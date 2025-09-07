This Carmyllie coffee shop is earning its corn with homemade favourites

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
This Carmyllie coffee shop is earning its corn with homemade favourites

Brian Stormont enjoyed top-class home-cooked fare on his visit to this popular café.

Baked goods on display at The Corn Kist.
There were many cakes and bakes to choose from. Image: Brian Stormont/DC Thomson
By Brian Stormont

Friday is daddy and daughter day for us – you will often see Cari and I out and about on our travels, and we always find somewhere to eat.

Often, though, we simply cannot decide on where to go. We are certainly blessed in the local area with some fantastic restaurants, but there are also plenty of amazing coffee shops and cafés nearby.

It was one such coffee shop that caught our attention recently when we were out for a drive.

Exterior of Milton Haugh Farm Shop.
The Corn Kist is connected to Milton Haugh Farm Shop. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

While it’s always a delight to drop into top restaurants, sometimes a slightly less indulgent meal can do the trick.

And so it was when we popped into The Corn Kist Coffee House at Milton Haugh, a venue I had not been to for a number of years.

Previously, I’d only enjoyed coffee and cake. On this occasion, I was looking forward to seeing what the more substantial dishes had to offer.

A café and farm shop

The Corn Kist – which is near Carmyllie in Angus – is a family-run business that makes you feel welcome the moment you walk through the door.

The team pride themselves on using the best local ingredients, many of which come from their very own farm.

All of the soups and baked goods are prepared on the premises and, boy, do the team know how to bake.

An array of sweet treats on offer at The Corn Kist.
The amazing cakes on offer at The Corn Kist. Image: Brian Stormont/DC Thomson

As an added bonus, the eating area – which is a decent size – is connected to one of the best farm shops in Angus.

It stocks the most amazing produce, including everything from fruit and vegetables to locally sourced meats, jams and preserves.

If you like to eat local and cook with the best ingredients, the shop is well worth visiting.

Shelves packed with preserves.
A variety of preserves are sold at the farm shop. Image: Brian Stormont/DC Thomson

As well as tea, coffee, cakes and snacks, the team at The Corn Kist also offer afternoon teas, children’s afternoon teas and dog treats such as pupcakes or puppuccinos.

How was the food at The Corn Kist?

We arrived during a dreary early afternoon – sadly the only day that week the sun hadn’t been splitting the pavements – and although the car park was busy, there were ample spaces available.

Inside, it was busy but our helpful server cleaned a table up for us, and we were quickly seated.

On the table there was plenty of information – it said the coffee house operates a small menu. However, small is beautiful, and there was a lot to love about what is on offer.

Raspberry and coconut sponge cake on display at The Corn Kist.
The raspberry and coconut sponge looked divine. Image: Brian Stormont/DC Thomson

I was tempted by the house speciality of Stornoway black pudding and onion marmalade toastie served with salad and crisps, but something else was calling.

On a coldish day, beef broth sounded just the ticket. You can also add a sandwich or a panini, so I did just that  – choosing a fajita steak panini. The deal cost £13.20.

A bowl of beef broth served beside a steak panini.
The beef broth and steak fajita panini hit the spot. Image: Brian Stormont/DC Thomson

The broth was absolutely outstanding. It was packed with beef – every spoonful seemed to be loaded with it. Hearty vegetables, including pieces of cabbage, carrot, onion, turnip and leeks also made regular appearances alongside pearl barley and split peas.

This was proper farm cooking – a bit like my granny used to make.

No skimping on the steak

Similarly, the chef had not skimped on the steak in the panini. Even better, the meat was lovely and tender. Combined with onions, peppers and some light fajita spices, this also hit the spot.

Good helpings certainly seem to be a theme at The Corn Kist.

Cari opted for a tuna and cheese baked potato (£10.80), and the team could not have stuffed any more filling into the huge tattie.

A baked tattie served at The Corn Kist.
The baked tattie was filled to the brim. Image: Brian Stormont/DC Thomson

Accompanied by a very tasty side salad and creamy homemade coleslaw, this too was a feast on a plate.

Cari devoured it all, adding that it was one of the best baked potatoes she had enjoyed when dining out.

The display of cakes at The Corn Kist is next level – you could spend ages trying to decide what to have.

We were too full to have them after our meal but opted to take the carrot cake scone (£1.75) and Jaffa Cake caramel slice (£3.90) home with us.

Two baked treats sold sitting in a takeaway box.
The two cakes we took home. Image: Brian Stormont/DC Thomson

We shared the scone with my mother-in-law, Sheila, who was extremely complimentary. Cari said the Jaffa Cake caramel slice was “heaven in a sweet treat”.

The verdict

The Corn Kist is a great spot and well worth a visit.

It serves proper home-cooked fare that reminds you just how great it is to eat traditional dishes.

Victoria Sponge on display at The Corn Kist.
Victoria sponge, anyone? Image: Brian Stormont/DC Thomson

The range of sweet treats on offer are a joy to behold. They, like the main dishes, deliver in terms of flavour and value.

The staff were welcoming and attentive despite the coffee shop being extremely busy during our visit.

I certainly will not be leaving it long before I return.

Scores:

Food 4/5

Service 4/5

Surroundings 4/5

Information

Address: The Corn Kist, Carmyllie, Milton Haugh, Arbroath, DD11 2QS

Telephone: 01241 860579

Website: https://www.miltonhaugh.com/the-corn-kist-coffee-shop/

Price: £33.55 for two soft drinks, two mains and two cakes.

