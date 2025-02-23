One dish stole the show on Seafood Ristorante’s 20th anniversary menu

For two decades, The Seafood Ristorante in St Andrews has stood as a beacon of excellence, bringing the finest Scottish seafood to the heart of Fife.

Now, in celebration of its 20th anniversary, the beloved institution is unveiling something truly special – its ‘Icons’ menu, a nostalgic tribute to its most top dishes over the years.

Overlooking the shimmering waters of St Andrews Bay, The Seafood Ristorante has long been a go-to for seafood lovers, both local and international.

With its striking glass-fronted design and an unrelenting commitment to quality, it has earned a well-deserved place on The Michelin Guide.

Executive Chef Davy Aspin and his talented team have crafted the Icons menu as a love letter to the flavours that have defined the restaurant’s identity.

Some of the icons on the menu

Among the highlights is the Anstruther Lobster Linguine, a dish that first graced the menu in 2017 and quickly became a fan favourite.

Sourced from a dedicated East Neuk fishing boat, the sweet and succulent lobster remains the star of this elegant yet comforting pasta dish.

Another dish making a triumphant return is the Baked Orkney Scallop, an exquisite offering enhanced with an Asian-style dressing that elevates its natural sweetness with bold, umami flavours.

Fans of classic seafood indulgence will revel in the Steamed Day Boat Halibut, served with mussels and a rich butter tartare sauce that accentuates the fish’s delicate texture.

For those seeking an opulent experience, the North Sea Turbot is a true showstopper, served with a decadent chicken butter sauce that adds depth and richness to the already luxurious fish.

And, of course, no meal at The Seafood Ristorante would be complete without a grand finale – the Tiramisu.

Exceptional views and location

I have personally visited this restaurant countless times, starting from my student days at St Andrews University and it has remained a constant favourite over the years.

Even before it became The Seafood Ristorante and was simply The Seafood Restaurant, it was a place known for outstanding cuisine.

Beyond the food, the views over the water, stretching across West Sands and back toward the historic buildings of St Andrews makes it one of the most magnificent restaurants I have ever experienced.

What did I think of the dishes?

Excited to sample the new menu, I began with the Baked Orkney Scallop, served with an Asian-style dressing.

It was absolutely gorgeous – beautifully presented, with a creamy Thai-inspired sauce infused with lemongrass and just the right amount of heat.

The scallop itself was large, meaty, and cooked to perfection, topped with caviar. It was a refined yet substantial dish, packed with flavour.

For my starter, while others at the table enjoyed the Anstruther Lobster Ravioli with spiced shellfish bisque, I had a warm smoked salmon dish due to being gluten-free.

Blood orange and salmon

This dish featured blood orange segments, thin cucumber slices, and a scrumptious sauce dotted orange-hued salmon caviar.

Despite missing out on the ravioli, my dish was utterly delicious – light yet full of flavour, with the citrus providing a perfect contrast to the smoky richness of the salmon.

Next came the Steamed Day Boat Halibut, a dish that truly embodied the restaurant’s dedication to high-quality seafood.

The halibut was so tender it melted at the touch of my fork, and the accompanying Shetland mussels, young leeks, and warm tartar butter sauce elevated it even further.

The sauce, with lots of little capers, added a tangy richness that complemented the freshness of the fish.

Visually stunning and incredibly satisfying, it was a dish I would order again without hesitation.

Heavenly tiramisu

Then came the highlight of the evening – dessert. The Tiramisu was a revelation for me, as it is my favourite pudding but often off-limits due to its gluten content.

Expecting to have to pass on it, I was stunned when the server assured me it was naturally gluten-free.

Rather than a traditional tiramisu slab, this absolute stunner arrived as a beautifully structured tower of chocolate, coffee, and creamy layers.

The table fell silent as we took our first bites, then erupted in delight when we reached the centre, where a warm chocolate sauce oozed out.

It was, without question, the best dessert I have ever eaten – luxurious, delicious , and completely unforgettable. I will return for that alone!

For those eager to indulge in the Icons menu, reservations are recommended – after all, icons don’t wait.

Information

A. Bruce Embankment, St Andrews KY16 9

T. 01382 698485

W. The Seafood Ristorante | Seafood Restaurant in St Andrews

Disabled access: Yes

Dog-friendly: No

Scores:

Food 5/5

Service 55/5

Surroundings 5/5

Price: £80 for two courses and £95 for three courses