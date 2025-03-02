We tried the burgers, desserts and £6 milkshakes at Broughty Ferry’s Burgg

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
We tried the burgers, desserts and £6 milkshakes at Broughty Ferry’s Burgg

Big burgers, generous loaded fries, sumptuous milkshakes and a mouth-watering range of desserts - it's no wonder Burgg is becoming the go-to takeaway in the Ferry.

Rachel enjoys an indulgent £5.95 milkshake at Burgg. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
By Rachel Mcconachie

Located on Gray Street in the heart of Broughty Ferry, Burgg is quickly gaining attention as the latest must-try spot for burger lovers, loaded fries enthusiasts, and dessert fans.

Owned by former Grove Academy pupil Firaz Ahmed and his brother Adnan Majid – who already run the popular Bun and Slice burger bar and Crave dessert parlour in Dundee – Burgg promises a fresh and different menu in a bright, minimalist setting.

Rachel holds up a cheesy fry while smiling at the camera in Burgg.
Rachel McConachie enjoys her nacho loaded fries at Burgg. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

My husband, our three-year-old daughter, and I met up with a friend to sample the burgers, loaded fries, and, of course, their much-talked-about waffle sticks and milkshakes.

Take away or sit-in?

From the moment we walked in, the clean, bright interior of Burgg immediately caught our attention. It radiates a sleek, modern vibe – yet once the food arrived, we were in for a completely different experience.

We decided to have our food to sit-in and grabbed one of the high tables by the window, where Lily could spread herself out on the large window ledge.

Rachel and daughter Lily perch on the large window ledge to share their desserts.

Burgg is about bold, hearty flavours and generous portions. There’s something undeniably comforting about food prepared with care and an eye for quality, and Burgg delivered on all fronts.

What’s on the menu?

We kicked things off with a couple of their classic burgers. My husband opted for the Halloumi Mash Burger (£7.95) and was immediately impressed by its fresh ingredients and delicious sweet chili sauce.

The sauce wasn’t too sweet, striking the right balance with a nice hint of heat. The halloumi was perfectly grilled and paired wonderfully with crisp, fresh salad.

The halloumi burger and nacho loaded fries. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

The only slight downside was that the bun didn’t hold up too well under the burger’s load, but it didn’t detract from the overall tastiness of the meal.

We also ordered a side of loaded nacho fries (£6.95), which featured mozzarella, jalapeños, crushed Doritos, sour cream, and salsa.

Crispy fries win approval

The fries themselves were another standout – crispy on the outside, fluffy on the inside, they didn’t even need any extra condiments.

The portion was large, and the toppings were generous – unlike some other places, where you’re left with a load of bare fries. Burgg went all out, ensuring every bite was packed with flavour.

Cheesy mac loaded fries topped with crispy onions and a side of mac and cheese bites. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

The mac and cheese bites (£4.50) were another favourite at the table. These little bites looked like crispy hash browns and were perfectly golden and crunchy on the outside with a creamy, gooey cheese centre.

Despite being fried and full of cheese, they weren’t greasy at all – just crispy, cheesy goodness that I could happily eat again and again.

The biggest fried chicken pattie

Next up, our pal Laura tried the King Bacon Burger, which was loaded with crispy chicken, American cheese, lettuce, beef bacon, a hash brown, and Burgg sauce (£7.95).

Laura said it was one of the biggest fried chicken patties she’s ever had in a burger, as it hung over both sides of the bun.

A large fried chicken pattie hanging out of a burger bun with cheese and salad and fires in the background.
Burgg’s king bacon chicken burger came with a huge chicken pattie. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

The bacon was perfectly cooked, and despite the bun’s dubious structural integrity, it was a very enjoyable feast.

We also sampled cheesy mac loaded fries, another crowd-pleaser that was rich with cheese sauce, Burg mac and cheese, and crispy fried onions (£6.95).

The macaroni cheese was delicious, and I am something of a mac and cheese aficionado, with a lovely hint of mustard.

My daughter was initially a little wary of the fried onions but soon warmed up to the dish, and we all dug in to help her finish the leftovers. In fact, the fried onions were amazing!

What is a waffle stick?

Dessert was all about the waffle sticks. We chose the pistachio waffle stick, topped with warm chocolate sauces and finished with crushed pistachios.

Pistachio waffle stick. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

It didn’t just look good; it tasted even better and the smell of cooking waffle batter was intoxicating.

The waffle was crisp, and the chocolate sauce was decadently rich without being overwhelmingly sweet.

My daughter loved the experience of eating the waffle off a stick, which added an element of fun to the meal. And feeding it to her dad when she felt like sharing.

Milkshakes worth more than a fiver?

No meal at Burgg would be complete without a milkshake, and they turned out to be a highlight of the meal.

I opted for the Kinder milkshake (£5.95), topped with both milk and white chocolate sauce and finished with chocolate curls.

Jammie dodger and Kinder milkshakes. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

Rich, creamy, and refreshing, it struck the right balance of sweetness without becoming sickly.

My husband chose the Jammy Dodger milkshake, which came topped with raspberry sauce and whipped cream. He loved it, finishing it before I could even get a taste!

Rachel and daughter Lily share a luxurious milkshake at Burgg.

I love a milkshake and I believe you are never too old to enjoy one – especially with fries. Although customers may initially balk at the £5 price tag, this is no different from prices at other ice cream parlours doing shakes.

In fact, Burggs’ may be a little cheaper than competitors and you get a lot of shake for your buck.

The verdict

No meal is complete for Lily without a scoop of chocolate ice cream, which she enjoyed with hundreds and thousands in a cone.

It’s clear that Burgg isn’t just about the main meals – they’ve put a lot of thought into their sides, desserts, and milkshakes too.

Burgg on Gray Street, Broughty Ferry. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

While we were there, many customers came in to collect online orders, indicating that Burgg is becoming a popular choice for takeaway.

The staff were really friendly and we felt comfortable to spread out in the seating area and take as long as we needed to finish our food.

They happily supplied us with many, many napkins, extra cutlery and various sauces as demanded by Lily.

Overall, Burgg offers delicious food that’s a cut above typical takeaway fare. And we found the prices reasonable for the quality and portion size.

Information

A. 66 Gray Street, Broughty Ferry, Dundee, DD5 2BP

T. 01382 698485

W.

https://burgg.co.uk/

Disabled access: Yes

Dog-friendly: No

Scores:

Food 4/5

Service 4.5/5

Surroundings 4/5

Price: £55.20 for two burgers and fries, two loaded fries, two milkshakes, side of mac & cheese bites, waffle stick and can of Irn Bru.

