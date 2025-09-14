Is dining at Perth’s newest Middle Eastern restaurant worth the cost?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle Food & Drink Restaurant Reviews

Is dining at Perth’s newest Middle Eastern restaurant worth the cost?

Reviewer Katy Gordon visits a striking restaurant located in an old whisky cellar.

A selection of dishes at Enzo restaurant in Perth
A variety of dishes at the Perth eatery. Image: Steven MacDougall/DC Thomson
By Katy Gordon

Perth seems to be having a real foodie moment, as more diverse restaurants are opening up in the city.

More often than not, these restaurants offer dishes that were not previously available in this neck of the woods.

Enzo – which opened at the tail end of 2024 – is one such restaurant, bringing Mediterranean and Middle Eastern food to the Fair City.

What to know about Enzo

I’ll get this out of the way at the start: Enzo is quite pricey compared to some other restaurants. A main course sits in the region of £30 to £35 (unless you go for one of the pizza or pasta options, which are nearer £15 to £20).

Personally, I don’t mind paying more if you get a great meal, but I know that others may feel that this is a bit steep.

A picture of the exterior of Enzo restaurant, include the front entrance and signange
Enzo restaurant in Speygate, Perth. Image: Steven MacDougall/DC Thomson

The menu is a great mix of Middle Eastern and Mediterranean food, including mezze, meat platters, pizza and pasta dishes and tagines.

There is a big oven at the side of the dining area, and it’s clear that the chefs make good use of it.

The restaurant itself is within a historic building, once a whisky cellar and warehouse. You go in a street level entrance and down some stairs into a stone-lined dining room.

A colourful fish tank
The fish tank inside Enzo, Perth. Image: Steven MacDougall/DC Thomson

Right in front of us was a wide bar, backed by a beautifully colourful fish tank that brings light and colour to the space.

The staff greeted us warmly, took us to a table and quickly brought over a carafe of water and two glasses as we perused the menu.

Enjoying a starter for two

There was no way were going to a Middle Eastern restaurant and not having Middle Eastern food, so we picked the Enzo mezze platter (£16.99) to share.

It came as a large tray laden with several small dishes.

These included hummus, moutabal (an aubergine dip sometimes confused with baba ganoush), falafel, grilled halloumi, fresh cucumber and tomato, a yoghurt and mint dip and an olive oil-based dip with chopped tomatoes and herbs.

a lazy susan with small plates of food and pitta bread.
Enzo mezze at Enzo restaurant in Perth. Image: Steven MacDougall/DC Thomson

There was also a high pile of freshly-baked pitta bread cut into pieces perfect for dunking.

Everything was super fresh and flavourful. The halloumi was crispy on the outside and had that “squeak” as you bit into it.

The falafel was the best I’ve ever had – nice and moist inside, with a smoky and slightly spicy flavour (it went perfectly with the yoghurt and mint dip).

The hummus and moutabal were rich and full of flavour – I love moutabal so much and this didn’t have the watery texture that some lesser versions present.

The pitta was puffy and light. You could tell they had just pulled it out of the oven.

There was plenty for two people to share.

It was such a fantastic way to start the meal – filling without being heavy. The freshness of all the ingredients lightened our palates.

Meaty main courses

The main courses we chose were the Sultan’s Red Feast (£34) and the white fish with mushrooms in a truffle and cream sauce (£29).

Both of the main courses came with flatbreads rather than potatoes or rice (although the team can do rice or a combo of bread and rice if you prefer).

We liked the bread option because it brought some carbs to the dishes without making them too dense or heavy.

Meats on top of a flatbread, with a small bowl of sauce.
The Sultan’s Red Feast at Enzo restaurant in Perth. Image: Steven MacDougall/DC Thomson

The Sultan’s Red Feast was a mix of lamb cubes and chops and fillet beef skewers. Piled atop a smoky and spicy bread, this meat was served with grilled tomatoes and onions.

Every single piece of meat was perfectly cooked – medium, with just hints of pink in the middle. With a nice char on the outside the meat was easy – and delicious – to eat.

It was obviously great quality beef and lamb because there was no gristle. The meat just fell away from any bones. Putting the meat on top of the bread was a good move because it soaked up all the flavours and juices.

I found it slightly too spicy, but I’d got a side of yoghurt and mint dip which cooled things down again.

The bottom of a tagine dish with a fillet of fish, topped with mushrooms and sitting in a cream sauce.
Fish fillet with cream & roasted garlic at Enzo in Perth. Image: Steven MacDougall/DC Thomson

The fish dish was served in the tagine it was cooked in. This meant the actual dishware was quite hot when it was served.

This was when the bread really came in handy. There was lots of creamy garlic sauce (it was very garlicky, so make sure you are okay with that before you order it!) to mop up. The fish itself was soft and flaky.

The chef had clearly cooked and seasoned it well.

It was also a massive portion, so we ended up getting the rest boxed up to take home which the staff were more than happy to do.

The Verdict

I adored the food at Enzo and I think it would be a fabulous place for a larger group to come and share a few dishes.

I’ve already told some friends about it, and they have similarly found it to be a good experience.

Tables inside the stone-walled Enzo restaurant.
The inside of Enzo in Perth. Image: Steven MacDougall/DC Thomson

Make sure you try out Enzo the next time you are looking for somewhere new to try in Perth. Trust me when I say that you won’t regret it!

Information

Address: 1 Speygate, Perth PH2 8PJ

Telephone: 01738 560448

Website: https://enzorestaurant.co.uk/

Price: £83.49 for one shared starter, two main courses and a soft drink

Disabled access: No

Dog-friendly: Yes

Scores

Food: 5/5

Service 4/5

Surroundings 4/5

More from Restaurant Reviews

Baked goods on display at The Corn Kist.
This Carmyllie coffee shop is earning its corn with homemade favourites
34
A whole mackerel and roasted vegetables served at The Dory in Pittenweem.
We review popular Pittenweem restaurant on one of its busiest nights of the year
bao buns from Friend of Mine.
Is this Bridge of Allan restaurant the best in town? Our experience would suggest…
A grey plate with a line of tempura prawns and a wedge of lemon beside a dipping bowl of sweet chilli sauce.
This Perthshire hotel treats your dog like royalty, and the gluten-free menu is superb
4
The seabass main at The Paddock in Dundee. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson
Does the food make up for questionable service at this Dundee pub?
10
four dishes on a fully set table at the Pitlochry eatery
Is The Bridge Restaurant the best kept foodie secret in Pitlochry?
Dessert served at The View
Is the food as good as the scenery at The View in Wormit?
3
A plate filled with a whole grilled sea bream.
This new Broughty Ferry restaurant has great potential, but does the food deliver?
4
Jacob Smith standing outside the Room With A View Restaurant
Is Piperdam Leisure Resort restaurant still the worst in Angus?
Nooch was Stirling's first fully vegan restaurant when it opened in 2023.
What did we think of our meal at Stirling's first fully vegan restaurant?

Conversation