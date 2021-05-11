‘It’s Scottish history’: Video project showcases the lockdown lives of Fifers

A video snapshot of lockdown through the eyes of Fifers is being premiered online.

Our Lockdown which showcases the daily lives of everyday people has its charity premiere online on Tuesday 11 May.

The ambitious project, a collaboration between creators in Kirkcaldy and Stirling, was made possible from submissions from members of the public who shared their lockdown lives.

‘Legacy to Scottish history’

Kirkcaldy radio presenter and podcaster Lisa May Young was one of the creators of the project along with Gavin Hugh and Lisa Dendy.

She said: “It’s been a privilege to be part of the Our Lockdown project and it has been a joy to work with Lisa and Gavin who are such innovative and original creators.

“For a year, our contributors have shared their snapshot of an unprecedented time in Scottish history.

“Our ancestors will witness the anguish, hope and euphoria of our lockdown.

“This is not just the story of Our Lockdown. It’s our legacy to Scottish history.”

Sharing daily lives through lockdown

The film features footage of daily routines – from exercise to working from home.

It also explores the mental health challenges of lockdown including loneliness.

It’s hoped that by allowing local people to express themselves, the stigma surrounding mental health will be challenged.

The premiere will benefit two community charities whose income and services have been greatly impacted by Covid-19.

The project was conceived by Stirling-based massage therapist Lisa Dendy of Rainbow Lion Wellbeing, who worked with Gavin Hugh, of the Fife-based MidgieBite Media and Lisa May Young.

She said: “I wanted to be part of something big during this time.

“Human experience during such an unusual event should be recorded and shared.

“I’ve been overwhelmed with support for the project and can’t quite believe that our ideas are becoming reality!”

‘A unique time in everyone’s lives’

Gavin Hugh, Founder of MidgieBite Media, added: “The last year has been such a unique time in everyone’s lives, and one that we’ll all look back on in years to come.

“We’ve had some incredible submissions from our contributors, and it’s fantastic to be able to collect and showcase so many stories from across Scotland as part of this project.

“I feel extremely proud to have been able to contribute and to have edited the full film.”

Supporting local charities

The premiere will benefit Kirkcaldy’s Kings Live Lounge and Raploch Community Partnership.

The Kings Live Lounge, an events space and bar, re-opened in 2019 in the former YWCA building next to the Kings Theatre, Kirkcaldy. Unfortunately, the Live Lounge has been closed since last March due to Covid-19.

Stephen Barbour, Events Manager of the Kings Theatre Kirkcaldy said;

“We are super excited to see the premiere of Our Lockdown, there has been so much work put into this exciting project since it began last year. “It’s just such a great idea and concept to mark such a significant time in history for the whole of Scotland.

“We are very proud and extremely grateful to be involved and to be one of the chosen community organisations to benefit from the project and anything raised will go a long way to helping our recovery after closure.”

The free Our Lockdown Premiere will be held on Tuesday 11 May 2021 at 6.30 pm.

The crowdfunder for Raploch Community Partnership and Kings Theatre Kirkcaldy can be found online.