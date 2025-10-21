Popular Dundee food truck to serve delicious dishes on Tuesday evenings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Popular Dundee food truck to serve delicious dishes on Tuesday evenings

This evening marks the first time the team at Chips And… will be serving their dishes after sundown.

Charlie Carrie and Mark McDonald, owners of Chips And...
Charlie Carrie (left) and Mark McDonald are the duo behind Chips And... Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
By Jacob Smith

Since opening towards the tail end of 2023, Chips And… has become one of Dundee’s most beloved food trucks.

Long-time friends Mark McDonald and Charlie Carrie have made a name for themselves by serving up an array of loaded chips, pasta pots and outrageous toasties, along with a healthy helping of grill-side banter.

That said, their food truck has only been open in the afternoons, usually Thursday and Friday from 12pm to 4pm. This has meant that people who work during these hours have not been able to try the team’s famous steak melt with chips or any of the other dishes.

The steakmelt with chips from Chips And...
The steak melt with chips from Chips And… Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

From this week onwards, however, these people are in luck as Mark and Charlie are opening their food truck at 2 Fairfield Street on Tuesday nights from 5pm to 9pm.

“Providing this night-time service obviously gives opportunities for the teachers and all the rest of the people who message us saying they can’t come in the afternoons to make it down,” Mark explains.

Mark McDonald, talking to a customer.
Mark McDonald chatting to a customer. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

The team will continue to operate on Friday afternoons from 12pm to 4pm.

Mark also tells me that they might also open on the odd Thursday or Sunday afternoon, but – with both him and Charlie working other jobs alongside running Chips And… – their focus will be on the Tuesday night and Friday afternoon services.

What was the inspiration behind the change at Chips And…?

Mark and Charlie first thought about offering a night-time service when John Alexander – the man who owns the yard Chips And… operates from – asked if they could open for a charity event he is taking part in on the evening of Tuesday 4 November.

“The more I thought about it, the more I realised that it could actually be an easier sort of service (doing Tuesday nights and Friday afternoons) than doing two days,” Mark says.

Mark McDonald and Charlie Carrie laughing.
Mark and Charlie both balance Chips And.. with their day jobs. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

And, from Mark and Charlie’s point of view, anything that makes their busy lives that much easier is well worth it.

“I can’t quite explain to you how complex the operation to keep this place running is,” Mark says with a laugh. “It’s just absolutely bonkers.”

‘You don’t leave hungry’

Those planning to visit Chips And… this evening – or any following Tuesday evening – can rest assured that they’ll be ordering from the same menu as those who visit during Friday afternoons.

“It’s the same menu, same prices,” Mark says. “We’ve got a great menu at the moment; it’s got everyone’s favourites on it. So, everything will be exactly the same.”

The steakmelt chips and a side of Cajun Mac.
The steak melt with chips is the most popular dish. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

When I ask what people have been ordering the most of, he is quick to say: “The peppered steak melt chips (£9) has been the most popular item since we opened and I don’t think that’ll ever, ever, ever change.

“The halloumi jengas (two for £3.50) are flying off the shelves at a ridiculous rate as well.”

A tub of halloumi jenga.
The halloumi jenga. Image: Joanna Bremner/DC Thomson

From these descriptions alone, it seems to me that Chips And…’s dishes are well suited to night-time dining. Mark agrees.

“To be honest with you, the food is more tea-time food,” he says. “People come for their lunch because they love it, but it really is tea-time food.

“You don’t leave hungry.”

Given how popular Chips And… has been thus far, it sounds like half of Dundee’s population will be stuffed with peppered steak melt chips for many Tuesday evenings to come.

