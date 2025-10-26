I should have eaten at this Monifieth inn earlier, and I will be back

Do you ever find yourself passing a restaurant and thinking: “Oh that looks nice, I should try it…”, but weeks turn into months and you never do?

Until recently, that was my experience of The Milton Inn in Monifieth.

I kept promising to visit, but for one reason or another, didn’t get round to it.

Broughty Ferry – a couple of miles from Monifieth – is a food and drink hotspot, but the Angus town is less thought of for dining out.

They have a super Indian restaurant in the Raj Mahal and fantastic takeaways, but you probably wouldn’t think of heading to Monifieth to eat otherwise.

But The Milton Inn definitely gives you a reason to do just that.

The elegant building on Grange Road is, I guess, an old coaching inn. It really is beautiful and, apart from being painted white, retains most of its original features.

There is plenty of parking and the gardens are well maintained, so my daughter Cari and I were looking forward to our visit as we made our way into the restaurant.

The Milton Inn

Our first impressions of the room are good. It is spacious with plenty of tables, and a nice bar is situated to the left as you enter.

We haven’t booked, which is a little worrying given it is very busy on this Friday lunchtime. Luckily, we receive a hearty welcome and a table for two.

The open-plan dining area is cosy and the walls have been stripped back to the original stonework – an endearing feature.

On one of the walls is the specials board – should you visit it is definitely worth casting your eye over what is on offer there.

Cari and I were particularly looking forward to this lunch out as we had both been under the weather. We think this was due to the new Covid strain that is hitting hard.

The food

The menu at The Milton Inn is very inviting. I find it rather difficult to work out what to have as there are so many tempting dishes. No wonder it is known as one of the best places to eat in Monifieth.

To start with, I opt for the creamy smoked haddock, bacon and leek ramekin (£7.95).

Topped with crispy cheese and served with a toasted ciabatta, this is just what I need after my bout of illness.

I absolutely adore smoked haddock and this does not disappoint. Packed with fish that pairs perfectly with the bacon and leek, it is a creamy delight that delivers on flavour.

The crispy cheese is a lovely topping and the ciabatta is perfect for mopping up any remaining sauce. Armed with a spoon, I don’t waste a morsel, and could quite happily order another three or four.

Check the specials board

I mentioned that the specials board is worth casting an eye over. That is where my main features: chargrilled pork steak on a bed of potato, onion and Stornoway black pudding hash, carrots and peppercorn sauce (£16.95).

There is a real danger with pork that it can be dry but no such worries here. This steak is tender, juicy and absolutely delicious.

The delicate flavour of the meat is lifted by the hash, particularly the black pudding which is smooth and peppery – Stornoway black pudding is the best, in my opinion – while the creaminess of the peppercorn sauce takes the dish to another level.

I devour every forkful and sit back a very happy man.

Cari enjoys the glazed Cajun chicken wrap (£15.95) – Cajun-spiced chicken with peppers and onions in a folded tortilla, glazed with spiced tomato sauce and cheese.

It is accompanied by a salad and Cajun-spiced fries.

Wrap is a winner

For Cari, the wrap is a winner thanks to the chicken. It is moist and rich with Cajun flavours.

The fries are an absolute delight – spicy, but not overly spiced. All in all, this is a very good plate of food.

I am full so skip dessert, but Cari loves a sweet and again the specials board is calling.

She orders a milk chocolate and mixed berry sundae (£7.95).

This is a pretty dish, featuring ice cream, cream, chocolate, mixed berries and a thick coulis.

It tastes as good as it looks, full of fresh fruit flavours and moreish chocolate. After hearing Cari describe it, I suddenly feel as if I do have room for dessert!

The verdict

The Milton Inn is a restaurant on top form, and the number of diners who were present when we visited is testament to that.

The food is terrific and the service is also fantastic – the team clearly love what they are serving and are keen that guests enjoy themselves. The menu is great, and the specials board just adds to the experience.

I thoroughly enjoyed my visit and it is most definitely on my “revisit” list.

The dishes take a wee while to come out, but this is in no way a criticism. I would rather wait an extra five or 10 minutes to receive something that I truly enjoy, than be served something that has been rushed.

The Milton Inn should keep doing what it’s doing – they are on to a winner.

Information

Address: The Milton Inn, Grange Road, Monifieth, Angus, DD5 4LU

Telephone: 01382 532620

Website: www.themiltoninn.co.uk

Price: £53.80 for one starter, two mains, one dessert and two soft drinks.

Disabled access: Yes

Scores

Food: 4/5

Service: 4.5/5

Surroundings: 4/5