethergate

Francesca and Emily Purvis – the duo behind Machair Bakery – are opening their first brick-and-mortar space.

Francesca (left) and Emily Purvis
Francesca (left) and Emily Purvis are the duo behind Machair Bakery. Image: Supplied by Machair Bakery.
By Jacob Smith

“We always thought we’d never open our own place,” Francesca Purvis tells me, excitement quickening her voice.

“But after building so many connections at markets and meeting so many lovely people, a few months ago we decided to have a look.”

Now, less than 12 months after Francesca and her sister Emily quit their jobs to launch Machair Bakery, they have the keys to 125b Nethergate.

A person holding keys in an empty building.
The sisters picked up the keys on Wednesday October 15. Image: Supplied by Machair Bakery.

“It’s completely empty, which actually, from our perspective, is quite nice because it means we really can put our own stamp on it,” Francesca says of the building, which is opposite the DCA.

“It’s gorgeous, and it feels familiar … it feels like there’s a real history to the building. Even though it’s quite small, it’s just perfect for us.”

What will the bakery be like?

Although I am speaking to the sisters just one day after they picked up the keys to the building, they already have a clear idea of what they want to achieve with the space.

They tell me that they are going to kit 125b Nethergate out as “a bakery with coffee to go”. A small bar with some stools will be the only seating.

A close up of gluten-free lemon, elderflower and thyme cakes
Gluten-free lemon, elderflower and thyme cakes made by Machair Bakery. Image: Supplied by Machair Bakery.

In terms of food, they initially plan to sell their amazing cakes and bakes alongside some stuffed focaccia sandwiches.

Over the past year, Machair Bakery have gained a reputation for offering lots of vegan and gluten-free bakes. This will continue to be the case when they open 125b Nethergate.

Vegan chai carrot cakes.
The sisters make a brilliant vegan chai carrot cake. Image: Supplied by Machair Bakery.

As anyone who has tried the sisters’ vegan chai carrot cake or lemon, elderflower and thyme gluten-free cake knows, this is cause for celebration.

The benefits of having their own space

“One of the routes that we really want to expand on is our celebration cakes,” Francesca says.

“To have a proper, central space where customers can come in and collect cakes or come in and have conversations is really exciting.”

A chocolate espresso and buttercream cake.
The sisters make celebration cakes like this chocolate espresso and buttercream cake. Image: Supplied by Machair Bakery.

Emily adds: “At the markets we have these fleeting moments with people and it’s really nice.

“But I think having our own place means we can actually have those conversations. It’s going to be so nice to have regulars.”

Even repeat visitors to Machair Bakery are bound to find something unexpected to try. Francesca and Emily are known to produce innovative bakes that spotlight seasonal produce (sometimes picked from their own garden).

The sisters posing together.
The sisters can’t wait to have regulars. Image: Supplied by Machair Bakery.

In the past, the sisters have sold the likes of gooseberry and elderflower cakes, peach and thyme cakes and lavender and white chocolate cookies.

What’s more, the two firmly believe that having their own space – and regulars who offer constructive feedback – will allow them to be even more creative with their bakes.

When will Machair Bakery open?

Despite 125b Nethergate currently being a blank slate, Emily and Francesca have plans to get the bakery open as quickly as possible.

“Ideally, we would like to be open at the beginning of December,” Francesca says.

“That’s the aim and the hope, but obviously you just never know what curveballs life might throw at you.”

Two cookies served on a plate.
The team will also sell cookies like cinnamon swirl and brown butter, hazelnut and espresso cookies. Image: Supplied by Machair Bakery.

Whether they get the bakery open by this time or not, Emily and Francesca are excited to add to the local area’s impressive food scene.

“I think in Dundee and Fife there’s such a buzz about food and drink at the moment,” Francesca says.

“It’s going to be really nice for us to develop more connections with local suppliers because something we’re really passionate about is using locally sourced, high-quality ingredients.”

