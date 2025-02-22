Great food, slow service – is Archies in Dundee worth the wait?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Great food, slow service – is Archies in Dundee worth the wait?

Fresh flavours, generous portions, and a trendy setting - Archies has loads to offer, but needs to work out some crucial points.

Archies's cheese sharing board is a feast.
By Rachel Mcconachie

In November 2024, Dundee welcomed a new addition to its vibrant food and drink scene: Archies, a café and bar located on Commercial Street.

Housed in the former Mantuary barber shop, Archies has transformed the space into a modern venue that seamlessly transitions from a daytime café to an evening bar.

Intrigued by its concept, my colleague Rebecca Baird and I decided to visit Archies for a working lunch.

Ambiance and interior

Upon entering Archies, we were greeted by a sleek and contemporary interior. The design retains some elements of its barber shop past, blending them with modern décor to create a unique atmosphere.

Archies’s interior is very stylish. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

The space is well-lit, with ample seating options ranging from cosy corners for casual coffee drinkers to proper tables for those looking to enjoy a meal.

Notably, several patrons were working on laptops, indicating that Archies caters to both social and professional gatherings.

However, while the décor is aesthetically pleasing, the ambiance felt somewhat impersonal.

There are two areas of seating. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

The minimalist design, though stylish, lacked the warmth and character that make a space truly inviting.

Rebecca mentioned that during a previous evening visit, the overlapping music from the kitchen and the main area created a disjointed auditory experience.

This suggests that while Archies has potential, there are aspects of the atmosphere that could be refined to enhance the overall dining experience.

Menu and food

Archies offers a diverse menu featuring toasties, sharing platters, wee bites and an array of beverages. Given our time constraints – we had approximately an hour – we opted for sandwiches and a sharing platter.

I chose the “Smashed” toastie (£9), a delightful combination of smashed sweet potato, feta, hummus, diced beetroot, mango dip, and salad, all nestled in gluten-free bread.

The gluten-free Smashed sandwich at Archies.

To my surprise, the gluten-free option comprised two full rolls, resulting in four halves – more than I could finish in one sitting.

The sandwich was a harmonious blend of flavours and textures, with wholesome and tangy fillings.

Rebecca opted for the “Mamma Mia” sandwich (£10), which featured salami, prosciutto, mozzarella, pesto, and rocket. She added jalapeños for an extra kick.

The Mamma Mia toastie with extra jalapeños.

The sandwich was generously filled, and the combination of Italian meats with fresh greens and pesto provided a rich and satisfying taste.

The toastie was perfectly made with a nice crisp exterior and well melted fillings.

The Mamma Mia toastie was filled with deliciousness.

Each sandwich was accompanied by a fresh salad drizzled with a tasty dressing and a side of crisps. While I’m not typically a fan of crisps with sandwiches, these were notably fresh and added a pleasant crunch to the meal.

Large sharing boards

Eager to sample more, we ordered the cheese sharing board, priced at £20. This platter featured four assorted cheeses accompanied by breads, crackers, chutney, pickles, and salads.

Accommodating my dietary needs, Archies provided gluten-free bread and crackers without hesitation.

The large Cheese sharing board was enough for three people.

The board was impressively portioned; it could easily satisfy three people.

Highlights included large olives, gherkin slices, fresh salad leaves, sweet peppers stuffed with soft cheese, and tangy pink pickled onions.

The variety and quality of the accompaniments made this platter a standout, perfect for sharing over a leisurely glass of wine.

A bit of a wait

While the food quality at Archies is commendable, the service during our visit left room for improvement.

Despite the café not being particularly busy for food at the time, there was a noticeable delay between placing our order and receiving our food.

Archies on Dundee’s Commercial Street. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson

Given our limited lunch hour and Rebecca’s impending appointment, this wait time added unnecessary stress to our meal.

It’s possible that, as a newly established venue, Archies is still fine-tuning its operational efficiency.

Addressing these service delays would significantly enhance the customer experience, especially for those on tight schedules.

Fabulous toilets!

One aspect where Archies truly excels is its facilities. The restrooms are exceptionally clean and well-maintained, reflecting the establishment’s overall commitment to hygiene and customer comfort.

Archies on Commercial Street boasts a stylish bathroom vibe.

In fact, Archies I have previously recognised Archies as having some of the best restrooms in Dundee’s café and restaurant scene and they are in our top 5 hot chocolates in Dundee too.

Verdict

Archies brings a fresh and modern dining option to Dundee’s Commercial Street.

With its diverse menu, quality food, and stylish interior, it has the potential to become a favourite spot for both casual diners and professionals seeking a comfortable workspace.

A woman holding up a huge mug of hot chocolate in front of her face.
The hot chocolate at Archies was thoroughly indulgent.

However, improvements in service efficiency and ambiance would help them fully realise this potential.

As Archies continues to establish itself, addressing these areas will be key to keeping us coming back for more of the delicious food.

Information

A. 57 – 59 Commercial Street, Dundee DD1 2AA

T. 01382 298222

W. Facebook

Disabled access: No

Dog-friendly: No

Scores:

Food 4/5

Service 3/5

Surroundings 3/5

Price: £45.50 for two soft drinks, two toasties and a large sharing platter.

Conversation