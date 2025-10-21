Popular Dundee food truck to serve delicious dishes on Tuesday evenings

Since opening towards the tail end of 2023, Chips And… has become one of Dundee’s most beloved food trucks.

Long-time friends Mark McDonald and Charlie Carrie have made a name for themselves by serving up an array of loaded chips, pasta pots and outrageous toasties, along with a healthy helping of grill-side banter.

That said, their food truck has only been open in the afternoons, usually Thursday and Friday from 12pm to 4pm. This has meant that people who work during these hours have not been able to try the team’s famous steak melt with chips or any of the other dishes.

From this week onwards, however, these people are in luck as Mark and Charlie are opening their food truck at 2 Fairfield Street on Tuesday nights from 5pm to 9pm.

“Providing this night-time service obviously gives opportunities for the teachers and all the rest of the people who message us saying they can’t come in the afternoons to make it down,” Mark explains.

The team will continue to operate on Friday afternoons from 12pm to 4pm.

Mark also tells me that they might also open on the odd Thursday or Sunday afternoon, but – with both him and Charlie working other jobs alongside running Chips And… – their focus will be on the Tuesday night and Friday afternoon services.

What was the inspiration behind the change at Chips And…?

Mark and Charlie first thought about offering a night-time service when John Alexander – the man who owns the yard Chips And… operates from – asked if they could open for a charity event he is taking part in on the evening of Tuesday 4 November.

“The more I thought about it, the more I realised that it could actually be an easier sort of service (doing Tuesday nights and Friday afternoons) than doing two days,” Mark says.

And, from Mark and Charlie’s point of view, anything that makes their busy lives that much easier is well worth it.

“I can’t quite explain to you how complex the operation to keep this place running is,” Mark says with a laugh. “It’s just absolutely bonkers.”

‘You don’t leave hungry’

Those planning to visit Chips And… this evening – or any following Tuesday evening – can rest assured that they’ll be ordering from the same menu as those who visit during Friday afternoons.

“It’s the same menu, same prices,” Mark says. “We’ve got a great menu at the moment; it’s got everyone’s favourites on it. So, everything will be exactly the same.”

When I ask what people have been ordering the most of, he is quick to say: “The peppered steak melt chips (£9) has been the most popular item since we opened and I don’t think that’ll ever, ever, ever change.

“The halloumi jengas (two for £3.50) are flying off the shelves at a ridiculous rate as well.”

From these descriptions alone, it seems to me that Chips And…’s dishes are well suited to night-time dining. Mark agrees.

“To be honest with you, the food is more tea-time food,” he says. “People come for their lunch because they love it, but it really is tea-time food.

“You don’t leave hungry.”

Given how popular Chips And… has been thus far, it sounds like half of Dundee’s population will be stuffed with peppered steak melt chips for many Tuesday evenings to come.