Two new mass Covid-19 vaccination centres for Fife

Glenrothes and Methil will play host to two new Covid-19 mass vaccination sites in Fife.

The vacant former Argos store in the Kingdom Centre, Glenrothes and the Savoy Community Centre in Methil are set to become venues for vaccination clinics.

The sites are due to open next month, taking the total number of mass clinics in Fife to four.

The move sees the health authority ready itself to begin vaccinating 18 to 49 year olds.

NHS Fife Director of Pharmacy and Medicines, Scott Garden said:

“The confirmation of our mass vaccination venues is an important milestone in the immunisation programme here in Fife.

“These sites will play a pivotal role in helping offer the local population protection against Covid-19.

Smaller clinics will continue

Other mass vaccination sites already confirmed are the former M&S store in Kirkcaldy High Street and Fife College’s Carnegie Conference Centre in Dunfermline.

In addition, a number of smaller existing clinics will continue to operate in the more remote parts of the Kingdom.

Up to 5000 to be given jab appointments

The new clinics will have 20 to 30 stations, designed to maximise the number of people attending.

Up to 5000 people will be invited for vaccination there over the coming weeks ahead of their formal opening.

Vaccinations at all clinics will continue to be by appointment only.

All adults who have not yet been vaccinated in Fife will be offered jabs in the coming months.

These appointments will be sent out in a phased basis using the national scheduling system, starting with those aged 40-49 years old.

Dual purpose for Savoy

The Savoy Centre will serve a dual purpose over the coming months, hosting both the new mass vaccination clinic and the existing asymptomatic testing site for Covid-19.

“Important step in the right direction”

Mr Garden added the mass clinics mean the ability to deliver higher volumes of vaccines, scale up or down dependant on vaccine supply and give flexibility for opening hours.

Significant planning around suitability and safety has also been carried out.

He added: “The imminent opening of these mass vaccination clinics is another important step in the right direction in the efforts to supress Covid-19 in Fife, and help protect local people against the effects of the virus.”

The latest information on the Covid-19 vaccination programme in Fife is available on NHS Fife’s website.

Additional information on the COVID-19 vaccination programme in Scotland is available on the NHS Inform website.