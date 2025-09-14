Is dining at Perth’s newest Middle Eastern restaurant worth the cost?

Perth seems to be having a real foodie moment, as more diverse restaurants are opening up in the city.

More often than not, these restaurants offer dishes that were not previously available in this neck of the woods.

Enzo – which opened at the tail end of 2024 – is one such restaurant, bringing Mediterranean and Middle Eastern food to the Fair City.

What to know about Enzo

I’ll get this out of the way at the start: Enzo is quite pricey compared to some other restaurants. A main course sits in the region of £30 to £35 (unless you go for one of the pizza or pasta options, which are nearer £15 to £20).

Personally, I don’t mind paying more if you get a great meal, but I know that others may feel that this is a bit steep.

The menu is a great mix of Middle Eastern and Mediterranean food, including mezze, meat platters, pizza and pasta dishes and tagines.

There is a big oven at the side of the dining area, and it’s clear that the chefs make good use of it.

The restaurant itself is within a historic building, once a whisky cellar and warehouse. You go in a street level entrance and down some stairs into a stone-lined dining room.

Right in front of us was a wide bar, backed by a beautifully colourful fish tank that brings light and colour to the space.

The staff greeted us warmly, took us to a table and quickly brought over a carafe of water and two glasses as we perused the menu.

Enjoying a starter for two

There was no way were going to a Middle Eastern restaurant and not having Middle Eastern food, so we picked the Enzo mezze platter (£16.99) to share.

It came as a large tray laden with several small dishes.

These included hummus, moutabal (an aubergine dip sometimes confused with baba ganoush), falafel, grilled halloumi, fresh cucumber and tomato, a yoghurt and mint dip and an olive oil-based dip with chopped tomatoes and herbs.

There was also a high pile of freshly-baked pitta bread cut into pieces perfect for dunking.

Everything was super fresh and flavourful. The halloumi was crispy on the outside and had that “squeak” as you bit into it.

The falafel was the best I’ve ever had – nice and moist inside, with a smoky and slightly spicy flavour (it went perfectly with the yoghurt and mint dip).

The hummus and moutabal were rich and full of flavour – I love moutabal so much and this didn’t have the watery texture that some lesser versions present.

The pitta was puffy and light. You could tell they had just pulled it out of the oven.

There was plenty for two people to share.

It was such a fantastic way to start the meal – filling without being heavy. The freshness of all the ingredients lightened our palates.

Meaty main courses

The main courses we chose were the Sultan’s Red Feast (£34) and the white fish with mushrooms in a truffle and cream sauce (£29).

Both of the main courses came with flatbreads rather than potatoes or rice (although the team can do rice or a combo of bread and rice if you prefer).

We liked the bread option because it brought some carbs to the dishes without making them too dense or heavy.

The Sultan’s Red Feast was a mix of lamb cubes and chops and fillet beef skewers. Piled atop a smoky and spicy bread, this meat was served with grilled tomatoes and onions.

Every single piece of meat was perfectly cooked – medium, with just hints of pink in the middle. With a nice char on the outside the meat was easy – and delicious – to eat.

It was obviously great quality beef and lamb because there was no gristle. The meat just fell away from any bones. Putting the meat on top of the bread was a good move because it soaked up all the flavours and juices.

I found it slightly too spicy, but I’d got a side of yoghurt and mint dip which cooled things down again.

The fish dish was served in the tagine it was cooked in. This meant the actual dishware was quite hot when it was served.

This was when the bread really came in handy. There was lots of creamy garlic sauce (it was very garlicky, so make sure you are okay with that before you order it!) to mop up. The fish itself was soft and flaky.

The chef had clearly cooked and seasoned it well.

It was also a massive portion, so we ended up getting the rest boxed up to take home which the staff were more than happy to do.

The Verdict

I adored the food at Enzo and I think it would be a fabulous place for a larger group to come and share a few dishes.

I’ve already told some friends about it, and they have similarly found it to be a good experience.

Make sure you try out Enzo the next time you are looking for somewhere new to try in Perth. Trust me when I say that you won’t regret it!

Information

Address: 1 Speygate, Perth PH2 8PJ

Telephone: 01738 560448

Website: https://enzorestaurant.co.uk/

Price: £83.49 for one shared starter, two main courses and a soft drink

Disabled access: No

Dog-friendly: Yes

Scores

Food: 5/5

Service 4/5

Surroundings 4/5