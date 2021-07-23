Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sunday, August 15th 2021
Lifestyle / Food & Drink / Recipes

Summer Sizzlers: A chicken traybake with shallots, sundried tomatoes and olives for all the family

By Brian Stormont
July 23 2021, 6.00am
Post Thumbnail

With everything on one tray, this shallot, sundried tomato and chicken traybake recipe is so simple to put together.

If time is precious, but you still want to cook up something tasty, then you can’t really go wrong with something that you can fix up quickly in the oven.

The recipe from UK Shallots takes echalion shallots and tasty chicken thighs to the next level by combining them in a traybake with sundried tomatoes, olives and thyme.

It is a brilliant dish all of the family can enjoy and the other great thing about it is that you are left with very little washing up!

Shallot, sundried tomato, olive and chicken traybake

Serves 4

Shallot, sundried tomato, olive and chicken traybake.

Ingredients

  • 4 large echalion shallots, peeled and quartered, root attached
  • 8 chicken thighs, skin on
  • Salt, to season
  • 2 tbsp olive oil
  • 100g sundried tomatoes
  • 100g olives
  • 2 tbsp sherry vinegar
  • Thyme leaves

Method

  1. Preheat the oven to 200⁰c / 180⁰ Fan / 400⁰F / Gas Mark 6.
  2. Put the shallots and chicken on a shallow baking sheet, season well with the salt and drizzle with olive oil. Roast for 30 minutes.
  3. Remove the tray from the oven and add the tomatoes and olives and return to the oven for five minutes.
  4. Drizzle with sherry vinegar, sprinkle with thyme leaves and serve.

