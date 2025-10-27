5 places to grab pumpkin spice lattes in Dundee this autumn

Pumpkin spice lattes, or PSLs as they are sometimes known, are one of numerous American food and drink trends that have crossed the Atlantic and spread throughout Scotland.

Originally popularised by Starbucks in the early 2000s, this coffee – which carries the flavour of nutmeg, allspice, cinnamon, ginger and cloves – is now seen as the beverage to have come autumn.

While Pret A Manger, Gregg’s and just about every other café chain that operates in Dundee sell their take on pumpkin spice lattes, several independents are serving this drink as well.

I headed out to see what they were like.

Coffee and Co. – pumpkin spice all year round

At Coffee and Co. on Dundee’s Reform Street, owner Heather Judge and her team offer a changing selection of pumpkin spice lattes, utilising the 50 different flavoured syrups they have to hand.

“We just encourage people to try a different one every time they come in,” Heather says.

Recently, they have served the likes of a pumpkin spice caramel latte and a pumpkin spice chai latte. The innovation doesn’t end at syrups either; the team at Coffee and Co. even serve a pumpkin spice aerated americano.

“We serve pumpkin spice drinks throughout the year, and they are always popular,” Heather says.

“We make a bigger deal of it in autumn during the run-up to Halloween because it’s a warming thing.”

She is right. The pumpkin spice caramel latte (£4) I try carries the pronounced flavour of warm autumnal spices combined with an extra kick of sweetness.

It is a wonderful way to start my morning.

Address: 64 Reform Street, Dundee DD1 1RX

Heather Street Food – pumpkin spice lattes that spotlight coffee

Heather Street Food – a renowned food truck located right by the V&A – offers its £4.50 pumpkin spice latte during a relatively short window.

“We usually put it on in late September,” owner Chris Heather. “It’s really popular all the way up until the end of October when we replace it with our gingerbread latte.”

This is not the only thing that sets Heather Street Food’s pumpkin spice latte apart from others served around the city.

Chris explains: “We keep it simple. Because we roast our own coffee, we want that to be the centre of attention. So, we just use espresso, syrup and hot steamed milk.”

Although some might bemoan a lack of whipped cream or other toppings, I find that it works in this drink’s flavour. With no other ingredients to muddle things, the coffee – which itself is incredibly flavourful – and subtle baking spices blend together beautifully.

This is a mature, well-crafted take on the popular drink.

Those who are desperate for something a little more indulgent can reach for one of Heather Street Food’s famous donuts when they visit.

The team have been known to sell a pumpkin spice donut. Topped with cream cheese and icing sugar – and packed with nutmeg, cinnamon and allspice – these are sure to scratch that autumnal itch.

Address: 1 Riverside Esplanade, Dundee DD1 4EZ

Noch Coffee Co. – homemade syrup that’s suitable for all

Unlike many other coffee shops, Noch Coffee Co. uses a homemade syrup – made by owners Julia and Matt Dyrbye’s mum – to craft their pumpkin spice latte.

“The syrup is made using pumpkin puree, agave and maple syrups and warming spices,” Julia tells me.

“It doesn’t contain preservatives or anything like that, and we made sure it’s vegan and gluten-free so it’s safe for people with intolerances.”

Producing their own syrup has been worthwhile. Noch Coffee Co.’s pumpkin spice latte – which costs £4.30 – proved so popular last year that Julia and Matt decided to put it on the menu for “the entirety of autumn” in 2025.

One of the reasons it’s such a hit with customers is that the homemade syrup isn’t overly sweet. When combined with the coffee and milk, it results in a well-balanced drink that’s indulgent, not sickly.

Customers who do have a sweet tooth can supercharge their PSL experience by ordering one of the coffee shop’s delightful pumpkin spice cruffins (£4).

Address: 75 Perth Road, Dundee DD1 4HY

Verdant Works Café – warming drinks in a stunning setting

Located inside the popular Verdant Works Museum, the Verdant Works Café – and adjoining Victorian courtyard – is a beautiful spot to enjoy one of Dundee’s finest pumpkin spice lattes.

“A lot of people drink them while sitting in our courtyard,” Julie Cumming, the marketing manager of Dundee Heritage, tells me.

“It’s lovely this time of year, the space gets a lot of golden light when the sun is going down.”

The pumpkin spice latte itself is just as impressive.

For £2.60, customers get a large frothy pumpkin spice latte that’s finished with a dusting of cinnamon. While more than satisfying on its own, the team at Verdant believe it’s best enjoyed alongside one of the café’s autumnal bakes.

These include apple crumble loaf, toffee apple cake, and gingerbread. As with the pumpkin spice latte, the team serve these bakes well into winter.

Julie reminds me that customers do not need to visit the museum to access the café. Everyone is welcome to nip in for an autumnal treat.

Address: West Henderson’s Wynd, Dundee DD1 5BT

Cake or Dice – pumpkin spice your way

If autumn makes you want to curl up with a pumpkin spice latte and a good boardgame then Cake or Dice – a renowned boardgame café – is the place for you.

Carl Sant, one of Cake or Dice’s directors, tells me they have been selling their pumpkin spice lattes for some weeks now.

“One of our regulars was asking if we could start offering it in September so we did,” he says.

“People really want a cosy, warming drink this time of year.”

While the café’s pumpkin spice latte – which costs £4.20 – is popular, the team at Cake or Dice are happy to add the pumpkin spice syrup to any drink for just 50p extra.

“Some people even have it in tea which baffles me,” Carl says, laughing.

However customers like to have their pumpkin spice drink, they should supplement it with the seasonal bakes that are served at the café, including a pumpkin spice drizzle cake.

If that isn’t the perfect boardgame accompaniment, I don’t know what is.

Address: 89 Commercial Street, Dundee DD1 2AF