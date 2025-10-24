Man who thought he was ‘going to die’ opens stunning restaurant in converted Blairgowrie church

“Let’s face it, there’s nothing in Blairgowrie that looks like this,” Willie Little says.

From my seat at one of the tables in The Church Bar, Tapas & Grill – a Blairgowrie restaurant that opened in September – I can see he has a point.

As the name suggests, Willie’s restaurant is located inside a painstakingly renovated church that boasts beautiful stained-glass windows and an incredible vaulted ceiling.

Just sitting here feels like a privilege.

The building previously housed Little’s, a well-respected restaurant Willie operated inside the church from February 2018 until it abruptly shut in October 2024.

“I had cancer, you see,” Willie says by way of explanation.

“I was poorly, and I thought I was going to die. As far as I was concerned, I wasn’t going to be working anymore.”

What’s on the menu at The Church Bar, Tapas & Grill?

Willie is now in remission. It wasn’t long after receiving the all clear that he started dreaming up a new restaurant concept.

“When it was Little’s, the menu was about 95% fish, but now I’ve changed the menu completely,” he tells me.

Eye-catching fish dishes still feature on the menu at The Church Bar, Tapas & Grill, not least the sole fillet with banana chutney and chips (£22.50). However, these now sit alongside numerous other dishes.

A healthy selection of 15 tapas features, including meatballs in a spicy tomato sauce (£5.95), patatas bravas (£4.95) and venison tagine with couscous (£6.80).

Five pizzas are also on the menu. These range in price from £10.50 to £13.95 with the most expensive being topped with scallops, apple and black pudding.

As for the rest of the menu, meat reigns supreme.

Guests can order rump and cutlet of Cardney venison with red cabbage for £24.50, breast of chicken with oatmeal stuffing and bacon gravy (£18.95) or a grilled fillet steak with chips (£36.95), among others.

Although several starters are suitable for vegetarians, none of the listed main courses are. That said, Willie and his team can cater to any dietary requirement and are happy to create vegetarian or vegan main courses for guests.

How is the tapas?

I start my meal with a basket of homemade bread – a bouncy white loaf – and a virgin mojito that, despite the absence of alcohol, tastes distinctly grown up thanks to the robust presence of lime.

With the goal of trying as many dishes as possible, I sidestep the starters and opt instead for some tapas.

Of the four tapas I order, I am most impressed by the strips of beef which are served in a green peppercorn sauce.

At £10.50, this is the most expensive tapa, but the price is somewhat justified by the large chunks of flavourful beef that have found a home in the silky sauce.

I also enjoy the three golf-ball-sized venison meatballs (£5.95) that are served in a spicy tomato sauce and a scallop (£8.50) that’s positively swimming in garlic butter and topped with two black pudding half-moons that, somehow, do not overpower the delicate mollusc.

My final tapa consists of three cheese and truffle arancini (£5). They boast a very crisp shell that shatters pleasingly in my mouth.

Given the quality of these dishes, I am not in the least bit surprised to learn that this isn’t the first time Willie has dabbled in tapas.

He tells me he opened Perth’s first tapas restaurant back in 2000. Unfortunately, “people weren’t ready for it,” back then, he says, noting that many customers refused to share their food.

After trying his tapas, I’m of the opinion that Willie’s old customers weren’t refusing to share because they weren’t ready for tapas; I’m sure they just couldn’t bear to give away a single mouthful of his lovely food.

A monkfish main and a decadent dessert

I could happily order just about every main on the menu. However, my head is turned by tonight’s special: pan-roasted fillet of monkfish served with king prawn tails, cabbage, bacon and a potato rosti.

Costing £28.50, this is one of The Church Bar, Tapas & Grill’s more expensive mains, but with Willie being a noted fish expert, I think it’s an investment worth making.

Initial appearances suggest I have chosen well. Two pieces of monkfish sit atop a bed of cabbage so finely cut I almost mistake it for sliced leek.

Among these cream-sauce-coated ribbons lie several butterflied king prawn tails and strips of bacon. Above, a well-browned rosti of monolithic design stands guard.

Despite the large number of components, just about everything has a clear purpose. The salty bacon elevates the seafood, and the cabbage tempers the buttery rosti.

Importantly, the cream sauce which ties everything together is refreshingly sharp, preventing this dish from becoming flabby.

The only things I can’t find a role for are the cauliflower and broccoli. The dish includes a single floret of each, and, to me, these seem like an unnecessary afterthought.

For dessert, I have the modestly titled chocolate tart with orange sorbet (£8.95).

It quickly becomes apparent that this is the kind of dish where flavours – not descriptions – do the talking.

The chocolate in the tart is so dark that it’s almost savoury. This makes it an exquisite match for the sorbet which is so intensely flavoured that I can only assume 50 oranges were sacrificed in the making of it.

A special space

In a time when restaurants are more streamlined than ever, it is refreshing to see many staff working both on the floor and in the kitchen at The Church Bar, Tapas & Grill.

Predictably, the service is all the better for the abundance of bodies. Plates are cleared quickly, and drinks arrive promptly.

As the large room fills – and fills it does despite it being a Tuesday night – every staff member is soon whirring about the room. Soon, the babble of conversation all but drowns out the background music.

It feels like this terrific space is coming into its own.

There is no denying that The Church Bar, Tapas & Grill is a restaurant on the expensive end of the spectrum. My meal comes to £73.35.

I am sure there are people out there who will suggest this is just too dear.

However, all of the food and drinks served by Willie and his team do this wonderful space justice. I cannot think of praise any higher than that.