Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, August 12th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / Food & Drink / Recipes

Sweet treats: Peanut and chocolate chip cookie dough bites recipe

By Brian Stormont
August 8 2021, 6.00am
Post Thumbnail

These peanut and chocolate chip cookie dough bites are easy to make and great to keep your children from being bored during the holidays.

Peanuts with chocolate chips in cookie dough you say? Yes please!

This simple recipe makes eight tasty peanut and chocolate chip bites and is perfect for you to make with holidaying youngsters on a wet day to help keep them amused.

The only problem you will have is trying to stop them raiding the fridge for the bites before they have properly set.

You can take the nuts out or substitute them for another ingredient if you have allergy concerns.

If you have missed any of the other recipes in our Sweet Treats series, then you can find them by clicking here.

Peanut and chocolate chip cookie dough bites

Makes 8

Ingredients

  • 70g ground almonds
  • 1 tbsp runny honey
  • 1 tbsp peanut butter
  • 1 tsp vanilla extract
  • 20g milk chocolate, chopped

Method

  1. Place all of the ingredients in a mixing bowl and mix until you have a rubbly, dry-ish mixture that holds together nicely when pressed
  2. Roll the mixture into balls and chill on a baking sheet for a couple of hours
  3. When the balls are firm, roll again to make perfectly round and refrigerate in a storage container with a lid until ready to serve.

Recipe from Tala Kitchenware.

More in this series…

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]