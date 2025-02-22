Great food, slow service – is Archies in Dundee worth the wait?

In November 2024, Dundee welcomed a new addition to its vibrant food and drink scene: Archies, a café and bar located on Commercial Street.

Housed in the former Mantuary barber shop, Archies has transformed the space into a modern venue that seamlessly transitions from a daytime café to an evening bar.

Intrigued by its concept, my colleague Rebecca Baird and I decided to visit Archies for a working lunch.

Ambiance and interior

Upon entering Archies, we were greeted by a sleek and contemporary interior. The design retains some elements of its barber shop past, blending them with modern décor to create a unique atmosphere.

The space is well-lit, with ample seating options ranging from cosy corners for casual coffee drinkers to proper tables for those looking to enjoy a meal.

Notably, several patrons were working on laptops, indicating that Archies caters to both social and professional gatherings.

However, while the décor is aesthetically pleasing, the ambiance felt somewhat impersonal.

The minimalist design, though stylish, lacked the warmth and character that make a space truly inviting.

Rebecca mentioned that during a previous evening visit, the overlapping music from the kitchen and the main area created a disjointed auditory experience.

This suggests that while Archies has potential, there are aspects of the atmosphere that could be refined to enhance the overall dining experience.

Menu and food

Archies offers a diverse menu featuring toasties, sharing platters, wee bites and an array of beverages. Given our time constraints – we had approximately an hour – we opted for sandwiches and a sharing platter.

I chose the “Smashed” toastie (£9), a delightful combination of smashed sweet potato, feta, hummus, diced beetroot, mango dip, and salad, all nestled in gluten-free bread.

To my surprise, the gluten-free option comprised two full rolls, resulting in four halves – more than I could finish in one sitting.

The sandwich was a harmonious blend of flavours and textures, with wholesome and tangy fillings.

Rebecca opted for the “Mamma Mia” sandwich (£10), which featured salami, prosciutto, mozzarella, pesto, and rocket. She added jalapeños for an extra kick.

The sandwich was generously filled, and the combination of Italian meats with fresh greens and pesto provided a rich and satisfying taste.

The toastie was perfectly made with a nice crisp exterior and well melted fillings.

Each sandwich was accompanied by a fresh salad drizzled with a tasty dressing and a side of crisps. While I’m not typically a fan of crisps with sandwiches, these were notably fresh and added a pleasant crunch to the meal.

Large sharing boards

Eager to sample more, we ordered the cheese sharing board, priced at £20. This platter featured four assorted cheeses accompanied by breads, crackers, chutney, pickles, and salads.

Accommodating my dietary needs, Archies provided gluten-free bread and crackers without hesitation.

The board was impressively portioned; it could easily satisfy three people.

Highlights included large olives, gherkin slices, fresh salad leaves, sweet peppers stuffed with soft cheese, and tangy pink pickled onions.

The variety and quality of the accompaniments made this platter a standout, perfect for sharing over a leisurely glass of wine.

A bit of a wait

While the food quality at Archies is commendable, the service during our visit left room for improvement.

Despite the café not being particularly busy for food at the time, there was a noticeable delay between placing our order and receiving our food.

Given our limited lunch hour and Rebecca’s impending appointment, this wait time added unnecessary stress to our meal.

It’s possible that, as a newly established venue, Archies is still fine-tuning its operational efficiency.

Addressing these service delays would significantly enhance the customer experience, especially for those on tight schedules.

Fabulous toilets!

One aspect where Archies truly excels is its facilities. The restrooms are exceptionally clean and well-maintained, reflecting the establishment’s overall commitment to hygiene and customer comfort.

In fact, Archies I have previously recognised Archies as having some of the best restrooms in Dundee’s café and restaurant scene and they are in our top 5 hot chocolates in Dundee too.

Verdict

Archies brings a fresh and modern dining option to Dundee’s Commercial Street.

With its diverse menu, quality food, and stylish interior, it has the potential to become a favourite spot for both casual diners and professionals seeking a comfortable workspace.

However, improvements in service efficiency and ambiance would help them fully realise this potential.

As Archies continues to establish itself, addressing these areas will be key to keeping us coming back for more of the delicious food.

Information

A. 57 – 59 Commercial Street, Dundee DD1 2AA

T. 01382 298222

W. Facebook

Disabled access: No

Dog-friendly: No

Scores:

Food 4/5

Service 3/5

Surroundings 3/5

Price: £45.50 for two soft drinks, two toasties and a large sharing platter.