Giving blood is quick and painless: an incredibly simple procedure that could save someone else’s life.

But just like other services, The Scottish National Blood Transfusion Service (ScotBlood) has been hit hard by the pandemic, and is asking people in Dundee and the surrounding area to come forward and donate if they can.

With two thirds of the adult population having had their first vaccination in Scotland, we’re answering all your questions about how to give blood safely as we continue to emerge from lockdown.

Can I give blood after getting the Covid-19 vaccine?

The short answer is yes, you can. You can donate again on the eighth day after receiving the vaccine.

According to ScotBlood, it is safe to donate blood eight days after having the Covid-19 vaccine, provided you are fully recovered from any side effects.

With lockdown rules beginning to change we know that you might have more in your diary in the coming weeks. But please still make a special date for us too. We still need you to #GiveBlood . Book your appointment online at https://t.co/FjkS2aNYEK or call 0345 90 90 999 ❤️❤️😊 pic.twitter.com/ng7vD7TI6t — SNBTS-Scottish National Blood Transfusion Service (@givebloodscot) May 13, 2021

Lorna McLintock, consultant in donor medicine, says: “Waiting seven days is recommended to ensure donor and donation safety.

“It also reduces the risk of a donation being discarded if a vaccine recipient developed side effects around the time they donated blood.”

Why must I be fully recovered from any vaccine side effects?

If you are unwell after getting vaccinated, it is important to wait until you feel better to donate. This is more for donor safety than for the safety of the recipient, as Lorna explains:

“We will only accept a donation from someone who is fit and well when they attend one of our sessions.

“If someone still has side-effect symptoms, giving blood could make them feel worse. There is also a risk that their symptoms could be due to another cause, rather the vaccine.

“The vaccines used don’t contain any live virus that could be passed on in a blood donation, so there are no concerns about someone receiving blood from a donor who has recently been vaccinated in the UK vaccination programme.”

Can I give blood if I have had coronavirus?

You can give blood if you have had Covid-19. However, you must not donate until at least 28 days after your final symptoms have ceased.

If you have been self-isolating but were symptom-free yourself (for example, if other household members were sick or you have returned from abroad), you must not donate until 14 days after your first day of self-isolation, as long as you do not develop symptoms during that time.

Can I give blood if I was involved in a vaccine trial?

Usually, you can donate blood if you were involved in a vaccine trial and at least four weeks have passed since the vaccine was administered.

However, if at the time of taking part in the trial you were advised to wait for a specific period of time before donating blood, you should follow this advice.

Lorna continues: “Vaccines given in the UK Vaccination programme have been fully checked and approved by the UK regulatory authorities, so we know that they are safe.

“For vaccine trials, transfusion services won’t have all the details of the specific vaccine the donor received, so as a precaution, the guidelines state that it has to be at least four weeks since the trial vaccine was given.

“Some trial protocols may also include an instruction to participants not to donate for a period of time after their trial vaccinations.”

Why should I give blood?

It may feel that the world has come to a stand-still in many ways, but for those who need to undergo operations, who are giving birth, have been in accidents and more, the need for blood transfusions has not disappeared.

That’s why it is essential that those of us who can, do continue to donate if possible.

Lorna says: “It is vital that people keep coming to give blood because patients in Scotland continue to need blood for lifesaving operations and treatments.

“We aim to have five to seven days supply of all eight blood groups at all times, and we must maintain this to support patients and hospitals across Scotland.

Unsure of face mask etiquette when you give blood? Check out the handy tips in the video below. 😷

P.s. If you're exempt from wearing a mask you can give blood. If your reason for not wearing a mask is due to a medical condition this may result in deferral under our guidelines. pic.twitter.com/vAxzCIusbM — SNBTS-Scottish National Blood Transfusion Service (@givebloodscot) April 20, 2021

“Giving blood is classed as an essential activity, because blood cannot be stockpiled, and has a shelf life of only 35 days.

“Every time you give blood you could save or improve the lives of up to three people – if you’re fit and well and aged 17 to 65, you’re actively encouraged to give blood in Scotland.

“We are always looking for new donors in Dundee, so if you haven’t given blood before, or haven’t given for a long time, we’d love to see you.”

To donate blood at the Dundee Blood Donor Centre (currently based at the Marryat Hall, City Square), make an appointment online at scotblood.co.uk, or by calling 03459090999.