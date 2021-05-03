Number of Covid-19 cases in Fife hospitals ‘extremely small’

The number of Covid-19 patients in Fife hospitals has dropped to fewer than five.

NHS Fife confirmed “an extremely small number” of patients – fewer than five – who have tested positive for the virus are now in the Kingdom’s hospitals.

It follows the dramatic news last week from NHS Tayside of no Covid-19 patients in hospitals in that region.

Cases have been dropping in recent weeks across the country.

Restrictions have started to ease and if number of cases continue to drop, Scotland could move into level 2 on May 12.

Director of Acute Services at NHS Fife, Claire Dobson, said although figures were dropping, there was no room for complacency.

She said: “The numbers of patients requiring inpatient treatment for Covid-19 has gradually decreased from a peak in January 2021.

“While this is really encouraging, we know there continues to be prevalence of the virus in our communities.

“It remains vital that citizens of Fife continue to follow the current public health guidance especially as restrictions are eased.”

Ms Dobson added that work has begun on returning NHS Fife services as numbers in hospital continue to fall.

She added: “As the numbers of those in hospital with Covid-19 has been falling, clinicians in Fife have been working hard to remobilise our outpatient and elective services as quickly and safely as possible.

“We hope to resuming more normalised operating patterns in the coming months.”

The Fife vaccination programme continues too with four mass vaccination centres alongside smaller clinics.

Alongside the former M&S store in Kirkcaldy, the former Argos in the Kingdom Centre, Glenrothes, Savor Centre in Methil and Fife College’s Carnegie Conference Centre are being used as venues.

In addition, a number of smaller existing clinics will continue to operate in the more remote parts of the Kingdom.

The latest information on the Covid-19 vaccination programme in Fife is available on NHS Fife’s website.

Additional information on the Covid-19 vaccination programme in Scotland is available on the NHS Inform website.