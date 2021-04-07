Community rally round to support Angus disabled woman abandoned by care system

A Tayside woman with multiple sclerosis (MS) has thanked the local community for their support after her care service was taken away.

Liff resident Jackie Smith has received messages of support, both on social media, and directly, since news of her plight came to light on Tuesday.

No solution has yet been found after a private company hired by Angus Council took the decision to withdraw care with a week’s notice.

Derek Reilly, who owns the nearby Camperdown Elm, is one of those to reach out to Jackie.

He has offered to regularly visit, as well as drop off meals if needed.

“We are closed just now but we want to help anyone who needs it,” he said.

“I think we should all be sticking together anyway.

“We’ll be sure to stick to all safety regulations if we do go round and see her.

“Even if we need to pop in every day, we’ll do that.”

‘This house has been adapted for me’

Ms Smith says she wishes to thank everyone who has shown compassion towards her.

Unfortunately though, her situation is yet to be resolved and she says she can only hope Angus Council act soon.

She said: “I’ve been offered respite but that means relief from something and I don’t need relief from anything.

“This house has been adapted for me and it suits my needs perfectly. I can still continue to work as an artist and a writer.

“Despite my disabilities, I need my computer and other facilities that I have here.

“Removal from this situation would cause serious deleterious effects on my mental health.”

Morna Simpkins, director of the charity MS Society Scotland spoke of her concern at the situation.

She said: “More than 15,000 people in Scotland live with MS, one of the highest rates in the world, and it can be relentless, painful and disabling.

“No one should be left without the care and support they need – even for a short time – and we hope a resolution is found as soon as possible.

“We would encourage anyone whose social care has been disrupted to contact their council through their care manager. Should they have any further concerns, they may wish to contact the Scottish Care Inspectorate.

“People with MS can also find information and support through our free MS helpline on 0808 800 8000 or at helpline@mssociety.org.uk.”

Nobody should ever be left unsupported

Angus Council say they will not comment publicly but have confirmed officers are working to find alternative care.

Angus councillor, Lois Speed, a prolific campaigner for rights for disabled people, said: “I recognise that difficulties will at times arise between providers and service users; however, it would always be my expectation that no service user would ever be left unsupported without a planned transition to an alternative provider who can meet their care needs.

“Although I can’t comment on individual cases I have sought assurances that staff within the Angus Health & Social Care Partnership (AHSCP) are working to resolve this situation as a matter of urgency and that they will investigate to find out why this has happened.

“I urge Ms Smith to contact me if she would like to discuss this further or if I can assist her in any way.”