This Carmyllie coffee shop is earning its corn with homemade favourites

Friday is daddy and daughter day for us – you will often see Cari and I out and about on our travels, and we always find somewhere to eat.

Often, though, we simply cannot decide on where to go. We are certainly blessed in the local area with some fantastic restaurants, but there are also plenty of amazing coffee shops and cafés nearby.

It was one such coffee shop that caught our attention recently when we were out for a drive.

While it’s always a delight to drop into top restaurants, sometimes a slightly less indulgent meal can do the trick.

And so it was when we popped into The Corn Kist Coffee House at Milton Haugh, a venue I had not been to for a number of years.

Previously, I’d only enjoyed coffee and cake. On this occasion, I was looking forward to seeing what the more substantial dishes had to offer.

A café and farm shop

The Corn Kist – which is near Carmyllie in Angus – is a family-run business that makes you feel welcome the moment you walk through the door.

The team pride themselves on using the best local ingredients, many of which come from their very own farm.

All of the soups and baked goods are prepared on the premises and, boy, do the team know how to bake.

As an added bonus, the eating area – which is a decent size – is connected to one of the best farm shops in Angus.

It stocks the most amazing produce, including everything from fruit and vegetables to locally sourced meats, jams and preserves.

If you like to eat local and cook with the best ingredients, the shop is well worth visiting.

As well as tea, coffee, cakes and snacks, the team at The Corn Kist also offer afternoon teas, children’s afternoon teas and dog treats such as pupcakes or puppuccinos.

How was the food at The Corn Kist?

We arrived during a dreary early afternoon – sadly the only day that week the sun hadn’t been splitting the pavements – and although the car park was busy, there were ample spaces available.

Inside, it was busy but our helpful server cleaned a table up for us, and we were quickly seated.

On the table there was plenty of information – it said the coffee house operates a small menu. However, small is beautiful, and there was a lot to love about what is on offer.

I was tempted by the house speciality of Stornoway black pudding and onion marmalade toastie served with salad and crisps, but something else was calling.

On a coldish day, beef broth sounded just the ticket. You can also add a sandwich or a panini, so I did just that – choosing a fajita steak panini. The deal cost £13.20.

The broth was absolutely outstanding. It was packed with beef – every spoonful seemed to be loaded with it. Hearty vegetables, including pieces of cabbage, carrot, onion, turnip and leeks also made regular appearances alongside pearl barley and split peas.

This was proper farm cooking – a bit like my granny used to make.

No skimping on the steak

Similarly, the chef had not skimped on the steak in the panini. Even better, the meat was lovely and tender. Combined with onions, peppers and some light fajita spices, this also hit the spot.

Good helpings certainly seem to be a theme at The Corn Kist.

Cari opted for a tuna and cheese baked potato (£10.80), and the team could not have stuffed any more filling into the huge tattie.

Accompanied by a very tasty side salad and creamy homemade coleslaw, this too was a feast on a plate.

Cari devoured it all, adding that it was one of the best baked potatoes she had enjoyed when dining out.

The display of cakes at The Corn Kist is next level – you could spend ages trying to decide what to have.

We were too full to have them after our meal but opted to take the carrot cake scone (£1.75) and Jaffa Cake caramel slice (£3.90) home with us.

We shared the scone with my mother-in-law, Sheila, who was extremely complimentary. Cari said the Jaffa Cake caramel slice was “heaven in a sweet treat”.

The verdict

The Corn Kist is a great spot and well worth a visit.

It serves proper home-cooked fare that reminds you just how great it is to eat traditional dishes.

The range of sweet treats on offer are a joy to behold. They, like the main dishes, deliver in terms of flavour and value.

The staff were welcoming and attentive despite the coffee shop being extremely busy during our visit.

I certainly will not be leaving it long before I return.

Scores:

Food 4/5

Service 4/5

Surroundings 4/5

Information

Address: The Corn Kist, Carmyllie, Milton Haugh, Arbroath, DD11 2QS

Telephone: 01241 860579

Website: https://www.miltonhaugh.com/the-corn-kist-coffee-shop/

Price: £33.55 for two soft drinks, two mains and two cakes.