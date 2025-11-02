Is this Italian restaurant a sign of Dunfermline’s hidden foodie status?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Is this Italian restaurant a sign of Dunfermline’s hidden foodie status?

Katy Gordon enjoys a meal and wonders if Dunfermline is hiding some of the best restaurants around.

Four plates of Italian food, including risotto and mussels.
A selection of the dishes we enjoyed at Incontri, Dunfermline. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
By Katy Gordon

I’ll be honest, I often forget that Dunfermline exists.

That’s not to disparage Scotland’s newest city, it’s just that, living where I do in Perthshire, my mind naturally goes to Perth, Stirling and even Dundee before it drifts to Fife.

But as my usual stomping grounds are now well-trodden, I decided that I need to explore more of the Kingdom to see what’s going on.

And it turns out, there’s some pretty amazing restaurants out there!

About Incontri

Located in the “heart of Dunfermline“, Incontri is on Bruce Street, an older cobbled street quite close to Pittencrieff Park. There’s not much on-street parking on Bruce Street (although there is nearby), but there’s a handy public car park behind the building.

As soon as I walked into the restaurant I saw that it’s divided into two distinct sections – a bar/coffee shop at the front (where dogs are welcome) and a separate dining area in the back.

We chose to sit in the front section, where we were given a large table and the menus.

The entrance area of a restaurant, with a maitre'd's desk, bar and wine cellar.
The inside of Incontri in Dunfermline. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

During the week, the team at Incontri offer a fixed business lunch menu, which is £18 for two courses and £22 for three, as well as their à la carte menu.

There’s also a separate kids menu, and they offer gluten-free, vegetarian and vegan choices for those with dietary requirements (our waiter also checked dietaries when taking our order).

On the menu, there is a wide selection of Italian cuisine, from old favourites to dishes you don’t see as often. Of course, lots of pasta, lots of pizza but plenty of other choices.

Even the lunch menu has several options so there really is something for everyone.

First things first

My mum decided to choose from the fixed lunch menu, thinking that it would be slightly smaller portions (she was wrong).

For her starter, she chose the mussels in a white wine sauce, which came with a piece of lightly toasted bread to mop up the sauce.

The mussels were plump and cooked until tender and juicy. Although mussels can be a messy dish, she had been given a bowl for the shells along with some wipes and a spoon so she could enjoy her starter without having to fish through shells to find any uneaten molluscs.

A bowl of mussels in a cream and white wine sauce, with a piece of bread on top.
The mussels in white wine sauce at Incontri in Dunfermline. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

The creamy white wine sauce was well-seasoned and flavoured. The risk with a cream sauce is that it feels too dense and heavy, but this was light and didn’t steal the show from the molluscs.

From the à la carte menu I went for the melanzane alla parmagiana (£10), one of my favourite Italian dishes.

A dish showing melted cheese and tomato sauce, with a piece of bread next to it.
Melanzane alla Parmagiana at Incontri, Dunfermline. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Basically a lasagne without pasta sheets, it’s layers of tomato sauce, cheese and aubergine baked until it’s gooey and warming.

The aubergine was soft and earthy, which paired well with the brightness of the tomato and the richness of the melted cheese. I could taste basil and oregano in the sauce too.

It was served in a hot dish and accompanied by bread for getting all of that tomato sauce. It was the perfect size for a starter.

Onto two bowls of Italian goodness

My normal trick when I go to a new Italian restaurant is to try the carbonara because if the team nail that, the place is usually a winner.

In a break from the norm I instead chose the mezzemaniche salsiccia e porcini (£14), which was pasta with sausage and mushrooms in a cream sauce that had a hint of tomato and parmesan.

A dish of pasta in a tomato sauce with green garnish on top.
The mezzemaniche salsiccia e porcini at Incontri, Dunfermline. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

What a beautiful dish – again the chef had a light touch when it came to the cream sauce so the pasta was coated but not smothered. It was beautifully seasoned, and the Italian sausage had been crumbled throughout, rather than being left in a few big chunks.

Wild mushrooms brought a woody flavour and something of a bite to the bowl. It was also a great size, not too big, not too small, so I felt like I’d had a decent amount without being stuffed.

I did take the waiter up on his offer of black pepper and extra parmesan sprinkled on top, but it probably didn’t need it: I just like more!

A bowl of risotto.
Chicken and mushroom risotto at Incontri, Dunfermline. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Mum went for a risotto with chicken and mushrooms. The rice was perfectly cooked, with just a tiny bit of resistance at the end of each bite.

It was also chock full of chicken breast and mushrooms so she didn’t need to go looking for them.

It was perfectly seasoned and you could taste the parmesan. The freshly ground black pepper was the cherry on top of a fantastic dish.

The verdict

The food and the service at Incontri is absolutely top notch, there is not a single thing I can pick out as less than great. (And trust me, I look for it!)

The outside of Incontri.
Incontri on Dunfermline’s Bruce Street. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

It offers stylish comfort with authenticity (and a smile), all while giving customers great value for money.

I will absolutely be going back, and it’s spurred me to see what other foodie delights Dunfermline has to offer.

Information

Address: 25 Bruce St, Dunfermline KY12 7AG

Telephone: 01383 736730

Website: www.incontridunfermline.co.uk

Price: £65.50 for two starters and two mains (one of each from the lunch menu), sparking water and two Aperol spritzes.

Disabled access: Yes.

Dog-friendly: Yes, in the front area of the restaurant.

Scores

Food: 5/5

Service: 5/5

Surroundings: 5/5

