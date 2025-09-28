Sizzling seafood and stunning views at Carnoustie’s beachfront Indian restaurant

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sizzling seafood and stunning views at Carnoustie’s beachfront Indian restaurant

I visited Chillies of Carnoustie to see if its food matched the gorgeous shoreline views - and found the friendliest welcome in town.

A smiling waiter in an Indian restaurant pours a pint of lager.
Service with a smile! Gopi pours a pint. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
By Rachel Mcconachie

I’ve been meaning to visit Chillies of Carnoustie for years. Perched right on the edge of the water, with large windows overlooking the grassy links leading down to the beach and the Tay Estuary, it’s one of the most spectacular locations for a restaurant in Angus.

Just next to the Carnoustie Golf Hotel, it has the sort of setting that makes you wonder why you haven’t been before.

A close-up of the exterior of Chillies of Carnoustie.
Chillies of Carnoustie. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

Chillies hasn’t always been an Indian restaurant. It was Mediterranean for a spell, has changed hands a few times, and is now under new ownership. This felt like the right moment to finally book a table.

Autumn sunset views

We went on a late summer evening, catching the last of the light nights before autumn properly set in. As dusk fell and fairy lights twinkled around the restaurant, it became clear that even in the darker months this is a lovely place to spend an evening.

A view from the restaurant window over a playpark towards the sea.
The view out to the sea from Chillies of Carnoustie. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

I visited with my husband and my brother- and sister-in-law, who are regulars. Their enthusiasm for the place set the tone for the night, helped along by a cheerful and attentive waiter whose energy was infectious – at one point he was literally running our dishes up the stairs from the kitchen.

Chutney tray starters

We started with the classic poppadoms and chutney tray (four poppadoms at £1.25 each and a tray for £4.95). The usual suspects were there – mango chutney, onion relish, lime pickle – all fresh and flavourful, although they were out of raita on the night.

Poppadoms and a tray of colourful chutneys.
Poppadom and chutneys starter,. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

With drinks in hand, a lovely glass of red wine for me, lagers and a soft drink, it was the perfect way to settle in to the meal and have a catch up.

For mains, I couldn’t resist the tandoori king prawns (£25.95), which came sizzling to the table on skewers. They were tender, succulent, with just the right charred smokiness.

Select your own spice level

Served with pilau rice, salad and a homemade sauce – I opted for tikka masala – it was a generous, satisfying plate. The sauce was medium-spiced, hot enough to have character but balanced so the flavours still shone through.

A sizzling dish of tandoori prawns.
Sizzling tandoori salmon. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

And you get a say in the spice level when you order. Even the salad was worth noting – crisp, cool, and a perfect contrast to the heat of the curry.

We also shared a saag paneer (£7.95), which was creamy, spinach-rich, and topped with crispy onions – a great dish for the table and an introduction to paneer for those who hadn’t tried it before.

A white bowl full of delicious king prawn curry with crispy onions on top.
King prawn garlic chilli. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

My husband went for the king prawn garlic chilli (£22.95), prawns cooked with ginger, garlic, and a blend of chef’s spices – he thought it was one of the best prawn curries he’d had.

My sister-in-law had the tandoori salmon, which arrived just as theatrically sizzling as my prawns, while my brother-in-law went for the Egyptian kebab: chicken with onions, peppers, mushrooms, and chilli-spiked spices.

Quick service and broad menu

Everything arrived quickly, which was ideal on a quiet midweek night.

We added garlic naan and Peshwari naan to share. The latter, with its hint of sweetness, was especially popular.

A plate with a large naan bread and bowls of curries and sauces and a salad.
Naan bread, salad, pilau rice and sauce with our mains. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

By the end of the meal we were happily full – one of those evenings where nobody needs dessert because the savoury dishes were just too good to stop eating.

The menu at Chillies is impressively broad. Alongside the Indian and Bangladeshi classics, there’s a selection of seafood – which I’d say is one of their strengths.

White napkins and a small vase of flowers decorating the table in the restaurant.
The restaurant is stylishly decorated and feels cosy and welcoming. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

As well as biryanis, and a full range of sides and breads including rarer options such as kheema paratha (pastries stuffed with spicy lamb mince), puri (thin fried chapati), and tandoori roti (flatbreads).

Steaks, Thai and kids’ meals too

There are European options like breaded haddock, scampi, and steaks for those not in the mood for curry, plus a Thai wok section, steaks and children’s meals.

The early evening three-course special – £9.95 per person, last sitting at 6.30 pm – makes it an accessible choice for different budgets too.

A sizzling dish of tandoori king prawns and onions with green herbs throughout.
The tandoori king prawns were succulent and delicious. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

The restaurant also operates a takeaway service from the entrance level, offering pizzas, drinks, and ice creams – a nice touch for visitors strolling along the beach.

The verdict

Overall, Chillies of Carnoustie impressed me not just with its food but with its whole atmosphere. The unbeatable location, the wide-ranging menu, the ease with which dietary requirements were accommodated, and above all, the genuinely warm service.

The pavilion building which houses the restaurant .
Chillies of Carnoustie. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

Our waiter was a real highlight, making us feel so welcome.

I left already planning a return visit – next time to try their biryani and perhaps that lemon and cashew nut rice I only noticed after ordering.

Information

Address: The Pavilion, Links Parade, Carnoustie DD77JB

Telephone: 01241 859100

Website: www.chilliesofcarnoustie.co.uk

Price: £143.80 for a shared starter, four mains, a side dish and four drinks

Disabled access: No

Dog friendly: Yes

Scores

Food: 4/5

Service: 5/5

Surroundings: 4/5

