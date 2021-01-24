Chef’s Table: Hungarian mushroom stew with cheesy herb scones will brighten up dark winter days

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our Food and Drink Newsletter.

For brilliant recipes, the best of local produce, fresh ideas and insight, subscribe to our weekly Food and Drink Newsletter.

This vegetarian Hungarian mushroom stew with cheese and rosemary scones is ‘a hug in a bowl’, says Martin Hollis, executive head chef of The Old Course Hotel.

For this dish, the scones are the ultimate mopping up tool for the gorgeous juices you’ll find in this stew.

To serve four, you’ll need the following to make this delicious comforting winter warmer.

For the stew ingredients: 500ml hot vegetable stock; 3-4 tbsp olive oil; 250g wild or field mushrooms, cut into bite-size pieces; 500g chestnut mushrooms, cut into bite-size pieces; 1 large onion, thinly sliced; 200g diced butternut squash; red peppers, chopped; 2 garlic cloves, crushed; 2 tsp smoked paprika; 1⁄2 tsp caraway seeds; 400g tin chopped tomatoes; 1 tbsp tomato puree; 1 tbsp chopped fresh parsley; soured cream and smoked paprika to serve.

© DC Thomson / Dougie Nicolson

For the cheese scones ingredients: 1 tsp fine sea salt; 50g unsalted butter, diced; 25g freshly grated parmesan or vegetarian alternative; 1 tbsp chopped fresh rosemary; 240-250ml buttermilk (or milk soured with a squeeze of lemon) plus extra for brushing.

To make the stew, heat 1 tbsp of the oil in a flameproof casserole, fry the fresh mushrooms in batches, adding more oil, until golden brown. Remove from the pan and set aside.

Add the remaining oil and fry the onion, peppers, garlic, diced butternut squash, paprika and caraway seeds with a little salt and pepper for 10 minutes until softened. Return the fried mushrooms to the pan, add in the stock, chopped tomatoes and tomato puree. Bring to the boil, cover and simmer gently for 45 minutes.

Meanwhile, make the scones.

Heat the oven to 220 °C/Fan 200 °C/425 °F/Gas Mark 7. Sift the flour into a bowl and add the salt. Rub in the butter until the mixture resembles fine crumbs, then stir in the cheese and rosemary. Make a well in the centre and work in the buttermilk until the dough just comes together.

© Shutterstock / photosarahjackson

Transfer the dough to a lightly floured surface and shape gently into a disc roughly 22cm across and 2cm thick. Transfer to the prepared sheet, then cut into eight wedges, leaving the slices in the round.

Brush the tops lightly with a little extra buttermilk and bake for 20-25 minutes until risen, golden and firm. Remove from the oven and cool on a wire rack.

Remove the lid from the stew and scatter over the parsley. Serve with the cheese and rosemary scones and a dollop of soured cream, dusted with smoked paprika.

Chef’s tip: Mushrooms are full of nutrients such as potassium, copper, selenium, and B vitamins, as well as vitamin D, they are high in fibre and protein – so great for everyone, especially vegetarians.

More in this series…