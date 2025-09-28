Sizzling seafood and stunning views at Carnoustie’s beachfront Indian restaurant

I’ve been meaning to visit Chillies of Carnoustie for years. Perched right on the edge of the water, with large windows overlooking the grassy links leading down to the beach and the Tay Estuary, it’s one of the most spectacular locations for a restaurant in Angus.

Just next to the Carnoustie Golf Hotel, it has the sort of setting that makes you wonder why you haven’t been before.

Chillies hasn’t always been an Indian restaurant. It was Mediterranean for a spell, has changed hands a few times, and is now under new ownership. This felt like the right moment to finally book a table.

Autumn sunset views

We went on a late summer evening, catching the last of the light nights before autumn properly set in. As dusk fell and fairy lights twinkled around the restaurant, it became clear that even in the darker months this is a lovely place to spend an evening.

I visited with my husband and my brother- and sister-in-law, who are regulars. Their enthusiasm for the place set the tone for the night, helped along by a cheerful and attentive waiter whose energy was infectious – at one point he was literally running our dishes up the stairs from the kitchen.

Chutney tray starters

We started with the classic poppadoms and chutney tray (four poppadoms at £1.25 each and a tray for £4.95). The usual suspects were there – mango chutney, onion relish, lime pickle – all fresh and flavourful, although they were out of raita on the night.

With drinks in hand, a lovely glass of red wine for me, lagers and a soft drink, it was the perfect way to settle in to the meal and have a catch up.

For mains, I couldn’t resist the tandoori king prawns (£25.95), which came sizzling to the table on skewers. They were tender, succulent, with just the right charred smokiness.

Select your own spice level

Served with pilau rice, salad and a homemade sauce – I opted for tikka masala – it was a generous, satisfying plate. The sauce was medium-spiced, hot enough to have character but balanced so the flavours still shone through.

And you get a say in the spice level when you order. Even the salad was worth noting – crisp, cool, and a perfect contrast to the heat of the curry.

We also shared a saag paneer (£7.95), which was creamy, spinach-rich, and topped with crispy onions – a great dish for the table and an introduction to paneer for those who hadn’t tried it before.

My husband went for the king prawn garlic chilli (£22.95), prawns cooked with ginger, garlic, and a blend of chef’s spices – he thought it was one of the best prawn curries he’d had.

My sister-in-law had the tandoori salmon, which arrived just as theatrically sizzling as my prawns, while my brother-in-law went for the Egyptian kebab: chicken with onions, peppers, mushrooms, and chilli-spiked spices.

Quick service and broad menu

Everything arrived quickly, which was ideal on a quiet midweek night.

We added garlic naan and Peshwari naan to share. The latter, with its hint of sweetness, was especially popular.

By the end of the meal we were happily full – one of those evenings where nobody needs dessert because the savoury dishes were just too good to stop eating.

The menu at Chillies is impressively broad. Alongside the Indian and Bangladeshi classics, there’s a selection of seafood – which I’d say is one of their strengths.

As well as biryanis, and a full range of sides and breads including rarer options such as kheema paratha (pastries stuffed with spicy lamb mince), puri (thin fried chapati), and tandoori roti (flatbreads).

Steaks, Thai and kids’ meals too

There are European options like breaded haddock, scampi, and steaks for those not in the mood for curry, plus a Thai wok section, steaks and children’s meals.

The early evening three-course special – £9.95 per person, last sitting at 6.30 pm – makes it an accessible choice for different budgets too.

The restaurant also operates a takeaway service from the entrance level, offering pizzas, drinks, and ice creams – a nice touch for visitors strolling along the beach.

The verdict

Overall, Chillies of Carnoustie impressed me not just with its food but with its whole atmosphere. The unbeatable location, the wide-ranging menu, the ease with which dietary requirements were accommodated, and above all, the genuinely warm service.

Our waiter was a real highlight, making us feel so welcome.

I left already planning a return visit – next time to try their biryani and perhaps that lemon and cashew nut rice I only noticed after ordering.

Information

Address: The Pavilion, Links Parade, Carnoustie DD77JB

Telephone: 01241 859100

Website: www.chilliesofcarnoustie.co.uk

Price: £143.80 for a shared starter, four mains, a side dish and four drinks

Disabled access: No

Dog friendly: Yes

Scores

Food: 4/5

Service: 5/5

Surroundings: 4/5