Sweet treats: Former Bake Off winner Candice Brown’s chocolate mud cake recipe

Make like a Great British Bake Off star and rustle up this mud cake recipe from 2016 winner Candice Brown.

You may recognise her from winning the popular baking show The Great British Bake Off in 2016, but this year Candice Brown has released yet another recipe book – Happy Cooking.

Filled with so many sweet treats to get stuck into at home such as a traditional rocky road, Candice’s book also encourages bakers to push the boat out a little when it comes to making things we perhaps haven’t made before.

The mud cake recipe below is a perfect example of this and means you can bake like a Bake Off star too.

Why not give it a go this weekend and take it along to your next dinner party for the ultimate sweet treat?

Candice Brown’s fig and Brazil nut chocolate mud cake

Serves 8

Ingredients

150g unsalted butter, plus extra melted for greasing (optional)

150g dark chocolate chips or chunks or dark chocolate (minimum 70% cocoa solids), chopped

150g dark soft brown sugar

4tbsp golden syrup

2 eggs

100ml hot whole milk

2tsp good-quality instant coffee

20g cocoa powder

150g self-raising flour

Pinch of salt

100g dried figs, chopped

100g Brazil nuts, chopped, plus a handful to decorate

3 fresh figs, quartered

For the ganache:

200ml double cream

150g dark chocolate chips or chunks or dark chocolate (minimum 70% cocoa solids), chopped

Method

Preheat the oven to 160C Fan/180C/350F/Gas Mark 4 and grease a 23 x 8cm rounded Bundt tin with melted butter, or line a 23cm round cake tin with greaseproof paper. Melt the butter and chocolate in a small saucepan over a low heat. Do not overheat as it will split. Remove from the heat when nearly melted and stir until glossy. Mix in the sugar and golden syrup, then – as long as the mixture isn’t too hot – beat in the eggs. Mix the hot milk, instant coffee powder and cocoa together in a jug and then mix into the melted chocolate mixture. Add the flour and salt and mix well until combined. Stir in the chopped figs and nuts. Pour into the prepared tin and level out. Bake for 30-40 minutes until a skewer inserted into the centre comes out clean. Leave to cool in the tin for 10 minutes, then carefully turn out on to a wire rack – you may need to give the bottom of the Bundt tin a whack! To make the ganache, pour the cream into a saucepan and heat over a low-medium heat until bubbling. Remove from the heat, add the chocolate and leave for five minutes, then stir until glossy. Leave to cool to a thick pouring consistency. Use a chopstick or skewer to make some holes in the cooled cake and then pour over the ganache, so it seeps into the holes and drips all over the sides. Top with the fresh figs and scattered nuts.

Happy Cooking by Candice Brown, photography by Ellis Parrinder, is published by Ebury Press, priced £22.

