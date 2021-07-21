Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Midweek Meal: Try out Gok Wan’s miso veg and gyoza noodles recipe for a taste of East Asia

By Rebecca Shearer
July 21 2021, 11.44am
Post Thumbnail

Take some inspiration from Asian cuisine and try out this take on a classic favourite – noodles.

Noodles are an easy go-to when it comes to quick dinners to rustle up.

They also lend themselves well to any season due to their adaptability and the numerous different vegetables they can be teamed with.

This recipe for miso veg and gyoza noodles from celebrity fashionista Gok Wan, in association with the Asian-inspired healthy food brand itsu takes on this classic favourite.

It’s all incredibly delicious, really easy to make AND healthy – perfect for lunches whilst working from home.

Gyoza are Chinese dumplings that usually contain pork and have great cultural significance in China, Japan and other parts of East Asia where they are traditionally called “jiaozi”.

Miso veg and gyoza noodles

Serves 2

Ingredients

  • 1 itsu classic ramen brilliant’broth or 500ml of ramen broth
  • 8 itsu vegetable fusion gyoza
  • 1 sachet itsu miso’easy traditional or 21g of miso paste
  • 2 portions “heat & eat” udon noodles or any other udon noodles
  • 2 baby pak choi
  • 4 baby corn
  • Pinch of Sesame seeds
  • Pinch of Coriander

Method

  1. Pour the classic ramen brilliant’broth into a saucepan and heat to a simmer.
  2. Empty your miso’easy sachet into a bowl and mix.
  3. Cut the pak choi and baby corn down the centre then brush the cut sides of the veg with miso’easy and grill or pan fry “cut side down” until golden (about five minutes).
  4. Place the gyoza into the broth and simmer for three minutes.
  5. Carefully remove the gyoza and place to one side, then add the udon noodles to the broth and leave to stand for two minutes.
  6. Divide the noodles and broth between two bowls.
  7. Finish with coriander and a pinch of sesame seeds.

Recipe by Gok Wan for itsu.

