Star baking couple reveal more on East Neuk plan after saying goodbye to Edinburgh

Matt Mallia and Julianna Barker used to own Hobz. Now they have big plans for an East Neuk bakery.

Julianna Barker and Matt Mallia standing outside.
Julianna Barker and Matt Mallia have big plans for their new bakery. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson
By Jacob Smith

Few things are as widely adored as an excellent bakery. Matt Mallia and Julianna Barker quickly learned this after opening Hobz in Edinburgh during the autumn of 2022.

“I honestly thought it would just be a space for me to bake,” Matt says.

“We just hoped it’d pay our rent and our bills,” adds Julianna.

However, Hobz was not destined to be an obscure hole-in-the-wall. Instead, it became one of the hottest bakeries in the Scottish capital, attracting thousands of customers all year round.

However, the bakery’s popularity posed its own set of unique challenges.

A meteoric rise

“I didn’t believe in myself enough to think it would be something,” Matt says. “I just wanted a space because I was sick of baking in my flat.”

By the summer following its opening, it was clear that Hobz most definitely was becoming something. The bakery was extremely busy, and Julianna – who ran the front of house and was head of coffee – recalls queues of people waiting in line for the excellent coffee, bread and bakery items they were becoming famous for.

The tiny space on Leith Walk – which only boasted three indoor seats – was not designed for this kind of traffic.

Matt tells me how, in summer, the unairconditioned building would reach temperatures as high as 35 degrees Celsius – far from ideal in a business where keeping butter cool is of paramount importance.

Some of the baked buns Matt makes.
Matt bakes everything from buns to panettone. Image: Supplied by Matt Mallia

As the months rolled by and Hobz got increasingly busy, both Matt and Julianna began to feel the emotional and financial strain of operating a food business.

“One fridge breaking can ruin you financially,” Matt says, “and that happened. We had everything breaking at one point. It was just crazy.”

“It was the most depressing time in our lives. You were breaking, I was breaking, the fridges were breaking,” Julianna says.

In 2024, the couple decided they had to look for alternative premises.

Matt Mallia standing outside.
Matt admits he was ‘burnt out’ by the end of Hobz. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

“I was looking at places in Edinburgh, and they were just way too expensive. It made us question do we actually want to raise and invest a million pounds?” Matt says.

During this time, the two recall being so exhausted that they rarely cooked for themselves, living instead off boxes of oven-ready fish and chips. More often than not, they fell asleep on the sofa.

“I had burnt out like a year before,” explains Matt, “but I had to keep on going.

“Someone had to keep on baking, and we couldn’t afford to hire more people.”

A new chapter in the East Neuk

Julianna and Matt closed Hobz on May 31, 2025. In a statement posted online, the couple shared that they would be opening a new bakery in the East Neuk.

When I ask why they chose this part of Fife, Matt says: “I think the East Neuk has the perfect combination of beautiful space, rural living, but also a very intense food scene.

“There’s a culture here.”

Julianna Barker standing outside.
Julianna will be in charge of the front of house, and the coffee, at the new bakery. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

However, the move wasn’t purely a business decision. Both wanted to spend more time in a rural setting, especially somewhere with such incredible natural produce.

“We’ve never eaten so well and healthily as we have since we moved here,” Julianna says with a smile.

Some baked loaves of bread.
Baking bread is Matt’s biggest passion. Image: Supplied by Matt Mallia.

The couple are both currently working in the East Neuk’s food and drink industry and have started living in one of the area’s picturesque seaside villages.

On their days off, the two of them plan their new bakery. Turns out, there’s a lot to wrap their heads around.

“From a business perspective, it is going to be different here. The seasonality is a huge thing we have to get used to,” Matt says.

“At the same time, I do want to make it a place that locals will come to.”

What will the East Neuk bakery be like?

Despite the success of their first bakery, Matt and Julianna are adamant that their new East Neuk bakery is “not going to be Hobz”.

Instead, the two of them are working on an entirely new concept that will spotlight as much local and British produce as possible.

When we speak, they are experimenting with using British cobnuts – a type of cultivated hazelnut – in bakes, and the two of them are very keen to form direct relationships with farmers and producers.

That said, they do not want to tie themselves to using British produce alone.

A loaf of bread.
The team plan on using a lot of whole wheat. Image: Supplied by Matt Mallia.

“I think the approach we’re going to take is very much the same as The Kinneuchar Inn,” Matt says. “Use local as much as possible, but if we’re going to get something from Italy or wherever, it’s going to be the best.”

In terms of the physical space, Matt and Julianna are hoping to convert an old farmhouse that – they tell me – is five times bigger than their old premises.

“Hopefully, it’s going to be a really special place, even for us to work there,” he says.

“You’ll walk out of the bakery door and there will be sheep or cows in the field,” says Julianna.

“And you’ll be able to see the wheat that we use growing in the field. Hopefully it’s going to be an experience,” Matt adds.

Other plans involve a garden, an outdoor seating area and perhaps even an orchard.

A number of bread loaves.
Matt and Julianna plan on serving a whole host of baked goods. Image: Supplied by Matt Mallia.

These plans sound ambitious, but, in my opinion, Julianna and Matt have the skill, experience and determination to pull them off.

Besides, things don’t have to happen all at once. As Julianna points out: “This is an investment for the rest of our lives.”

What will Julianna and Matt be selling?

Matt, who is Maltese, wants to go back to his roots, creating some of the Sicilian-style bakes his homeland is known for. He will also be baking lots of bread.

“The plan is to be very whole wheat driven. That’s where I think baking is going,” he says.

“My goal is to kind of reach a midpoint, reach people who aren’t used to whole wheat, and compromise with them.

“So, we’ll have a 100% whole wheat loaf but also buns and a classic sourdough country loaf.”

A cross-section of a panettone.
Amazing panettone will also be on the menu. Image: Supplied by Matt Mallia.

Julianna adds: “We will still make the classic cinnamon buns and croissants but they will be slightly different.”

Other plans include making their own ricotta on-site as well as selling their exceptional panettone.

“I love making it, and it’s a challenge,” Matt explains, simply.

In terms of coffee, Julianna – who once again will be the head of coffee – is eager to push the envelope, with plans to serve specialty drinks, including batch brews.

As at Hobz, the coffee will be made with painstaking attention to detail.

“I would always tell the staff who worked with us, like, yes, it’s just coffee, but this could also be the best part of someone’s day, and that’s really important,” she says.

Julianna Barker and Matt Mallia standing outside.
Julianna Barker and Matt Mallia have big plans for their new bakery. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

As I sit across from Matt and Julianna, I am struck by how clearly they can envisage an East Neuk bakery that, at the time of us talking, has yet to receive planning permission let alone be constructed.

They obviously know exactly what they want to create and how to go about creating it.

“We had to have the experience that we did in Edinburgh to learn all this,” Julianna tells me.

“It’s going to cost a lot of money but hopefully we’ll create lots of jobs,” Matt says.

“I plan to not be working every single day,” he adds with a wry smile.

Conversation