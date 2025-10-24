Man who thought he was ‘going to die’ opens stunning restaurant in converted Blairgowrie church

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle Food & Drink

Man who thought he was ‘going to die’ opens stunning restaurant in converted Blairgowrie church

After a period of illness, Willie Little has opened The Church Bar, Tapas & Grill.

Willie Little, the owner of The Church Bar, Tapas & Grill.
Willie Little is the owner of The Church Bar, Tapas & Grill. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson
By Jacob Smith

“Let’s face it, there’s nothing in Blairgowrie that looks like this,” Willie Little says.

From my seat at one of the tables in The Church Bar, Tapas & Grill – a Blairgowrie restaurant that opened in September – I can see he has a point.

As the name suggests, Willie’s restaurant is located inside a painstakingly renovated church that boasts beautiful stained-glass windows and an incredible vaulted ceiling.

Just sitting here feels like a privilege.

The exterior of The Church Bar, Tapas & Grill.
The exterior of The Church Bar, Tapas & Grill. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

The building previously housed Little’s, a well-respected restaurant Willie operated inside the church from February 2018 until it abruptly shut in October 2024.

“I had cancer, you see,” Willie says by way of explanation.

“I was poorly, and I thought I was going to die. As far as I was concerned, I wasn’t going to be working anymore.”

What’s on the menu at The Church Bar, Tapas & Grill?

Willie is now in remission. It wasn’t long after receiving the all clear that he started dreaming up a new restaurant concept.

“When it was Little’s, the menu was about 95% fish, but now I’ve changed the menu completely,” he tells me.

Willie Little, sitting in a chair.
Willie has long been known for serving excellent fish. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

Eye-catching fish dishes still feature on the menu at The Church Bar, Tapas & Grill, not least the sole fillet with banana chutney and chips (£22.50). However, these now sit alongside numerous other dishes.

A healthy selection of 15 tapas features, including meatballs in a spicy tomato sauce (£5.95), patatas bravas (£4.95) and venison tagine with couscous (£6.80).

An array of tapas served on a table.
Tapas is a key part of the new restaurant menu. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

Five pizzas are also on the menu. These range in price from £10.50 to £13.95 with the most expensive being topped with scallops, apple and black pudding.

As for the rest of the menu, meat reigns supreme.

The new bar inside the restaurant.
Willie and his team have added a new bar to the space. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

Guests can order rump and cutlet of Cardney venison with red cabbage for £24.50, breast of chicken with oatmeal stuffing and bacon gravy (£18.95) or a grilled fillet steak with chips (£36.95), among others.

Although several starters are suitable for vegetarians, none of the listed main courses are. That said, Willie and his team can cater to any dietary requirement and are happy to create vegetarian or vegan main courses for guests.

How is the tapas?

I start my meal with a basket of homemade bread – a bouncy white loaf – and a virgin mojito that, despite the absence of alcohol, tastes distinctly grown up thanks to the robust presence of lime.

With the goal of trying as many dishes as possible, I sidestep the starters and opt instead for some tapas.

The alcohol-free mojito.
The mocktail was quite complex. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

Of the four tapas I order, I am most impressed by the strips of beef which are served in a green peppercorn sauce.

At £10.50, this is the most expensive tapa, but the price is somewhat justified by the large chunks of flavourful beef that have found a home in the silky sauce.

The beef in green peppercorn sauce.
The strips of beef in green peppercorn sauce. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

I also enjoy the three golf-ball-sized venison meatballs (£5.95) that are served in a spicy tomato sauce and a scallop (£8.50) that’s positively swimming in garlic butter and topped with two black pudding half-moons that, somehow, do not overpower the delicate mollusc.

My final tapa consists of three cheese and truffle arancini (£5). They boast a very crisp shell that shatters pleasingly in my mouth.

The scallop, garlic and black pudding.
The scallop, garlic butter and black pudding tapa was a treat. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

Given the quality of these dishes, I am not in the least bit surprised to learn that this isn’t the first time Willie has dabbled in tapas.

He tells me he opened Perth’s first tapas restaurant back in 2000. Unfortunately, “people weren’t ready for it,” back then, he says, noting that many customers refused to share their food.

The cheese and truffle arancini.
The cheese and truffle arancini. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

After trying his tapas, I’m of the opinion that Willie’s old customers weren’t refusing to share because they weren’t ready for tapas; I’m sure they just couldn’t bear to give away a single mouthful of his lovely food.

A monkfish main and a decadent dessert

I could happily order just about every main on the menu. However, my head is turned by tonight’s special: pan-roasted fillet of monkfish served with king prawn tails, cabbage, bacon and a potato rosti.

Costing £28.50, this is one of The Church Bar, Tapas & Grill’s more expensive mains, but with Willie being a noted fish expert, I think it’s an investment worth making.

The monkfish main.
My main course was a sight to behold. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

Initial appearances suggest I have chosen well. Two pieces of monkfish sit atop a bed of cabbage so finely cut I almost mistake it for sliced leek.

Among these cream-sauce-coated ribbons lie several butterflied king prawn tails and strips of bacon. Above, a well-browned rosti of monolithic design stands guard.

Despite the large number of components, just about everything has a clear purpose. The salty bacon elevates the seafood, and the cabbage tempers the buttery rosti.

The main course.
The rosti was quite buttery. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

Importantly, the cream sauce which ties everything together is refreshingly sharp, preventing this dish from becoming flabby.

The only things I can’t find a role for are the cauliflower and broccoli. The dish includes a single floret of each, and, to me, these seem like an unnecessary afterthought.

For dessert, I have the modestly titled chocolate tart with orange sorbet (£8.95).

The chocolate tart with orange sorbet.
The dessert was a special dish. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson.

It quickly becomes apparent that this is the kind of dish where flavours – not descriptions – do the talking.

The chocolate in the tart is so dark that it’s almost savoury. This makes it an exquisite match for the sorbet which is so intensely flavoured that I can only assume 50 oranges were sacrificed in the making of it.

A special space

In a time when restaurants are more streamlined than ever, it is refreshing to see many staff working both on the floor and in the kitchen at The Church Bar, Tapas & Grill.

Predictably, the service is all the better for the abundance of bodies. Plates are cleared quickly, and drinks arrive promptly.

As the large room fills – and fills it does despite it being a Tuesday night – every staff member is soon whirring about the room. Soon, the babble of conversation all but drowns out the background music.

It feels like this terrific space is coming into its own.

Stained glass windows at The Church bar, Tapas & Grill.
Just some of the building’s stained glass windows. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

There is no denying that The Church Bar, Tapas & Grill is a restaurant on the expensive end of the spectrum. My meal comes to £73.35.

I am sure there are people out there who will suggest this is just too dear.

However, all of the food and drinks served by Willie and his team do this wonderful space justice. I cannot think of praise any higher than that.

More from Food & Drink

Kim Wedge, area catering manager at Strathcarron Hospice.
At this ‘vibrant’ Stirling café every penny spent supports end of life care
Charlie Carrie and Mark McDonald, owners of Chips And...
Popular Dundee food truck to serve delicious dishes on Tuesday evenings
Jacob Smith standing outside Forbes of Kingennie.
I tried Forbes of Kingennie’s new Mexican Monday menu – here’s what I thought
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Brook Street pub column Picture shows; 'Vault' was planned for Brook Street. Image: Wilson/Paul.. na. Supplied by Image: DC Thomson Date; Unknown
REBECCA BAIRD: Broughty Ferry pub row raises the question - prioritise peace or progress?
24
A plate of pakora and salad.
Is the £15 five-course meal from this Hilltown restaurant too good to be true?
2
Francesca (left) and Emily Purvis
Sisters to open ‘gorgeous’ bakery on Dundee’s Nethergate
Gleneagles Hotel, by Auchterarder.
Full list of Tayside, Fife and Stirling restaurants with top AA and Michelin accolades
4
Dundee food influencer Lennox Kelly. Image: Elliot Cansfield
Dundee foodie Lennox Eats' top 6 restaurants - how many have you ticked off?
4
Coorie Inn chefs and staff
Perthshire restaurant wins AA seal of approval – and special praise for breakfast
Jacob Smith standing outside Ninewells Hospital.
Is the café at Ninewells Hospital as bad as the Tripadvisor reviews suggest?
7

Conversation