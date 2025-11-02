Is this Italian restaurant a sign of Dunfermline’s hidden foodie status?

I’ll be honest, I often forget that Dunfermline exists.

That’s not to disparage Scotland’s newest city, it’s just that, living where I do in Perthshire, my mind naturally goes to Perth, Stirling and even Dundee before it drifts to Fife.

But as my usual stomping grounds are now well-trodden, I decided that I need to explore more of the Kingdom to see what’s going on.

And it turns out, there’s some pretty amazing restaurants out there!

About Incontri

Located in the “heart of Dunfermline“, Incontri is on Bruce Street, an older cobbled street quite close to Pittencrieff Park. There’s not much on-street parking on Bruce Street (although there is nearby), but there’s a handy public car park behind the building.

As soon as I walked into the restaurant I saw that it’s divided into two distinct sections – a bar/coffee shop at the front (where dogs are welcome) and a separate dining area in the back.

We chose to sit in the front section, where we were given a large table and the menus.

During the week, the team at Incontri offer a fixed business lunch menu, which is £18 for two courses and £22 for three, as well as their à la carte menu.

There’s also a separate kids menu, and they offer gluten-free, vegetarian and vegan choices for those with dietary requirements (our waiter also checked dietaries when taking our order).

On the menu, there is a wide selection of Italian cuisine, from old favourites to dishes you don’t see as often. Of course, lots of pasta, lots of pizza but plenty of other choices.

Even the lunch menu has several options so there really is something for everyone.

First things first

My mum decided to choose from the fixed lunch menu, thinking that it would be slightly smaller portions (she was wrong).

For her starter, she chose the mussels in a white wine sauce, which came with a piece of lightly toasted bread to mop up the sauce.

The mussels were plump and cooked until tender and juicy. Although mussels can be a messy dish, she had been given a bowl for the shells along with some wipes and a spoon so she could enjoy her starter without having to fish through shells to find any uneaten molluscs.

The creamy white wine sauce was well-seasoned and flavoured. The risk with a cream sauce is that it feels too dense and heavy, but this was light and didn’t steal the show from the molluscs.

From the à la carte menu I went for the melanzane alla parmagiana (£10), one of my favourite Italian dishes.

Basically a lasagne without pasta sheets, it’s layers of tomato sauce, cheese and aubergine baked until it’s gooey and warming.

The aubergine was soft and earthy, which paired well with the brightness of the tomato and the richness of the melted cheese. I could taste basil and oregano in the sauce too.

It was served in a hot dish and accompanied by bread for getting all of that tomato sauce. It was the perfect size for a starter.

Onto two bowls of Italian goodness

My normal trick when I go to a new Italian restaurant is to try the carbonara because if the team nail that, the place is usually a winner.

In a break from the norm I instead chose the mezzemaniche salsiccia e porcini (£14), which was pasta with sausage and mushrooms in a cream sauce that had a hint of tomato and parmesan.

What a beautiful dish – again the chef had a light touch when it came to the cream sauce so the pasta was coated but not smothered. It was beautifully seasoned, and the Italian sausage had been crumbled throughout, rather than being left in a few big chunks.

Wild mushrooms brought a woody flavour and something of a bite to the bowl. It was also a great size, not too big, not too small, so I felt like I’d had a decent amount without being stuffed.

I did take the waiter up on his offer of black pepper and extra parmesan sprinkled on top, but it probably didn’t need it: I just like more!

Mum went for a risotto with chicken and mushrooms. The rice was perfectly cooked, with just a tiny bit of resistance at the end of each bite.

It was also chock full of chicken breast and mushrooms so she didn’t need to go looking for them.

It was perfectly seasoned and you could taste the parmesan. The freshly ground black pepper was the cherry on top of a fantastic dish.

The verdict

The food and the service at Incontri is absolutely top notch, there is not a single thing I can pick out as less than great. (And trust me, I look for it!)

It offers stylish comfort with authenticity (and a smile), all while giving customers great value for money.

I will absolutely be going back, and it’s spurred me to see what other foodie delights Dunfermline has to offer.

Information

Address: 25 Bruce St, Dunfermline KY12 7AG

Telephone: 01383 736730

Website: www.incontridunfermline.co.uk

Price: £65.50 for two starters and two mains (one of each from the lunch menu), sparking water and two Aperol spritzes.

Disabled access: Yes.

Dog-friendly: Yes, in the front area of the restaurant.

Scores

Food: 5/5

Service: 5/5

Surroundings: 5/5